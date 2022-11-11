2022 FIM Superbike World Championship
Round 11 – Indonesia
A late charge up the order at the end of FP2 saw Alvaro Bautista take top spot after day one at Mandalika. The Championship leader, who can clinch the title in Race 1, bolted in a 1’33.626 on his penultimate flying lap to claim a 0.462s advantage over the next rider.
Bautista was the first of four Ducati riders inside the top nine places, making it a strong day for the Italian manufacturer, who also recorded a 1-2-3 on Friday in World Supersport.
Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was third and enjoyed a positive first day of action in Indonesia. Ducati can likewise clinch the manufacturers’ Championship this weekend and with strong race pace and one-lap pace, with them featuring at least once in the top three of all the sectors, it could be a strong weekend for the Italian manufacturer.
Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) was in fine form as he laid down the gauntlet and had a comfortable three-tenths of a second advantage over his rivals for much of the afternoon running before Bautista banged in a late one to claim P1.
Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) did the double here in 2021 and started proceedings at Mandalika this year in P4.
It was a mixed day for the factory Honda outfit in Indonesia; a second red-flag came out after a huge highside for Iker Lecuona (Team HRC). The Spaniard lost the rear as he made the direction change from right to left at Turn 3, flinging him into the air and him landing heavily on his right leg. After being down for some time, the Valencian rookie – who is at Mandalika for the first time in his career – was able to walk away, albeit aided by trackside marshals; he was taken to the Medical Centre for a check-up and finished the day in P14. Team-mate Xavi Vierge had a far better afternoon and made bigger gains throughout the session, placing in P8 at the end.
There were three Independent riders inside the top ten, the first of which was American rider Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team).
WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|A. Bautista
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|1m33.626
|2
|T. Razgatlioglu
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+0.462
|3
|M. Rinaldi
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+0.964
|4
|J. Rea
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+0.969
|5
|G. Gerloff
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.217
|6
|X. Fores
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.245
|7
|A. Locatelli
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+1.315
|8
|X. Vierge
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+1.396
|9
|A. Bassani
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.513
|10
|S. Redding
|BMW M1000RR
|+1.587
|11
|A. Lowes
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.639
|12
|L. Mahias
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+1.788
|13
|P. Oettl
|Ducati Panigale V4R
|+1.984
|14
|I. Lecuona
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+2.140
|15
|M. Van Der Mark
|BMW M1000RR
|+2.705
|16
|E. Laverty
|BMW M1000RR
|+3.322
|17
|K. Nozane
|Yamaha YZF R1
|+3.462
|18
|L. Baz
|BMW M1000RR
|+3.530
|19
|L. Mercado
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+3.720
|20
|K. Smith
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+4.164
|21
|H. Syahrin
|Honda CBR1000 RR-R
|+4.623
|22
|O. Konig
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|+5.469
WorldSBK Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|507
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|425
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|409
|4
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|260
|5
|Alex Lowes
|217
|6
|Andrea Locatelli
|212
|7
|Axel Bassani
|206
|8
|Iker Lecuona
|189
|9
|Scott Redding
|172
|10
|Xavi Vierge
|134
|11
|Garrett Gerloff
|112
|12
|Loris Baz
|103
|13
|Philipp Oettl
|77
|14
|Lucas Mahias
|56
|15
|Michael Van Der Mark
|38
|16
|Roberto Tamburini
|36
|17
|Luca Bernardi
|35
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|34
|19
|Xavi Fores
|19
|20
|Kohta Nozane
|14
|21
|Illia Mykhalchyk
|10
|22
|Christophe Ponsson
|9
|23
|Hafizh Syahrin
|4
|24
|Leon Haslam
|4
|25
|Tarran Mackenzie
|3
|26
|Peter Hickman
|2
|27
|Leandro Mercado
|2
|28
|Jake Gagne
|1
WorldSSP
Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) led a Ducati 1-2-3 both in Free Practice 2 and the overall classification.
WorldSSP Friday Combined Practice Times
|Pos
|Rider
|Bike
|Time/Gap
|1
|N. Bulega
|Ducati Panigale V2
|1m38.004
|2
|R. De Rosa
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.223
|3
|F. Caricasulo
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+0.245
|4
|Y. Montella
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+0.291
|5
|N. Tuuli
|MV Agusta F3 800 RR
|+0.341
|6
|S. Manzi
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+0.564
|7
|G. Van Straalen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.698
|8
|L. Baldassarri
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.835
|9
|D. Aegerter
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+0.908
|10
|C. Oncu
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+1.317
|11
|A. Verdoia
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.358
|12
|S. Jespersen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.484
|13
|J. Cluzel
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.703
|14
|P. Sebestyen
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+1.797
|15
|A. Huertas
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.010
|16
|U. Orradre
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+2.152
|17
|H. Soomer
|Triumph Street Triple RS
|+2.170
|18
|T. Booth-Amos
|Kawasaki ZX-6R
|+2.204
|19
|O. Bayliss
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.603
|20
|L. Bernardi
|Ducati Panigale V2
|+2.885
|21
|M. Brenner
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+3.314
|22
|O. Vostatek
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+3.933
|23
|L. Taccini
|Yamaha YZF R6
|+4.585
WorldSSP Championship Points
|Pos
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|424
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|352
|3
|Can Oncu
|216
|4
|Nicolo Bulega
|190
|5
|Stefano Manzi
|178
|6
|Federico Caricasulo
|162
|7
|Niki Tuuli
|127
|8
|Yari Montella
|114
|9
|Jules Cluzel
|113
|10
|Glenn Van Straalen
|111
|11
|Raffaele De Rosa
|107
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|100
|13
|Hannes Soomer
|86
|14
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|72
|15
|Andy Verdoia
|52
|16
|Oliver Bayliss
|49
|17
|Valentin Debise
|43
|18
|Kyle Smith
|35
|19
|Leonardo Taccini
|34
|20
|Marcel Brenner
|32
|21
|Peter Sebestyen
|31
|22
|Simon Jespersen
|30
|23
|Mattia Casadei
|25
|24
|Isaac Vinales
|22
|25
|Patrick Hobelsberger
|21
|26
|Ondrej Vostatek
|20
|27
|Steven Odendaal
|16
|28
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|11
|29
|Unai Orradre
|9
|30
|Tom Edwards
|7
|31
|Luca Ottaviani
|5
|32
|Bradley Smith
|2
|33
|Maximilian Kofler
|2
|34
|Nicholas Spinelli
|1
|35
|Benjamin Currie
|1
2022 WorldSBK Calendar
|Date
|Track
|Class
|Nov 11-13
|Mandalika
|SBK/SSP
|Nov 18-20
|Phillip Island
|SBK/SSP
Mandalika WSBK Round Schedule
|Saturday – November 12, 2022
|11:30-12:00
|WorldSBK
|FP3
|12:55-13:15
|WorldSSP
|Superpole
|13:40-13:55
|WorldSBK
|Superpole
|15:00
|WorldSSP
|Race 1
|16:30
|WorldSBK
|Race 1
|Sunday – November 13, 2022
|11:30-11:45
|WorldSBK
|WUP
|11:55
|WorldSSP
|WUP
|13:30
|WorldSBK
|Superpole Race
|15:00
|WorldSSP
|Race 2
|16:30
|WorldSBK
|Race 2