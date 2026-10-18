WorldSBK 2026

Round 12 – Jerez – Sunday

The 2026 Superbike World Championship season concluded at Jerez on Sunday with Nicolò Bulega completing a record-breaking WorldSBK campaign, Australia’s Carter Thompson taking a commanding victory in World Sportbike, and two hard-fought championship battles settled.

Bulega completed a clean sweep of all three WorldSBK races at Jerez, drawing level with Troy Bayliss on 52 career victories. The Italian finished the season with 32 wins, while he and team-mate Iker Lecuona combined to win all 36 races for the factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati squad.

Thompson was equally impressive in the inaugural World Sportbike finale, escaping from a large leading group to win by more than four seconds and secure third in the World Championship. The title itself went to Xavi Artigas, who completed a remarkable comeback to defeat David Salvador by just eight points.

World Supersport produced a Kawasaki one-two, with Jeremy Alcoba winning a red-flagged race ahead of Dominique Aegerter and securing third in the championship. Newly crowned WorldSSP Champion Albert Arenas was eliminated following an early collision with Tom Booth-Amos.

In WorldWCR, Paola Ramos completed a Jerez double, holding off Beatriz Neila in the final race, while Chloe Jones snatched the final podium position from two-time World Champion Maria Herrera at the last corner.

Elsewhere, Australian Taiyo Aksu completed the WorldSPB weekend with another top-ten finish, Tayla Relph improved to eighth in WorldWCR, and Remy Gardner endured a difficult end to his WorldSBK season.

The final day was conducted under threatening skies, with light rain arriving during the closing laps of the WorldSBK finale. It was a weekend that also marked several emotional farewells, with Bulega heading to MotoGP, Danilo Petrucci leaving BMW, and major changes to the WorldSBK rider line-up looming for 2027.

For Saturday’s racing, see our complete Jerez Saturday race reports across all four classes.

Bulega closes extraordinary season with Jerez hat-trick

Nicolò Bulega brought his three-year World Superbike career to a close in emphatic fashion at Jerez, winning both Sunday races to complete a hat-trick and draw level with Australian Troy Bayliss on 52 career victories.

The newly crowned World Champion was never seriously threatened during the final day of racing, taking the ten-lap Superpole Race ahead of team-mate Iker Lecuona before repeating that one-two result in the final 20-lap encounter.

It brought an extraordinary conclusion to a season in which Bulega won 32 of the 36 races, finishing second in the other four. Combined with Lecuona’s four victories, the Aruba.it Racing Ducati operation completed a clean sweep of the entire championship.

Sunday’s racing began under darkening skies at the Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto, with thunderstorms and lightning visible around the circuit. Rain remained a threat throughout the morning, although the Superpole Race was conducted on a dry track.

WorldSBK Race Two

The final 20-lap WorldSBK race began with Lecuona making another strong start, taking the lead into Turn One ahead of Bulega.

However, the World Champion restored the established order at Turn Six on the opening lap, making his move under brakes before beginning to stretch away.

Álvaro Bautista also made a particularly strong getaway, moving from sixth on the grid to third during the opening corners, while Sam Lowes settled into fourth on the Marc VDS Ducati.

Bulega recorded the fastest race lap of 1’37.573 on his second lap and continued building an advantage over his team-mate as the race progressed.

Lecuona was able to maintain a competitive rhythm, but could not consistently match the pace being set at the front. By half distance, the factory Ducati pairing had established a considerable margin over the rest of the field.

Bulega maintained control even as the weather began to deteriorate, eventually taking the chequered flag just under five seconds clear of Lecuona.

Sam Lowes finished more than thirteen seconds behind the winnerin third, underlining the extraordinary advantage enjoyed by the factory Ducatis at Jerez.

Bulega completed his final WorldSBK season with 726 points, an astonishing 163 clear of Lecuona on 563. His 32 victories and 36 podium finishes from 36 races set a formidable new benchmark for the championship.

Nicolò Bulega

“The worst result was second, so what can I say? The results speak for themselves.”

Late rain costs Bautista a final podium

Behind the leading Ducati pair, Bautista appeared to have secured the final podium position after maintaining third place through the opening stages and gradually establishing a small advantage over Sam Lowes.

However, the weather became increasingly unpredictable during the final five laps, with the white flag displayed and drops of rain reported across several sections of the circuit.

Although the conditions were not sufficiently wet to warrant changing tyres, the loss of confidence and falling tyre temperatures began to affect Bautista’s pace.

Lowes was able to use the Spaniard as a reference through the damp sections and began rapidly reducing the gap.

On the final lap, the Marc VDS rider made his move at Turn Five, passing Bautista and maintaining third position through the remaining corners.

Lowes eventually crossed the line 13.349 seconds behind Bulega, with Bautista just 1.579 seconds further back in fourth.

It was a frustrating conclusion for Bautista, who had appeared capable of ending the season on the podium before the changing conditions forced him to adopt a more cautious approach.

Álvaro Bautista

“I nearly crashed a couple of times, but my goal was to finish the race.”

Lowes’ second podium of the weekend also secured fourth in the final championship standings, with the British rider finishing on 268 points, nine clear of brother Alex.

Barni and GoEleven complete record-breaking seasons

Yari Montella completed the final race in fifth, capping a season in which he secured third in the overall Riders’ Championship and the Best Independent Rider title.

Montella finished the campaign on 318 points, surpassing the previous independent rider points benchmark of 315 established by Toprak Razgatlıoğlu in 2019.

The result also helped Barni Spark Racing secure second in the Teams’ Championship, the best result in the operation’s history. The squad additionally claimed the Best Independent Team award and accumulated fifteen podium finishes during 2026.

Lorenzo Baldassarri finished sixth for Team GoEleven, less than a second behind Montella, following a particularly competitive final race.

Baldassarri had recovered from a difficult opening lap to work his way through the midfield, passing several riders including Alex Lowes before overtaking Montella at Turn Nine.

He briefly established an advantage, but the arrival of rain disrupted his rhythm and allowed Montella to close in and reclaim fifth position on the final lap.

Sixth nevertheless secured Baldassarri’s best WorldSBK championship finish, with his 236 points representing a new record for the single-rider Team GoEleven operation, which finished fifth in the Teams’ Championship.

