Ulster Grand Prix cancelled

The Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club has announced that the Ulster Grand Prix will not take place during 2024.

Despite recent positive negotiations with stakeholders of the event, the club has been left with no choice but to take this course of action given motorcycle sport’s ongoing insurance issues and a lack of sufficient time to find a solution to these challenges.

The DDMC remains committed to reviving the Ulster Grand Prix and will continue to work towards achieving that goal.