Twisted ASBK Interviews

With the current break in racing activity we thought it a good idea to start rolling out this series that I have dubbed ‘Twisted ASBK Interviews’.

This is a somewhat comedic departure from the norm that hopes to shed some light into the personalities of ASBK Superbike riders.

Some of these were conducted in person at the track earlier this year, while others were conducted more recently over the phone.

A few of them certainly got me laughing out loud and I hope you view them through the prism of good fun they were taken in. Today we talk with Penrite Honda’s Troy Herfoss.

Troy Herfoss

MCNews.com.au: Who is the dirtiest rider you least trust when racing against?

Troy Herfoss: “You’re going to get my in a lot of trouble here Trev, Mike Jones, that guy’s outspoken and dirty as hell.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you most like to punch in the ASBK paddock?

TH: “Honestly, I’d punch the top five guys.”

MCNews.com.au: Who would you least like to be punched by in the ASBK paddock?

TH: “I’ve seen Wayne go and I know he can throw them, so I don’t want to be punched by him.”

MCNews.com.au: If you were stuck on a deserted island, which rider would you choose to be stuck with?

TH: “I’d say Aiden Wagner, just because he seems to be a practical sorta country bloke, probably has a few skills to keep us safe.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the king of swiping right during ASBK race weekends?

TH: “Oh man, up until a few years ago it had to be Cru Halliday, right now I probably don’t know them young blokes enough, but all those 300 riders are always up to no good.”

MCNews.com.au: Which rider has the hottest sister?

TH: “I haven’t taken note for a little while, but I think at my age all the riders that I race with have learnt not to bring their sisters to the track.”

MCNews.com.au: Who is the biggest princess in the ASBK paddock?

TH: “Cru Halliday.”

MCNews.com.au: Who has the most fitting nickname in the paddock?

TH: “Wild Man Waters, just joking, him or Mad Mike, I’m just jealous as I don’t have one that rhymes with Herfoss.”

MCNews.com.au: What is the worst track ASBK visits?

TH: “I don’t want to say because I love it so much, but it has to be Morgan Park, it’s an old track, but I love that track so much.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner on the calendar is your favourite?

TH: “I would say my favourite corner is probably Turn 3 at Morgan Park, a blind turn around the wall and it opens up, and when you know the track really well, you’re on the limit smoking the tyre up, not knowing where you’re going.”

MCNews.com.au: Which corner would you liked to see nuked from orbit?

TH: “Turn 12 of Phillip Island, but there’s probably safety corners I should say… Turn 12 has always been hard for me, and it’s hard to get right.”

MCNews.com.au: If you could overtake one rider, on one corner, who would it be, and where, and how?

TH: “Turn 12, Jamie Stauffer up the inside, just because we were on the same bike and he always used to pass me there.”

MCNews.com.au: Which animal would you most liken yourself to?

TH: “The greyhound.”

MCNews.com.au: You need to borrow tools. Who would you ask first? Who would you never ask?

TH: “Wayne’s a bit of a handy-man, I’d go to him. I would never go to Lachlan Epis, because he’s always got his Dad working on his bike.”

MCNews.com.au: If you weren’t racing, what would you be in jail for?

TH: “Too many speeding fines.”

MCNews.com.au: If someone wrote a biography about you, what do you think the title should be?

TH: “I don’t know mate.”

MCNews.com.au: How would you describe yourself in three words?

TH: “Arrogant, impatient, selfish.”