The result was particularly satisfying for Baldassarri after several difficult seasons and a return to competitive form during 2026.

Bimota ends season with Australian-inspired Nero livery

Alex Lowes and Axel Bassani finished seventh and eighth respectively, again proving to be the leading non-Ducati riders in the final race.

Both had struggled with grip during Saturday’s contest, but set-up changes improved their performance on Sunday. Lowes was particularly encouraged by the progress made, despite acknowledging that the gap to Ducati remained substantial.

The team also unveiled a special black, gold and red Nero livery for the season finale, replacing its familiar green, white and red colours on both KB998 Rimini machines.

The appearance was more than simply a change of colours. It drew inspiration from an unusual chapter in bimota’s history, specifically an Australia-only version of the 1985 bimota DB1.

The distinctive finish was complemented by matching rider leathers and represented an intentional connection between bimota’s contemporary WorldSBK programme and its exclusive, unconventional motorcycles of the 1980s.

Lowes ended the championship fifth overall with 259 points, while Bassani secured seventh on 222, putting both bimotas inside the championship top ten.

Alex Lowes

“Fifth in the world; we can be proud of ourselves.”

Bassani was similarly positive about the improvements made during the weekend, pointing out that the team had completed the final race substantially faster than Saturday’s contest despite the arrival of light rain.

BMW bids farewell to Petrucci as Binder prepares to join

BMW Motorrad Motorsport completed the season with a particularly emotional farewell to Danilo Petrucci, who contested his final races for the factory WorldSBK operation at Jerez.

The Italian had endured a challenging campaign, with injuries affecting both his own season and that of team-mate Miguel Oliveira.

Petrucci finished nineteenth in Sunday’s Superpole Race and twentieth in Race Two, bringing a disappointing conclusion to a partnership that had promised considerably more.

He was honoured during a special ceremony at the WorldSBK Paddock Show on Saturday evening, where team members and fans gathered to acknowledge his commitment and contribution.

Oliveira enjoyed a more competitive final day, finishing eleventh in the Superpole Race before recovering to tenth in Race Two, securing sufficient points to confirm third for BMW in the Manufacturers’ Championship.

BMW Motorsport management acknowledged that while the M 1000 RR had often demonstrated competitive speed, the team had struggled to translate that potential into consistent race results.

The manufacturer now looks towards 2027 with Oliveira continuing alongside incoming MotoGP race winner Brad Binder, replacing Petrucci.

BMW is also preparing a new motorcycle and expects the revised technical regulations to provide fresh opportunities to close the gap to Ducati.

Danilo Petrucci

“The outcome hasn’t been as good as we all had hoped for, but everyone gave their best.”

Gerloff earns recognition as midfield battle continues

Garrett Gerloff completed his second Kawasaki WorldSBK season in tenth place overall, scoring 165 championship points.

The American finished thirteenth in both Sunday races aboard the ZX-10RR and was also recognised with the 2026 Best Finisher award, presented to the rider who had made the greatest overall improvement from his starting positions throughout the season.

Gerloff’s best race finish during the campaign was fourth, and although Kawasaki remained some distance from the outright pace of the leading Ducati machines, he was reasonably satisfied with the progress made.

Alberto Surra finished ninth on the Motocorsa Racing Ducati, completing a highly encouraging late-season run that included three podium finishes at Estoril.

Tommy Bridewell took eleventh for the Australian-owned Superbike Advocates operation, ahead of Xavi Vierge on the Pata Maxus Yamaha.

Honda HRC’s Somkiat Chantra recovered to finish fourteenth, passing team-mate Jake Dixon during the closing stages and leaving the British rider fifteenth.

Dixon completed an injury-affected campaign nineteenth in the championship on 41 points, with Chantra finishing 21st on 23 points in his rookie WorldSBK season.

Gardner struggles as Yamaha looks ahead to 2027

Australia’s Remy Gardner endured a disappointing end to his 2026 WorldSBK campaign, finishing nineteenth in the final race following an equally challenging Superpole Race.

Gardner started seventeenth and finished in the same position during the morning sprint, struggling to make progress through the field.

Race Two offered little improvement. The Australian was unable to maintain competitive pace as grip deteriorated over the longer distance, eventually finishing 40.845 seconds behind Bulega.

Gardner was just 0.178 seconds behind eighteenth-placed Loris Baz, but the result provided little consolation after another difficult weekend aboard the GYTR GRT Yamaha R1.

Remy Gardner

“This isn’t how we wanted to end the year, but we have to accept the result and look ahead to the next chapter.”

Gardner finished the championship sixteenth on 63 points, ahead of GRT team-mate Stefano Manzi, who completed Sunday’s final race in seventeenth.

Vierge finished twelfth in his last appearance with Pata Maxus Yamaha before Jack Miller joins the factory-supported operation for 2027.

Andrea Locatelli finished sixteenth and acknowledged that Yamaha would need to pursue a different development direction over the winter, particularly to improve confidence through faster corners.

Pata Maxus Yamaha Team Principal Paul Denning confirmed that the squad would return to Jerez for testing in November, with new technical components and revised 2027 Balance of Performance regulations expected to influence its development programme.

Denning also paid tribute to Vierge, praising the Spaniard’s professionalism and commitment during his time with Yamaha.

The arrival of Miller alongside Locatelli provides a significant change for Yamaha, while Gardner and Manzi will continue their work with the independent GRT operation.

Silver Ducati livery pays tribute to Imola history

The factory Ducati squad celebrated its remarkable 2026 campaign with a special glittering silver livery inspired by the Ducati 750 Imola Desmo.

The design paid tribute to the famous 1972 Imola 200 Miles race, where Paul Smart and Bruno Spaggiari delivered a historic Ducati one-two finish.

Created by Centro Stile Ducati in collaboration with Drudi Performance, the commemorative colours also featured Italian tricolour detailing and formed part of the manufacturer’s centenary celebrations.

It was a fitting tribute to a season of unprecedented success, with the factory Panigale V4 R machines winning every race and Ducati continuing its extraordinary dominance of World Superbike racing.

An emotional farewell as Bulega prepares for MotoGP

For Bulega, the achievements at Jerez represented considerably more than another collection of records. They also brought an end to a five-year partnership with Aruba.it Racing – Ducati that had transformed his career.

