ASBK 2021 Wakefield Park Supersport 300
Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying and Race One
Ben Baker topped the Supersport 300 opening qualifying session with a 65.591 to Angus Grenfell’s 66.167 and Zack Johnson’s 66.263. Baker was happy to sit on that time and did not take to the track as that was good enough for pole.
Ben Baker then did a 1m10 from a standing start when the lights went out to start the opening Supersport 300 bout of the weekend on Saturday.
He then backed it up with a 65.064 to smash the category lap record and had a five-second lead by the end of that second lap.
Baker took victory by 7.5-seconds over Zack Johnson while Reece Oughtred broke through for a podium result after getting the better of Archie McDonald.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Qualifying and Race One Results
Dunlop Supersport 300 Combined Qualifying
|Pos
|Name
|Bike
|Fastest/Lap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m05.591
|2
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.167
|3
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.263
|4
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.475
|5
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.516
|6
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.574
|7
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.576
|8
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.588
|9
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.621
|10
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.666
|11
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.742
|12
|James JACOBS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.764
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.767
|14
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.800
|15
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.807
|16
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.824
|17
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.888
|18
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m06.966
|19
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m06.981
|20
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.126
|21
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.444
|22
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.603
|23
|Zane KINNA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.606
|24
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.642
|25
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m07.801
|26
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.037
|27
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.382
|28
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m08.839
|29
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.198
|30
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m09.491
|31
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.700
|32
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|1m09.831
|33
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|1m10.087
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race One Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|8m46.800
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+7.566
|3
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.069
|4
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.177
|5
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.459
|6
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.501
|7
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.235
|8
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.550
|9
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+15.863
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+15.913
|11
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.074
|12
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+16.851
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+16.954
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+17.699
|15
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+23.643
|16
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.256
|17
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.280
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.522
|19
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.936
|20
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.616
|21
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+26.628
|22
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+27.283
|23
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+31.710
|24
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.285
|25
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+37.227
|26
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+44.332
|27
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+50.530
|DNF
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+2 Laps
|DNF
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5 Laps
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Report
Ben Baker led Angus Grenfell and Zack Johnson on the opening lap and that trio stretched a small gap over their pursuers by the end of lap one. The second group headed by Reece Oughtred, Cameron Dunker and Archie McDonald battled over fourth place early on.
Zack Johnson and Angus Grenfell got down to a serious tussle over second place while Ben Baker started to pull away to a clear lead.
Baker consistently lapped a second quicker than the rest of the field, lowering the lap record further to 64.780 halfway through the race to stretch his lead out to over four-seconds with four laps still to run.
Baker continued to pull away and had a lead of almost eight-seconds at the chequered flag while Zack Johnson won the battle for second place over Angus Grenfell.
Archie McDonald won the contest amongst the next group to claim fourth place ahead of Cameron Dunker and that pair managed to break away from the sixth placed Reece Oughtred over the final laps.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Two Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|10m56.102
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+7.577
|3
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+8.590
|4
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.743
|5
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.751
|6
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+12.658
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+13.090
|8
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+14.481
|9
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.514
|10
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+14.556
|11
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+15.054
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+15.314
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+21.545
|14
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+24.462
|15
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+24.527
|16
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+24.588
|17
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.356
|18
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+32.223
|19
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+32.224
|20
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+32.473
|21
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+32.480
|22
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+32.977
|23
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+33.738
|24
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+35.149
|25
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+39.535
|26
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+39.723
|27
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+46.391
|28
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+49.431
|29
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+54.126
|30
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+54.739
|31
|Ryan MOSCARDINI
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+1m06.531
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Report
Ben Baker just lit the fuse in this one, seven-tenths ahead of Dunker by the first split, nine-tenths by second split and a full-second ahead by the end of that opening lap. Simply stunning and in a race of his own.
In the race for second place it was Zack Johnson, Cam Dunker, Angus Grenfell, Reece Oughtred and Archie McDonald.
Zack Johnson eventually broke away from his pursuers to stake his claim on that second place while Cam Dunker and Angus Grenfell tussled over the final step on the rostrum.
Ben Baker took the chequered flag six-seconds ahead of Zack Johnson while Archie McDonald was very disappointed to lose out on a podium result by a nose to Cameron Dunker.
