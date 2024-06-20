2024 FIM World Supercross Championship calendar

The FIM and SX Global (SXG), the official promoters of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX), today revealed a four-event schedule for the series’ upcoming 2024 season, announcing rounds in Canada, Australia and the United Arab Emirates.

WSX built upon its foundations by expanding into new markets in 2023 – a campaign which saw German motorcycle superstar, Ken Roczen, claim a second FIM WSX World Championship title, while Britain’s Max Anstie etched his name on the SX2 World Championship crown.

WSX will commence its 2024 season on 26 October in Vancouver, Canada, by racing at BC Place – the home of Major League Soccer (MLS) team, Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

The Championship will then head to Perth, Australia, on 23-24 November for an action-packed weekend of racing in WSX’s first double-header round at HBF Park.

After racing in Australia, the championship will then head to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on 4 December where the Etihad Arena will host the finale of the 2024 campaign.

Andy Edwards, SX Global Executive Chairman

“When the FIM World Supercross Championship set out on its pilot season in 2022, it held a bold vision for the future. The goal was to take Supercross to an international level by bringing it to an engaged yet underserved global audience, while vying to identify and gain a foothold in new regions and markets with previously untapped potential.

“With races in Vancouver, Perth and Abu Dhabi, our 2024 season builds upon this promise but only represents the tip of what we want to achieve with WSX in the long term. We’re looking forward to continuing our journey this year and can’t wait to engage audiences globally with the most exciting racing Supercross has to offer.”

2024 FIM World Supercross Championship Calendar

Round 1 – 26 October 2024-Canadian Grand Prix-Vancouver, Canada-CMA

Round 2 – 23 November 2024-Australian Grand Prix R1-Perth, Australia-MA

Round 3 – 24 November 2024-Australian Grand Prix R2-Perth, Australia-MA

Round 4 – 4 December 2024-Abu Dhabi Grand Prix -Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates-EMSO