From his World Supersport title through to three seasons of WorldSBK competition, the Italian established himself as one of the most successful riders in the history of the championship.

He departed with 52 WorldSBK victories and 92 podiums from 108 race starts, with his final season alone accounting for 32 wins and 36 podium finishes.

The emotional significance became clear when Bulega returned to the Ducati garage after the final race, with the Italian admitting that both he and the team had been reduced to tears.

Nicolò Bulega

“It was an emotional moment in pit lane, the whole team and I were crying.”

Bulega also shared a poignant moment with Lecuona in parc fermé, reflecting on their rivalry throughout the year, before stopping at Turn Eleven to acknowledge Danilo Petrucci, who was also departing the championship.

He now moves to the MotoGP paddock with the Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team, where he will partner Fermín Aldeguer in 2027.

The move effectively sees Bulega and Franco Morbidelli exchange places, with Morbidelli joining Lecuona at the factory Aruba.it Racing Ducati team.

Other significant changes for 2027 include Jack Miller moving to Pata Maxus Yamaha, Brad Binder joining BMW alongside Miguel Oliveira, and Xavi Vierge switching to Barni Spark Racing alongside Montella.

Those moves, combined with substantial technical and regulatory changes, suggest that the 2027 WorldSBK championship could look considerably different from the season just completed.

WorldSBK Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 32m56.372 281.0 2 I. Lecuona Duc +4.696 281.0 3 S. Lowes Duc +13.349 279.6 4 A. Bautista Duc +14.928 282.5 5 Y. Montella Duc +17.192 282.5 6 L. Baldassarri Duc +18.120 282.5 7 A. Lowes Bim +22.596 277.5 8 A. Bassani Bim +25.957 278.2 9 A. Surra Duc +27.142 283.9 10 M. Oliveira BMW +28.002 281.7 11 T. Bridewell Duc +29.051 283.9 12 X. Vierge Yam +30.093 281.0 13 G. Gerloff Kaw +32.739 280.3 14 S. Chantra Hon +35.099 281.7 15 J. Dixon Hon +36.006 281.7 16 A. Locatelli Yam +37.624 279.6 17 S. Manzi Yam +38.753 277.5 18 L. Baz Duc +40.667 281.0 19 R. Gardner Yam +40.845 279.6 20 D. Petrucci BMW +47.825 283.2 21 T. Smits Yam +51.601 272.7 22 M. Rato Yam +1m17.039 271.3

Bulega wins Superpole Race to break another record

Sam Lowes challenged Bulega during the opening stages of the ten-lap Superpole Race, but the Italian was able to defend his position and establish a small advantage.

Lecuona made an excellent start and passed Lowes for second at Turn Six, completing the factory Ducati one-two at the front.

Bulega subsequently set a new Superpole Race lap record of 1’37.196 on the third lap and maintained his advantage through to the chequered flag, winning by 0.797 seconds from Lecuona.

Sam Lowes finished third on the Marc VDS Ducati, 4.740 seconds behind the winner.

It was Bulega’s 51st WorldSBK victory and his 35th podium finish of the season, surpassing the previous single-season podium record of 34 established by Jonathan Rea in 2019.

The result also took Bulega beyond 700 championship points, making him the first WorldSBK rider to reach that milestone in a single season.

Yari Montella finished fourth for Barni Spark Racing, ahead of Alex Lowes on the bimota KB998 Rimini and Álvaro Bautista on the second Barni Ducati.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was seventh, Alberto Surra eighth and Xavi Vierge ninth for Pata Maxus Yamaha, securing a third-row grid position for the final race. Tommy Bridewell rounded out the top ten for the Australian-owned Superbike Advocates Ducati operation.

Remy Gardner finished seventeenth on the GYTR GRT Yamaha R1, while team-mate Stefano Manzi recovered from nineteenth on the grid to fourteenth.

WorldSBK Superpole Race Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 N. Bulega Duc 16m21.253 281.0 2 I. Lecuona Duc +0.797 285.4 3 S. Lowes Duc +4.740 281.0 4 Y. Montella Duc +8.350 283.2 5 A. Lowes Bim +9.292 278.9 6 A. Bautista Duc +10.038 289.9 7 L. Baldassarri Duc +10.738 285.4 8 A. Surra Duc +15.039 283.9 9 X. Vierge Yam +15.295 285.4 10 T. Bridewell Duc +15.448 283.9 11 M. Oliveira BMW +15.714 287.6 12 A. Bassani Bim +17.249 284.7 13 G. Gerloff Kaw +17.521 285.4 14 S. Manzi Yam +20.937 278.2 15 J. Dixon Hon +21.158 284.7 16 L. Baz Duc +21.455 282.5 17 R. Gardner Yam +21.797 280.3 18 S. Chantra Hon +22.387 284.7 19 D. Petrucci BMW +23.890 282.5 20 A. Locatelli Yam +27.651 280.3 21 T. Smits Yam +27.976 274.0 Not Classified RET M. Rato Yam +6 Laps 276.1

WorldSBK Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 N. Bulega 726 2 I. Lecuona 563 3 Y. Montella 318 4 S. Lowes 268 5 A. Lowes 259 6 L. Baldassarri 236 7 A. Bassani 222 8 A. Surra 198 9 A. Bautista 167 10 G. Gerloff 165 11 M. Oliveira 142 12 A. Locatelli 121 13 X. Vierge 113 14 T. Bridewell 83 15 T. Mackenzie 81 16 R. Gardner 63 17 D. Petrucci 61 18 S. Manzi 46 19 J. Dixon 41 20 M. Van Der Mark 23 21 S. Chantra 23 22 T. Nagashima 7 23 L. Baz 7 24 J. Rea 6 25 B. Sofuoglu 4 26 M. Rato 3 27 T. Vickers 1

WorldSBK Team Championship Points

Pos Team / Riders Points 1 Aruba.it Racing – Ducati (Bulega, Lecuona) 1,289 2 Barni Spark Racing Team (Montella, Bautista) 485 3 bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team (A. Lowes, Bassani) 481 4 ELF Marc VDS Racing Team (S. Lowes) 268 5 Team Goeleven (Baldassarri) 236 6 Pata Maxus Yamaha (Locatelli, Vierge) 234 7 ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team (Oliveira, Petrucci, Van Der Mark) 226 8 Motocorsa Racing (Surra) 198 9 Kawasaki WorldSBK Team (Gerloff) 165 10 GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team (Gardner, Manzi) 109 11 MGM Optical Express Racing (Mackenzie, Baz) 88 12 Superbike Advocates (Bridewell) 83 13 Honda HRC (Dixon, Chantra, Nagashima, Rea, Vickers) 78 14 Motoxracing WorldSBK Team (Sofuoglu, Rato) 7

WorldSBK Manufacturers Championship Points

Pos. Bike Points 1 Duc 744 2 Bim 316 3 BMW 184 4 Yam 183 5 Kaw 165 6 Hon 64

WorldSSP Race Two

Alcoba leads Kawasaki one-two in red-flagged finale

The 2026 World Supersport Championship concluded in dramatic circumstances at Jerez, with Jeremy Alcoba leading a Kawasaki one-two in a race interrupted by crashes, numerous changes of lead and an eventual red flag.

The Kawasaki WorldSSP Team rider claimed his fourth victory from the final six races of the season, finishing ahead of team-mate Dominique Aegerter and Ducati rider Matteo Ferrari.

It was Kawasaki’s first World Supersport one-two since 2016 and a particularly satisfying conclusion to a season in which the Ninja ZX-6R 636 had become increasingly competitive.

The victory also secured third place in the final championship standings for Alcoba, who had entered Sunday’s race just one point behind Can Öncü.

However, the race was far from straightforward, with newly crowned World Champion Albert Arenas and Saturday’s fastest rider Jorge Navarro both crashing out in separate incidents.

Arenas and Booth-Amos eliminated on second lap

Starting from third on the grid, Arenas made an excellent launch and took the lead into Turn One, continuing the form that had carried him to victory on Saturday.

Jorge Navarro, who had secured pole position for Race Two after setting the fastest lap on Saturday, was initially among the leading contenders, while PTR Triumph team-mate Tom Booth-Amos made rapid progress during the opening corners.

But the champion’s final race of the season lasted barely more than a lap.

Booth-Amos attempted to make another move at Turn Six, misjudged his braking and lost control of the Triumph, colliding with Arenas and taking both riders out of the race.

Arenas was subsequently taken to the medical centre, where he was diagnosed with multiple contusions but otherwise cleared.

Booth-Amos accepted responsibility for the incident and apologised to the champion and his team.

Tom Booth-Amos

“I misjudged the braking point and hit Albert. I’m sorry to him and the AS Racing team.”

It was a disappointing end to a strong season for the PTR Triumph operation, particularly after Booth-Amos had finished just 0.034 seconds short of the podium in Saturday’s opening race.

Six riders battle for victory as Kawasaki works forward

The early elimination of Arenas opened the door for several riders who had been chasing the champion throughout the weekend.

Valentin Debise, Can Öncü, Matteo Ferrari, Jeremy Alcoba and Dominique Aegerter were all involved in an increasingly intense fight at the front.

Debise was particularly aggressive aboard the ZXMOTO 820RR, taking advantage of his improving race pace to lead several laps despite starting eighth on the grid.

Öncü also briefly led on the fourth lap, while Ferrari became increasingly competitive on the WRP Racing Ducati Panigale V2.

Alcoba and Aegerter gradually worked their way forward from fifth and seventh on the grid respectively, with both Kawasakis running inside the leading group by the seventh lap.

The battle for third in the championship added another dimension. Öncü had entered the race holding a one-point advantage over Alcoba, meaning the Kawasaki rider needed to finish ahead of his rival to secure the final championship podium position.

As the race entered its second half, Ferrari moved to the front, leading laps eight through ten, before Aegerter briefly took over on lap eleven.

Alcoba then capitalised when contact between Aegerter and Ferrari sent both riders wide, opening the door for the Spaniard to take the lead.

He completed the twelfth lap in first position, with Aegerter behind him and Ferrari still involved in the leading battle.

Navarro crash brings race to an early conclusion

Jorge Navarro, standing in for Australian Oli Bayliss on the PTR Triumph, had demonstrated excellent outright speed throughout the weekend but struggled to convert that into a strong race result.

The Spaniard had also been instructed to surrender a position following an earlier incident involving Filippo Farioli, further complicating his afternoon.

As the race moved into lap thirteen, Navarro crashed at Turn Eight, bringing out the red flags.

With more than two-thirds of the scheduled seventeen laps completed, the race was declared without a restart, with results taken from the completed twelfth lap.

Alcoba was awarded victory ahead of Aegerter, the pair separated by 0.482 seconds in the official classification.

Ferrari completed the podium, 0.720 seconds behind the winner, with Öncü fourth, just 0.216 seconds behind the Ducati rider.

The premature conclusion denied Öncü any further opportunity to challenge for the podium or defend third in the championship standings.

Kawasaki celebrates first one-two since 2016

For Kawasaki, the result represented a significant milestone, with Alcoba and Aegerter delivering the manufacturer’s first World Supersport one-two finish in a decade.

Alcoba completed the season with four victories and six podiums, all achieved during the final three rounds, underlining the dramatic improvement in both rider and motorcycle performance.

His victory also secured third in the championship with 274 points, eleven clear of Öncü on 263.

Jeremy Alcoba

“I trusted myself a lot and I trusted my team. The race today was more easy than Saturday because some of the fast guys crashed out but I also felt much better on the bike today.”

For Aegerter, second place was a particularly significant result after a difficult return to World Supersport competition.

The Swiss rider had struggled throughout much of the year to achieve the results expected of a two-time WorldSSP Champion, but finally delivered his first podium in Kawasaki colours.

The result lifted him to fifteenth in the final championship standings and provided a much-needed boost at the end of the season.

Dominique Aegerter

“It was not an easy season, and in the middle of the year, I was doubting myself.”

Ferrari’s third place was his third podium of the season aboard the WRP Racing Ducati, while Öncü finished fourth after another competitive race.

Debise eventually finished fifth on the ZXMOTO, with Alessandro Zaccone sixth on the Ecosantagata Althea Ducati.

Lucas Mahias finished seventh for GMT94 Yamaha, ahead of team-mate Roberto Garcia, who recovered from sixteenth on the grid.

