Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Report

Ben Baker led Angus Grenfell and Zack Johnson on the opening lap and that trio stretched a small gap over their pursuers by the end of lap one. The second group headed by Reece Oughtred, Cameron Dunker and Archie McDonald battled over fourth place early on.

Zack Johnson and Angus Grenfell got down to a serious tussle over second place while Ben Baker started to pull away to a clear lead.

Baker consistently lapped a second quicker than the rest of the field, lowering the lap record further to 64.780 halfway through the race to stretch his lead out to over four-seconds with four laps still to run.

Baker continued to pull away and had a lead of almost eight-seconds at the chequered flag while Zack Johnson won the battle for second place over Angus Grenfell.

Archie McDonald won the contest amongst the next group to claim fourth place ahead of Cameron Dunker and that pair managed to break away from the sixth placed Reece Oughtred over the final laps.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 10m56.102 2 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +7.577 3 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +8.590 4 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.743 5 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.751 6 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +12.658 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +13.090 8 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +14.481 9 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.514 10 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +14.556 11 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja +15.054 12 Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +15.314 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +21.545 14 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +24.462 15 Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja +24.527 16 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +24.588 17 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.356 18 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.223 19 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.224 20 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.473 21 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.480 22 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +32.977 23 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +33.738 24 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +35.149 25 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +39.535 26 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +39.723 27 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +46.391 28 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +49.431 29 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja +54.126 30 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja +54.739 31 Ryan MOSCARDINI Yamaha YZF-R3 +1m06.531

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Report

Ben Baker just lit the fuse in this one, seven-tenths ahead of Dunker by the first split, nine-tenths by second split and a full-second ahead by the end of that opening lap. Simply stunning and in a race of his own.

In the race for second place it was Zack Johnson, Cam Dunker, Angus Grenfell, Reece Oughtred and Archie McDonald.

Zack Johnson eventually broke away from his pursuers to stake his claim on that second place while Cam Dunker and Angus Grenfell tussled over the final step on the rostrum.

Ben Baker took the chequered flag six-seconds ahead of Zack Johnson while Archie McDonald was very disappointed to lose out on a podium result by a nose to Cameron Dunker.

Baker the dominant round victor with a perfect 76-point haul and now leads second placed Johnson by 35-points after only two rounds. Reece Oughtred is third in the championship chase a further three-points behind Johnson.

The Supersport 300 category will not race again until late August at Morgan Park.

Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 Ben BAKER Yamaha YZF-R3 10m56.675 2 Zackary JOHNSON Kawasaki Ninja +5.843 3 Cameron DUNKER Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.006 4 Archie McDONALD Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.069 5 Angus GRENFELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +7.375 6 Reece OUGHTRED Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.185 7 Brandon DEMMERY Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.242 8 Glenn NELSON Yamaha YZF-R3 +11.367 9 Zylas BUNTING Kawasaki Ninja +11.696 10 Jonathan NAHLOUS Kawasaki Ninja +19.508 11 Jacob HATCH Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.587 12 Caleb GILMORE Yamaha YZF-R3 +19.867 13 Jai RUSSO Yamaha YZF-R3 +20.370 14 Lucas QUINN Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.185 15 Brodie GAWITH Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.186 16 Liam WATERS Yamaha YZF-R3 +25.226 17 Joseph MARINIELLO Kawasaki Ninja +30.319 18 Clay CLEGG Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.439 19 Laura BROWN Yamaha YZF-R3 +30.527 20 Varis FLEMING Yamaha YZF-R3 +31.934 21 Taiyo AKSU Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.466 22 Lincoln KNIGHT Yamaha YZF-R3 +34.480 23 Jamie PORT Yamaha YZF-R3 +35.530 24 Henry SNELL Yamaha YZF-R3 +35.906 25 Zakary PETTENDY Yamaha YZF-R3 +44.948 26 Samuel PEZZETTA Yamaha YZF-R3 +48.310 27 Jesse WOODS Kawasaki Ninja +48.772 28 Benjamin ANGELIDIS Kawasaki Ninja +53.030 DNF Peter NERLICH Kawasaki Ninja +17.664 DNF Jake FARNSWORTH Kawasaki Ninja +18.095

Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings

Pos Name Rnd2 Pole R1 R2 R3 Total 1 Ben BAKER 60 1 25 25 25 136 2 Zackary JOHNSON 41 20 20 20 101 3 Reece OUGHTRED 50 18 15 15 98 4 Cameron DUNKER 37 15 16 18 86 5 Carter THOMPSON 76 76 6 Caleb GILMORE 41 14 11 9 75 7 Brandon DEMMERY 33 13 14 14 74 8 Tom DRANE 54 54 9 Archie McDONALD / 17 17 17 51 10 Glenn NELSON 10 16 12 13 51 11 Joseph MARINIELLO 40 7 4 51 12 Peter NERLICH 26 12 9 47 13 Jacob HATCH 24 8 4 10 46 14 Angus GRENFELL / 7 18 16 41 15 Jonathan NAHLOUS 5 11 13 11 40 16 Zylas BUNTING 11 6 10 12 39 17 Lucas QUINN 15 10 1 7 33 18 Jake FARNSWORTH 16 9 6 31 19 James JACOBS 28 28 20 Matthew RINDEL 28 28 21 Clay CLEGG 20 3 3 26 22 Zakary PETTENDY 17 4 2 23 23 Jai RUSSO / 8 8 16 24 Brodie GAWITH 3 5 6 14 25 Liam WATERS / 5 5 10 26 Laura BROWN 4 3 2 9 27 Zane KINNA 7 7 28 Taiyo AKSU 2 2 4 29 Varis FLEMING / 1 1 2 30 Henry SNELL 1 1

2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar