Triumph Rocket 3 R Black & Rocket 3 GT Triple Black

Triumph have announced two new Special Edition Rocket 3s, the Rocket 3 R Black and Rocket 3 GT Triple Black, with just 1000 of each to be available worldwide.

Both models will feature a certificate of authenticity specific to the bike’s VIN, with the Rocket 3 R Black running an all-black colour scheme, encompassing almost every detail. In comparison the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black runs a three-shade paint-scheme.

Each includes a carbon-fibre mudguard, as well as black-painted exhaust headers and heat shields, with a black crinkle powder-coated intake cover.

Headlight bezels, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls, seat finishers and rear body finishers are also likewise blacked out, along with the badging and rear wheel finishers.

Black anodised components include the rear frame forging, brake and clutch levers, yokes, riders and handlebar clamps. As well as the rear suspension rocker, swingarm guard, side-stand, rider footrest and pedals, heel guards, pillion footrests and hangers. Even the bar-end mirrors are black anodised.

The Triumph Rocket 3 boasts the largest production motorcycle engine in the world, with the 2500 cc triple producing 221 Nm from just 4000 rpm. Power peaks at 167 hp at 6000 rpm.

The Rocket 3 boasts a 0-60 mph time of just 2.73-seconds.

A lightweight aluminium frame is matched to beefy 47 mm Showa forks with rebound and compression adjustment, alongside the fully adjustable Showa monoshock with piggy-back reservoir.

Top-end Stylema brakes are featured on dual floating front rotors, with a 773 mm seat height on the Rocket 3 R Black, and a lower 750 mm seat on the GT.

Electronics used cornering ABS, four riding modes – one fully configurable, traction control, hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition and steering lock, plus all LED lighting and a USB charging socket. A full colour TFT is Bluetooth ready.

Pricing will be announced closer to arrival which is scheduled for April or May, 2021.