Mattia Casadei was ninth for D34G Racing, with Filippo Farioli rounding out the top ten on the VFT Racing Yamaha.

Arenas champion as Yamaha collects manufacturers’ crown

Despite his retirement, Arenas completed the season as World Supersport Champion with 389 points, 81 clear of runner-up Valentin Debise on 308.

Alcoba finished third on 274, followed by Öncü on 263 and Booth-Amos on 230.

The season featured fifteen different podium finishers, a new WorldSSP record, illustrating the competitiveness of a category featuring an increasingly diverse range of machinery.

Yamaha secured its twelfth World Supersport Manufacturers’ Championship, while the AS BLU CRU Racing Team claimed the Teams’ title in its debut season with the YZF-R9.

Corentin Perolari secured the WorldSSP Challenge award, providing another positive result for Honda’s Supersport programme.

Bayliss third in British Supersport after extraordinary campaign

While WorldSSP was drawing to a close at Jerez, Australian Oli Bayliss was completing his British Supersport campaign at Brands Hatch.

Bayliss, whose PTR Triumph WorldSSP seat was filled by Jorge Navarro at Jerez, secured third in the British Supersport Championship despite joining the series at the third round as a replacement for the injured Bradley Perie.

The Australian had won Saturday’s Sprint Race at Brands Hatch, his eleventh victory from sixteen British Supersport starts during 2026.

Sunday’s final race was declared wet, and Bayliss elected to run a full wet-weather set-up. However, the rain stopped during the warm-up procedure, leaving the circuit drying and making tyre choice particularly difficult.

Bayliss eventually finished fourth, his first race finish off the podium during the British campaign, but it was enough to secure third in the championship.

The Macadam Triumph Factory Racing team also secured the British Supersport Teams’ Trophy, completing an extraordinary campaign for a rider who had split his commitments between the British and World Championship paddocks.

Oli Bayliss

“It’s been a great year, 11 wins, four podiums and one race we weren’t on the podium, so we can’t complain with a year like that!”

Bayliss concluded the WorldSSP championship fourteenth in the standings, with the World Supersport paddock now turning its attention towards the 2027 season opener at Phillip Island in February.

WorldSSP Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 J. Alcoba Kaw 21m52.861 247.6 2 D. Aegerter Kaw +0.482 250.4 3 M. Ferrari Duc +0.720 249.2 4 C. Oncu Yam +0.936 245.9 5 V. Debise Zxm +1.987 248.7 6 A. Zaccone Duc +2.177 245.9 7 L. Mahias Yam +2.734 247.0 8 R. Garcia Yam +2.985 247.0 9 M. Casadei Duc +4.001 245.3 10 F. Farioli Yam +4.007 248.1 11 C. Perolari Hon +1 Sector 243.2 12 P. Oettl Duc +1 Sector 245.3 13 O. Vostatek Tri +1 Sector 245.9 14 F. Caricasulo Zxm +1 Sector 250.9 15 J. Whatley Duc +1 Sector 245.9 16 B. Sofuoglu Qjm +1 Sector 247.0 17 A. Mahendra Yam +1 Sector 249.8 18 B. Jimenez Duc +1 Sector 248.7 19 R. De Rosa Qjm +1 Sector 246.4 20 O. Konig Tri +1 Sector 247.0 21 L. Taccini Duc +1 Sector 249.2 22 A. Kofler Yam +1 Sector 245.3 23 S. Di Sora Mva +1 Sector 247.0 24 M. Tapia Duc +1 Sector 243.7 25 A. Giombini Mva +1 Sector 247.0 26 A. Carrasco Hon +1 Sector 245.9 Not Classified RET J. Navarro Tri 248.7 RET E. Fernandez Yam 245.3 RET A. Arenas Yam 236.9 RET T. Booth-Amos Tri 248.7

WorldSSP Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 A. Arenas 389 2 V. Debise 308 3 J. Alcoba 274 4 C. Oncu 263 5 T. Booth-Amos 230 6 J. Masia 229 7 R. Garcia 182 8 P. Oettl 173 9 M. Ferrari 173 10 A. Zaccone 152 11 L. Mahias 149 12 F. Farioli 133 13 A. Mahendra 132 14 O. Bayliss 94 15 D. Aegerter 88 16 M. Casadei 80 17 S. Jespersen 72 18 F. Caricasulo 62 19 J. Whatley 40 20 C. Perolari 35 21 O. Vostatek 31 22 J. Navarro 18 23 B. Jimenez 14 24 A. Giombini 13 25 L. Taccini 12 26 Y. Okamoto 6 27 R. De Rosa 5 28 X. Cardelus 2 29 K. Zannoni 1

WorldSPB Race Two

Thompson dominates finale as Artigas takes inaugural crown

Australia’s Carter Thompson produced a commanding performance in the final race of the inaugural FIM Sportbike World Championship at Jerez, securing his second victory of the season by more than four seconds.

It was a fitting conclusion to a remarkable first World Championship campaign for the Australian, who also secured third place in the final standings after another intense battle with Antonio Torres.

The championship itself went to Xavi Artigas, who completed an extraordinary turnaround in the standings to defeat David Salvador by eight points and become the first rider to claim the World Sportbike crown.

Artigas could manage only eighth in Sunday’s final race, while Salvador finished fourth, but that was enough for the MTM Kawasaki rider to retain the advantage he had gained following Saturday’s dramatic encounter between Salvador and Thompson.

Thompson takes control as championship rivals battle behind

Sunday’s eleven-lap race began with Salvador and Artigas starting alongside one another from eighth and seventh positions respectively.

Artigas held a 13-point championship advantage following his Saturday victory and Salvador’s failure to score, meaning the ProDina Kawasaki rider needed a substantial improvement in fortunes if he was to reclaim the title.

The two Spaniards immediately worked their way forward, with Salvador taking the lead during the opening lap and holding that position through the first three laps.

However, the race quickly developed into another fiercely contested battle, with a large group regularly exchanging positions through Jerez’s braking zones.

Thompson was among those making rapid progress from the outset.

Starting fifth on the Team BrCorse Yamaha YZF-R7, the Australian took advantage of the battles ahead to move into contention for the lead.

He recorded the fastest lap of the race on the third circulation, setting a new WorldSPB race lap record of 1’46.716, and moved into the lead at the beginning of lap four.

