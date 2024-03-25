2024 Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride

Registrations are now open for The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride (DGR), taking place on Sunday, May 19, across the world, as the world’s largest charity event for classic and vintage motorcycle enthusiasts. The event will be supported by Triumph Motorcycles for the 11th year, helping to raise awareness and funds for men’s mental health and prostate cancer research.

This year, the DGR is calling on riders from across the globe to join forces for a monumental push towards hosting 1000 rides, in line with its “Side by Side, Worldwide” campaign. To help reach this goal, Triumph is working with its global dealer network to host even more rides this year.

To inspire riders to raise as much money for Movember men’s mental health and prostate cancer initiatives as possible, Triumph will reward the top fundraiser with an iconic Thruxton Final Edition – a rare opportunity to own a piece of motorcycling history.

The epitome of café racer style, the Thruxton Final Edition is the result of generations of Thruxton development. Beautifully finished in an exclusive Competition Green paint scheme, with hand-painted gold lining and signed by the artist, the Thruxton Final Edition blends style and traditional elegance of the RS, paying homage to the Thruxton’s rich racing heritage.

Set to become a collectors’ item, the Thruxton Final Edition will come with a certificate of authenticity featuring the bike’s unique VIN number, signed by members of the Thruxton 1200 design team and Triumph’s CEO, Nick Bloor. A unique Final Edition engine badge with a gold-finished surround and ‘Final Edition’ graphic infill will also be included.

A new clothing range featuring both the DGR and Triumph brands has also been launched to support this year’s ride, and 2024 sees the launch of Team Triumph, a dedicated riders group, so all participants have the chance to join Triumph’s global community while raising money to promote men’s health. Triumph x DGR clothing prizes are available for the top five fundraisers in the group.

Paul Stroud – Triumph Motorcycles CCO

“We share the DGR’s ambitious goal for 2024; to bring even more riders together, in more places around the globe, to raise even more money for men’s mental health and prostate cancer. We are working side by side with the DGR and our growing global dealer network to help achieve 1000 rides. This year, we will be rewarding the highest fundraiser with an iconic motorcycle; the Thruxton Final Edition, as well as donating five exclusive clothing prizes to Team Triumph fundraisers. In this way, we hope to unite and inspire Triumph riders across the world on May 19 to join Team Triumph, dress dapper, raise money and enjoy the ride.”

“In 2024, we have set ourselves the goal of reaching 1000 cities around the world,” says Founder and Director of The Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, Mark Hawwa. “We have ridden with each other on the same day all around the world since 2012. Our community is one that comes together, despite borders and oceans, riding side by side to raise increasingly critical funds and awareness for men’s mental health and prostate cancer. DGR 2024 is the year we celebrate our fellow gentlefolk around the world that we ride alongside, united by a passion, and driven by the cause.”

Hedon Helmets, ELF Lubricants, and Quad Lock will also be rejoining the classic inspired charity event, further rewarding the efforts of the year’s fundraisers.