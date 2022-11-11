2022 FIM Superbike World Championship

Round 11 – Indonesia

A late charge up the order at the end of FP2 saw Alvaro Bautista take top spot after day one at Mandalika. The Championship leader, who can clinch the title in Race 1, bolted in a 1’33.626 on his penultimate flying lap to claim a 0.462s advantage over the next rider.

Bautista was the first of four Ducati riders inside the top nine places, making it a strong day for the Italian manufacturer, who also recorded a 1-2-3 on Friday in World Supersport.

Team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) was third and enjoyed a positive first day of action in Indonesia. Ducati can likewise clinch the manufacturers’ Championship this weekend and with strong race pace and one-lap pace, with them featuring at least once in the top three of all the sectors, it could be a strong weekend for the Italian manufacturer.

Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK) was in fine form as he laid down the gauntlet and had a comfortable three-tenths of a second advantage over his rivals for much of the afternoon running before Bautista banged in a late one to claim P1.

Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) did the double here in 2021 and started proceedings at Mandalika this year in P4.

It was a mixed day for the factory Honda outfit in Indonesia; a second red-flag came out after a huge highside for Iker Lecuona (Team HRC). The Spaniard lost the rear as he made the direction change from right to left at Turn 3, flinging him into the air and him landing heavily on his right leg. After being down for some time, the Valencian rookie – who is at Mandalika for the first time in his career – was able to walk away, albeit aided by trackside marshals; he was taken to the Medical Centre for a check-up and finished the day in P14. Team-mate Xavi Vierge had a far better afternoon and made bigger gains throughout the session, placing in P8 at the end.

There were three Independent riders inside the top ten, the first of which was American rider Garrett Gerloff (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team).

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R 1m33.626 2 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.462 3 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R +0.964 4 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.969 5 G. Gerloff Yamaha YZF R1 +1.217 6 X. Fores Ducati Panigale V4R +1.245 7 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +1.315 8 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.396 9 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +1.513 10 S. Redding BMW M1000RR +1.587 11 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.639 12 L. Mahias Kawasaki ZX-10RR +1.788 13 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.984 14 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.140 15 M. Van Der Mark BMW M1000RR +2.705 16 E. Laverty BMW M1000RR +3.322 17 K. Nozane Yamaha YZF R1 +3.462 18 L. Baz BMW M1000RR +3.530 19 L. Mercado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.720 20 K. Smith Kawasaki ZX-10RR +4.164 21 H. Syahrin Honda CBR1000 RR-R +4.623 22 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +5.469

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 507 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 425 3 Jonathan Rea 409 4 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 260 5 Alex Lowes 217 6 Andrea Locatelli 212 7 Axel Bassani 206 8 Iker Lecuona 189 9 Scott Redding 172 10 Xavi Vierge 134 11 Garrett Gerloff 112 12 Loris Baz 103 13 Philipp Oettl 77 14 Lucas Mahias 56 15 Michael Van Der Mark 38 16 Roberto Tamburini 36 17 Luca Bernardi 35 18 Eugene Laverty 34 19 Xavi Fores 19 20 Kohta Nozane 14 21 Illia Mykhalchyk 10 22 Christophe Ponsson 9 23 Hafizh Syahrin 4 24 Leon Haslam 4 25 Tarran Mackenzie 3 26 Peter Hickman 2 27 Leandro Mercado 2 28 Jake Gagne 1

WorldSSP

Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team) led a Ducati 1-2-3 both in Free Practice 2 and the overall classification.

WorldSSP Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 N. Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 1m38.004 2 R. De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +0.223 3 F. Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 +0.245 4 Y. Montella Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.291 5 N. Tuuli MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.341 6 S. Manzi Triumph Street Triple RS +0.564 7 G. Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +0.698 8 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R6 +0.835 9 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R6 +0.908 10 C. Oncu Kawasaki ZX-6R +1.317 11 A. Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +1.358 12 S. Jespersen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.484 13 J. Cluzel Yamaha YZF R6 +1.703 14 P. Sebestyen Yamaha YZF R6 +1.797 15 A. Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.010 16 U. Orradre Yamaha YZF R6 +2.152 17 H. Soomer Triumph Street Triple RS +2.170 18 T. Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.204 19 O. Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +2.603 20 L. Bernardi Ducati Panigale V2 +2.885 21 M. Brenner Yamaha YZF R6 +3.314 22 O. Vostatek Yamaha YZF R6 +3.933 23 L. Taccini Yamaha YZF R6 +4.585

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Dominique Aegerter 424 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri 352 3 Can Oncu 216 4 Nicolo Bulega 190 5 Stefano Manzi 178 6 Federico Caricasulo 162 7 Niki Tuuli 127 8 Yari Montella 114 9 Jules Cluzel 113 10 Glenn Van Straalen 111 11 Raffaele De Rosa 107 12 Adrian Huertas 100 13 Hannes Soomer 86 14 Bahattin Sofuoglu 72 15 Andy Verdoia 52 16 Oliver Bayliss 49 17 Valentin Debise 43 18 Kyle Smith 35 19 Leonardo Taccini 34 20 Marcel Brenner 32 21 Peter Sebestyen 31 22 Simon Jespersen 30 23 Mattia Casadei 25 24 Isaac Vinales 22 25 Patrick Hobelsberger 21 26 Ondrej Vostatek 20 27 Steven Odendaal 16 28 Thomas Booth-Amos 11 29 Unai Orradre 9 30 Tom Edwards 7 31 Luca Ottaviani 5 32 Bradley Smith 2 33 Maximilian Kofler 2 34 Nicholas Spinelli 1 35 Benjamin Currie 1

2022 WorldSBK Calendar

Date Track Class Apr 8-10 Aragon SBK/SSP/SSP300 Apr 22-24 Assen SBK/SSP/SSP300 May 20-22 Estoril SBK/SSP/SSP300 Jun 10-12 Misano SBK/SSP/SSP300 July 15-17 Donington Park SBK/SSP July 29-31 Autodrom Most SBK/SSP/SSP300 Sept 9-11 Magny-Cours SBK/SSP/SSP300 Sept 23-25 Catalunya SBK/SSP/SSP300 Oct 7-9 Algarve SBK/SSP/SSP300 Oct 21-23 Circuito San Juan Villicum SBK/SSP Nov 11-13 Mandalika SBK/SSP Nov 18-20 Phillip Island SBK/SSP

Mandalika WSBK Round Schedule