From that point forward, Thompson’s race became a demonstration of consistent pace and excellent race management.

While the championship contenders and the remainder of the leading group continued fighting among themselves, Thompson was able to establish clear track ahead and steadily build his advantage.

The weather added another complication, with occasional drops of rain reported, but Thompson maintained his concentration and continued pulling away.

By the closing stages he had established a lead of more than four seconds, leaving the chasing pack with little hope of mounting a serious challenge.

Thompson eventually crossed the line 4.565 seconds ahead of Torres, with Pepe Osuna securing third another 1.659 seconds back.

It was an unusually large margin of victory for a category in which races have often been decided by only a few hundredths of a second.

Thompson’s second WorldSPB victory following his breakthrough win at Cremona also earned him the 2026 Pirelli Best Lap Award.

It was a particularly satisfying result after the controversy of Saturday, when Thompson had been penalised for contact with Salvador that sent the then-championship leader into the gravel trap.

Thompson had recovered to finish sixth in that race, but the penalty cost him the opportunity to fight for another podium.

His emphatic Sunday victory provided the ideal response, demonstrating the speed that has made him one of the standout riders of the championship’s inaugural season.

Carter Thompson

“It’s great to finish the championship like this considering where we were at when we started the year. I wouldn’t have believed we’d be here.”

Artigas survives pressure to secure World Championship

Behind Thompson, the championship battle remained finely balanced throughout the race.

Salvador had started the final contest needing to outscore Artigas by at least fourteen points to overturn the championship deficit.

After taking the early lead, Salvador found himself under pressure from the large chasing group, with Artigas also involved in the battle.

As Thompson escaped, Salvador was unable to establish the sizeable advantage over his rival that he required.

He eventually finished fourth, 6.331 seconds behind Thompson, missing the podium by just 0.107 seconds after a close battle with Torres and Osuna.

Artigas, meanwhile, adopted an increasingly measured approach as the race progressed, recognising that he did not need to beat Salvador outright to secure the championship.

The MTM Kawasaki rider eventually finished eighth, 7.196 seconds behind the winner, completing the championship with 245 points.

Salvador finished runner-up on 237, leaving Artigas Champion by eight points.

It was an extraordinary turnaround for the Spaniard, who had trailed Salvador by 35 points after the Emilia-Romagna Round earlier in the season.

Artigas responded by claiming his first victory at MotorLand Aragón before adding three further wins, including Saturday’s crucial Jerez success.

The title also marks another significant achievement for MTM Kawasaki, which has enjoyed considerable success in the lightweight production racing categories over recent years.

Xavi Artigas

“I’m a World Champion. Not everyone can say that. I’m super emotional. We achieved the goal.”

The championship victory represents a major career milestone for Artigas, who previously raced in the Moto3 and Moto2 World Championships before joining the inaugural World Sportbike series.

Thompson takes championship bronze from Torres

Although the title battle between Artigas and Salvador commanded much of the attention, Thompson had his own championship objective to settle.

The Australian had entered Sunday’s final race tied on points with Torres in the battle for third, with the ProDina Kawasaki rider holding the advantage on countback.

Thompson’s victory delivered the maximum 25 points, while Torres’ runner-up finish added another 20 to the Spaniard’s tally.

That five-point swing was enough to put Thompson ahead in the final standings, securing third place in the inaugural championship with 193 points.

Torres ended the campaign fourth with 188, leaving Thompson with both a race victory and a World Championship bronze medal to celebrate.

Torres acknowledged that during Sunday’s final race he had deliberately moved ahead of the Artigas-Salvador championship battle in an attempt to chase Thompson, but was unable to match the Australian’s pace.

Antonio Torres

“Unfortunately, I couldn’t quite manage it, as his pace was incredibly fast.”

Aksu completes weekend with another top ten

Fellow Australian Taiyo Aksu also completed an encouraging final round, finishing tenth aboard the PATA AG Motorsport Italia Honda CBR600RR.

Aksu had recorded his best result of the season with ninth on Saturday and backed that up with another points finish in Sunday’s finale.

Starting thirteenth, the Australian worked his way forward through the tightly packed midfield group to finish just 7.437 seconds behind Thompson.

Only 0.192 seconds separated Aksu from ninth-placed Elia Bartolini at the chequered flag, illustrating how closely contested the group remained.

The result brought Aksu’s first World Sportbike season to a positive conclusion, with consecutive top-ten performances providing an encouraging indication of his progress.

Triumph team-mates collide in frustrating finale

The final race was not without incident, with several riders falling during the opening stages.

There was particular disappointment for the Triumph operations when Bruno Ieraci and Fenton Seabright collided at Turn Thirteen on the opening lap.

Ieraci later explained that he had inadvertently selected neutral while approaching the corner, leaving him unable to slow the motorcycle sufficiently before losing the front and taking Seabright down.

Both riders retired, ending a difficult weekend for Seabright, who had also been eliminated by a warm-up lap incident on Saturday.

It was a frustrating conclusion to a season in which both Triumph riders had claimed race victories, with Ieraci winning at Misano and Seabright taking his maiden WorldSPB victory at Magny-Cours.

There was better news for Elia Bartolini, who finished ninth for CM Triumph Factory Racing, while Harrison Dessoy completed the final race in twelfth position for PHR Performance Triumph.

Triumph ultimately secured second place in the Manufacturers’ Championship, with Seabright finishing sixth in the overall Riders’ standings.

Ferre Fleerackers, who had finished runner-up on Saturday, crashed out at Turn Two during the seventh lap, while Matteo Gennai also retired following an incident at Turn Twelve.

Gonzalo Sanchez was another late retirement, while Pepe Osuna’s third place completed a strong weekend for the Deza-Box 77 Racing Kawasaki squad.

Kawasaki claims every major championship honour

The inaugural World Sportbike season ultimately produced ten different race winners across five manufacturers, illustrating the competitiveness of the new category despite Kawasaki’s championship success.

Artigas completed the campaign as Champion with 245 points, ahead of Salvador on 237, Thompson on 193 and Torres on 188.

Ferre Fleerackers rounded out the championship top five on 143, with Seabright sixth on 127.

