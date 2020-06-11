2020 MotoGP Calendar
The possibility of holding events outside Europe will be assessed and confirmed before the 31st of July. However, the 2020 season will not finish later than the 13th of December and will comprise a maximum of 17 events (including the Grand Prix of Qatar).
All dates and events, as well as the eventual attendance of spectators, are subject to the evolution of the pandemic and the approval of corresponding governments and authorities.
2020 MotoGP Calendar
As of June 11
- July 19 – Jerez
- July 26 – Jerez
- August 9 – Brno
- August 16 – Spielberg
- August 23 – Spielberg
- September 13 – Misano
- September 20 – Misano
- September 27 – Catalunya
- October 11 – Le Mans
- October 18 – Aragon
- October 25 – Aragon
- November 8 – Valencia
- November 15 – Valencia
COTA – To be confirmed before the 31st of July
Argentina – To be confirmed before the 31st of July
Thailand – To be confirmed before the 31st of July
Malaysia – To be confirmed before the 31st of July