Baker the dominant round victor with a perfect 76-point haul and now leads second placed Johnson by 35-points after only two rounds. Reece Oughtred is third in the championship chase a further three-points behind Johnson.
The Supersport 300 category will not race again until late August at Morgan Park.
Dunlop Supersport 300 Race Three Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|Ben BAKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|10m56.675
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+5.843
|3
|Cameron DUNKER
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.006
|4
|Archie McDONALD
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.069
|5
|Angus GRENFELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+7.375
|6
|Reece OUGHTRED
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.185
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.242
|8
|Glenn NELSON
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+11.367
|9
|Zylas BUNTING
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+11.696
|10
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+19.508
|11
|Jacob HATCH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.587
|12
|Caleb GILMORE
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+19.867
|13
|Jai RUSSO
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+20.370
|14
|Lucas QUINN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.185
|15
|Brodie GAWITH
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.186
|16
|Liam WATERS
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+25.226
|17
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+30.319
|18
|Clay CLEGG
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+30.439
|19
|Laura BROWN
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+30.527
|20
|Varis FLEMING
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+31.934
|21
|Taiyo AKSU
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.466
|22
|Lincoln KNIGHT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+34.480
|23
|Jamie PORT
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+35.530
|24
|Henry SNELL
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+35.906
|25
|Zakary PETTENDY
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+44.948
|26
|Samuel PEZZETTA
|Yamaha YZF-R3
|+48.310
|27
|Jesse WOODS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+48.772
|28
|Benjamin ANGELIDIS
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+53.030
|DNF
|Peter NERLICH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+17.664
|DNF
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|Kawasaki Ninja
|+18.095
Dunlop Supersport 300 Championship Standings
|Pos
|Name
|Rnd2
|Pole
|R1
|R2
|R3
|Total
|1
|Ben BAKER
|60
|1
|25
|25
|25
|136
|2
|Zackary JOHNSON
|41
|20
|20
|20
|101
|3
|Reece OUGHTRED
|50
|18
|15
|15
|98
|4
|Cameron DUNKER
|37
|15
|16
|18
|86
|5
|Carter THOMPSON
|76
|76
|6
|Caleb GILMORE
|41
|14
|11
|9
|75
|7
|Brandon DEMMERY
|33
|13
|14
|14
|74
|8
|Tom DRANE
|54
|54
|9
|Archie McDONALD
|/
|17
|17
|17
|51
|10
|Glenn NELSON
|10
|16
|12
|13
|51
|11
|Joseph MARINIELLO
|40
|7
|4
|51
|12
|Peter NERLICH
|26
|12
|9
|47
|13
|Jacob HATCH
|24
|8
|4
|10
|46
|14
|Angus GRENFELL
|/
|7
|18
|16
|41
|15
|Jonathan NAHLOUS
|5
|11
|13
|11
|40
|16
|Zylas BUNTING
|11
|6
|10
|12
|39
|17
|Lucas QUINN
|15
|10
|1
|7
|33
|18
|Jake FARNSWORTH
|16
|9
|6
|31
|19
|James JACOBS
|28
|28
|20
|Matthew RINDEL
|28
|28
|21
|Clay CLEGG
|20
|3
|3
|26
|22
|Zakary PETTENDY
|17
|4
|2
|23
|23
|Jai RUSSO
|/
|8
|8
|16
|24
|Brodie GAWITH
|3
|5
|6
|14
|25
|Liam WATERS
|/
|5
|5
|10
|26
|Laura BROWN
|4
|3
|2
|9
|27
|Zane KINNA
|7
|7
|28
|Taiyo AKSU
|2
|2
|4
|29
|Varis FLEMING
|/
|1
|1
|2
|30
|Henry SNELL
|1
|1
2021 Australian Superbike Championship Calendar
|Round
|Circuit
|Location
|Date
|R1
|Australian All Wheels Race Fest (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Phillip Island, VIC
|Postponed
|R4
|Hidden Valley Raceway (SBK Only)
|Darwin NT
|Jun 18-20, 2021
|R5
|Morgan Park Raceway (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Warwick QLD
|Aug 20-22, 2021
|R6
|The Bend Motorsport Park (SBK, SSP, SSP300)
|The Bend, SA
|Sep 23-26, 2021
|R7
|Symmons Plains (SBK, SSP, SSP300, R3, OJC)
|Tasmania
|Nov 4-7, 2021