Kawasaki secured the Riders’, Manufacturers’ and Teams’ titles, with all eight of its riders scoring points during the final race.

Team ProDina Kawasaki XCI took the Teams’ Championship with 425 points, 92 clear of MTM Kawasaki on 333, while Kawasaki had already secured the Manufacturers’ crown at the previous round.

For Kawasaki, the championship title adds another significant international success for the Ninja ZX-6R 636, while Yamaha has good reason to be encouraged by Thompson’s two victories and rapidly improving competitiveness during the second half of the campaign.

Steve Guttridge – Kawasaki Motors Europe

“It is amazing what our teams have achieved in the first year of the WorldSPB category, trusting in Kawasaki’s decision to use the Ninja ZX-6R 636.”

For Australian followers, Thompson’s season-ending victory and championship bronze medal provide a particularly positive conclusion to the inaugural year of World Sportbike racing.

WorldSPB Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 C. Thompson Yam 19m48.855 211.0 2 A. Torres Kaw +4.565 218.6 3 J. Osuna Kaw +6.224 221.2 4 D. Salvador Kaw +6.331 220.3 5 A. Fuertes Kaw +6.420 220.8 6 M. Gaggi Yam +6.527 219.4 7 J. Risueno Kaw +6.808 221.2 8 X. Artigas Kaw +7.196 219.4 9 E. Bartolini Tri +7.245 220.3 10 T. Aksu Hon +7.437 217.7 11 J. Correa Kaw +8.482 222.1 12 H. Dessoy Tri +8.501 221.2 13 F. Mulya Yam +8.778 220.8 14 R. Fernandez Kaw +8.941 220.8 15 M. Vannucci Apr +9.038 220.3 16 B. Fernandez Kov +13.316 217.7 17 M. Sorrenti Apr +14.624 218.6 18 J. Van Crugten Apr +14.641 216.4 19 H. Maier Yam +14.985 216.9 20 G. Cazard Yam +15.435 218.6 21 L. Agostinelli Apr +17.185 219.0 22 H. De Cancellis Kov +17.361 217.3 23 A. Agaska Yam +18.529 218.1 24 M. Martella Yam +59.733 207.1 Not Classified RET G. Sanchez Yam +1 Lap 216.9 RET F. Fleerackers Suz +5 Laps 219.0 RET M. Gennai Yam +6 Laps 217.3 RET F. Seabright Tri +11 Laps 223.0 RET B. Ieraci Tri +11 Laps 219.0 RET T. Sovicka Yam +11 Laps 216.4 RET I. Schunselaar Suz +11 Laps 212.3

WorldSPB Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 X. Artigas 245 2 D. Salvador 237 3 C. Thompson 193 4 A. Torres 188 5 F. Fleerackers 143 6 F. Seabright 127 7 M. Vannucci 117 8 J. Buis 112 9 A. Fuertes 106 10 B. Ieraci 97 11 J. Osuna 91 12 H. Dessoy 90 13 L. Veneman 83 14 E. Bartolini 67 15 M. Gaggi 64 16 J. Risueno 38 17 F. Bianchi 33 18 K. Beekmans 28 19 M. Gennai 25 20 J. Correa 23 21 B. Fernandez 20 22 F. Mulya 19 23 D. Poncet 18 24 T. Aksu 14 25 G. Sanchez 12 26 A. Di Persio 12 27 T. Benetti 12 28 J. Van Crugten 10 29 R. Fernandez 5 30 M. Rocca 4 31 H. Maier 4 32 M. Sorrenti 2 33 A. Agaska 1

WorldWCR Race Two

WorldWCR – Ramos completes Jerez double as Neila narrowly misses victory

Paola Ramos completed a remarkable weekend at Jerez by claiming her second WorldWCR victory in as many days, holding off a determined Beatriz Neila in the final race of the 2026 Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship.

The Klint Racing rider had dominated Friday’s qualifying before producing an extraordinary Saturday victory despite a double long-lap penalty for jumping the start.

Sunday’s final eleven-lap contest proved considerably more straightforward in terms of penalties, but the battle for victory was no less intense.

Ramos made another excellent getaway from pole position, immediately establishing herself among the leaders, although newly crowned World Champion Maria Herrera also briefly moved to the front during the opening stages.

By the third lap, Ramos had reclaimed the advantage and began attempting to establish a break from the chasing group.

Neila was determined not to let her escape, however, and remained closely attached to the rear of the leading Yamaha YZF-R7 throughout the race.

The pair gradually moved clear of the remainder of the field, with both riders demonstrating a level of consistency that the chasing group was unable to match.

As the final laps approached, Neila began searching for an opportunity to attack, having narrowly missed out on victory to Ramos on Saturday.

The final lap produced another tense contest, with Neila attempting to position herself for a move through the final corner.

Ramos defended the inside line and maintained sufficient momentum to hold off her rival, crossing the line just 0.130 seconds ahead.

It was a fitting conclusion to a weekend in which Ramos had secured pole position, both race victories and a new Jerez race lap record of 1’50.998, established during Saturday’s opening race.

The Spaniard also secured the 2026 Pirelli Best Lap Award, adding another honour to her growing list of achievements.

Paola Ramos

“The perfect weekend for me: pole and two race wins, and I did it despite a long lap penalty in Race 1!”

Neila was disappointed to be beaten so narrowly on consecutive days, but second place completed another highly consistent season and confirmed her position as championship runner-up.

She finished the 2026 campaign with 222 points, 28 behind Herrera.

Jones steals podium from Herrera at final corner

While Ramos and Neila fought for victory, the battle for the final podium position was equally entertaining.

Herrera, who had secured her second consecutive WorldWCR title on Saturday, was determined to finish the season with another podium despite having little left to prove in championship terms.

The Spaniard spent much of the race involved in the leading group, but Britain’s Chloe Jones was gradually working her way into contention aboard the Monster Energy Crescent Yamaha.

Jones had struggled to find consistent pace earlier in the season, but the final round at Jerez represented a significant improvement in both confidence and performance.

Having qualified fourth for Sunday’s race, she overcame an early loss of positions and was back in contention for the podium by the middle stages.

As the final lap began, Jones remained close behind Herrera and prepared for one final opportunity.

The British rider anticipated that Herrera would defend the inside line through the final corner and positioned herself to attack around the outside.

The move worked perfectly, with Jones carrying enough speed through Turn Thirteen to move ahead and secure third place at the chequered flag.

Jones finished 0.903 seconds behind Ramos, with Herrera another 0.259 seconds back in fourth.

It was Jones’ second podium of the season and a particularly satisfying result given the difficulties she had encountered throughout much of the championship.

Chloe Jones

“On the last lap, I knew Maria was going to go to the inside as she did the same thing yesterday, so I knew I had to try and cut her off, and I was able to make it stick.”

Herrera could afford to be philosophical about missing the podium, having already secured the Riders’ Championship on Saturday.

The two-time Champion concluded the campaign with 250 points and six victories, further establishing herself as the benchmark in the young championship.

Ramos secures championship bronze

Ramos’ Sunday victory also settled another championship battle, with the Klint Racing rider securing third place in the final standings ahead of team-mate Roberta Ponziani.

Ramos finished the season with 167 points, 22 clear of Ponziani on 145.

It was a particularly impressive achievement considering the Spaniard had failed to finish four races during the campaign, with her outright speed compensating for the points lost through those retirements.

Ponziani completed Sunday’s race in fifth position, 6.901 seconds behind her team-mate, following another competitive ride.

Spanish rookie Yvonne Cerpa finished sixth, just 0.028 seconds behind Ponziani, after another hard-fought battle during the closing stages.

Cerpa had started from third on the grid and briefly ran among the leading riders before eventually settling into the fight for fifth.

Thailand’s Muklada Sarapuech took seventh, completing an encouraging debut WorldWCR season that saw her establish herself as one of the category’s most promising newcomers.

Relph improves to eighth in season finale

Australian Tayla Relph completed her 2026 WorldWCR campaign with eighth place in Sunday’s final race, an improvement over her eleventh-place finish on Saturday.

Starting tenth on the grid, the Full Throttle Racing Yamaha rider worked her way through the midfield group to finish 9.455 seconds behind Ramos.

It was an encouraging final result for the Australian, who recorded a fastest race lap of 1’51.760 and finished just over two seconds behind seventh-placed Sarapuech.

Natalia Rivera was ninth on the second Terra & Vita GRT Yamaha, with Mexico’s Astrid Madrigal completing the top ten.

New Zealand’s Avalon Lewis finished seventeenth for Carl Cox Motorsport, improving from twentieth on the grid and completing her one-event appearance at the Jerez finale.

Lewis crossed the line 24.634 seconds behind the winner, just four-hundredths behind sixteenth-placed Arianna Barale.

Opening-corner crash and penalties

There was drama further down the field during the opening lap when Pakita Ruiz and Sara Sánchez were involved in a collision at Turn One.

Both riders crashed and were unable to continue, with Ruiz subsequently transported to the medical centre for assessment.

The Spaniard was diagnosed with a fracture to the big toe of her right foot, along with an abrasion and contusions to her left hand.

Race Direction also issued penalties for separate incidents during the race, with Line Vieillard and Katerina Silfa ultimately disqualified after failing to comply with instructions to serve penalties.

The incidents added to a busy final day for officials, although the battle for victory and the leading championship positions was unaffected.

Herrera retains crown as WorldWCR concludes third season

The 2026 WorldWCR campaign concludes with Maria Herrera securing her second consecutive title on 250 points, ahead of Beatriz Neila on 222.

Ramos completed the championship podium with 167 points, followed by Ponziani on 145.

Chloe Jones and Muklada Sarapuech finished tied on 115 points in the battle for fifth in the championship.

Herrera’s successful defence of the crown makes her the first multiple WorldWCR Champion, following Ana Carrasco’s inaugural championship success in 2024.

However, the closing round at Jerez also demonstrated the increasing depth of competition, with Ramos establishing herself as a formidable contender and Jones returning to the podium in the season’s final race.

For Australian followers, Relph’s eighth-place result provided a positive conclusion to the year, while the continuing development of the championship suggests an increasingly competitive field when the series resumes in 2027.

WorldWCR Race Two Results

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap Speed 1 P. Ramos Yam 20m35.293 198.1 2 B. Neila Yam +0.130 198.8 3 C. Jones Yam +0.903 205.9 4 M. Herrera Yam +1.162 201.4 5 R. Ponziani Yam +6.901 205.1 6 Y. Cerpa Yam +6.929 204.4 7 M. Sarapuech Yam +7.420 206.3 8 T. Relph Yam +9.455 205.9 9 N. Rivera Yam +13.423 204.4 10 A. Madrigal Yam +16.687 202.9 11 E. Bondi Yam +16.854 205.5 12 L. Michel Yam +17.180 205.1 13 C. Mulot Yam +20.094 204.4 14 S. Varon Yam +24.107 202.9 15 L. Giuliani Yam +24.331 202.5 16 A. Barale Yam +24.594 205.1 17 A. Lewis Yam +24.634 205.1 18 D. Dal Zotto Yam +24.934 206.7 19 P. Sowa Yam +26.568 204.8 20 M. Dobbs Yam +42.324 199.6 21 K. Hand Yam +1m03.840 199.6 Not Classified RET A. Ourednickova Yam +1 Lap 206.3 RET S. Sanchez Yam +11 Laps 197.8 RET P. Ruiz Yam +11 Laps 201.0 Disqualified DSQ L. Vieillard Yam +17.499 202.1 DSQ K. Silfa Yam +1m03.562 193.9

WorldWCR Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 M. Herrera 250 2 B. Neila 222 3 P. Ramos 167 4 R. Ponziani 145 5 C. Jones 115 6 M. Sarapuech 115 7 Y. Cerpa 92 8 N. Rivera 84 9 P. Ruiz 73 10 S. Sanchez 67 11 A. Madrigal 67 12 T. Relph 59 13 L. Boudesseul 45 14 K. Danak 29 15 E. Bondi 26 16 I. Carreno 21 17 L. Vieillard 21 18 J. Pedemonte 15 19 L. Michel 12 20 A. Barale 11 21 D. Dal Zotto 10 22 J. Bruno 7 23 M. Dobbs 6 24 P. Sowa 6 25 S. Varon 4 26 K. Hand 4 27 C. Mulot 3 28 A. Ourednickova 3 29 L. Giuliani 1