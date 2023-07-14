2023 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship

Round Seven – Imola

Friday Practice

WorldSBK action got underway at Imola overnight and there was action aplenty. There were three brief red flags but with all riders okay; firstly for an incident at the final corner for Gabriele Ruiu (Bmax Racing), secondly for Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK) at the same place, whilst Tito Rabat (Kawasaki Puccetti Racing) replicated the same incident as Rea.

Going into tomorrow as the rider to beat is Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) who went top with his final flying lap. Day one saw none of the top four in the World Championship standings inside the top four.

Coming back from injury, Rinaldi rocketed to the top on his final flying lap right at the end of the session, as he seeks to silence critics at his second home round of the year.

Michael Rinaldi – P1

“It was a special day, different from others, not only because we haven’t raced at Imola for a few years but also because the days following the Donington incident have been challenging. Besides the high temperature and ankle pain that put me to the test during FP1, we were still fast and improved in FP2. I still need to work on the final sector where there is room for improvement, but overall, it has been positive.”

Alvaro Bautista was also fast right throughout the opening day of action, although in the end, he didn’t improve on his FP1 time. A solid first day from the #1, but it left the reigning World Champion and current Championship leader eighth on the combined times, with a little bit more work to do, given that he’s half a second from his team-mate who led the way.

Alvaro Bautista – P8

“I used this Friday to get familiar with a track where I have raced only once in 2019. The feeling with the bike wasn’t at the highest level as it has been on many occasions this season, but it’s normal, especially considering the extremely high temperature. We weren’t chasing lap times, and in fact, we didn’t change tyres during the sessions. There are still several details to work on, but I’m confident we’ll improve the feeling tomorrow.”

There was drama for Jonathan Rea with his crash at the final corner, but he got back out for a good 15 laps in total. However, it was his team-mate who stole the show on what has been a weekend where ‘Lowes’ was the name on everyone’s lips. This time, it was the Lowes of the Alex variety, as he launched in a fantastic time just before the third red flag to go top. However, a late charge elsewhere saw Lowes relegated to second position whilst Rea was seventh overall, but nonetheless it was a solid start in the high heat on Friday for the ZX-10RR riders.

Alex Lowes – P2

“This morning in FP1 I was on the hard tyres on the front and it was sliding a lot. It’s a few years since I have been here and this is my first time here on the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10RR. The bike set-up didn’t feel too bad, to be honest, even in FP1. In FP2 I felt quite good straight away. My plan was to do 15 laps in succession and then a shorter run near the end. With the red flags I did not get to put consistent laps in, but even with the 15 laps I did on the same tyre I was still able to do a good time. I think it is going to be a hot race – and a long race – on Saturday, but I feel like I was pretty competitive today.”

Jonathan Rea – P7

“I love this track it has a nice feeling. You can forget after so long since we have been here that to go fast at Imola you have to be 100% committed. So it just takes some time to get your confidence and then when you are fast and committed, the lap time starts coming. In the afternoon session there were a lot of red flags. My rhythm was really good in the beginning of the session, when everyone used the race option tyres. Then at the end, as the soft option tyres were going in, I didn’t feel so good. I crashed when I changed front tyre and I didn’t feel good with that option, and also the electronics were not so good in the final chicane. I lost a bit of confidence but at the end we put in an SCX rear tyre and was able to improve a little bit. We started this weekend with the bike set-up from 2019, in terms of chassis balance, but of course the bike has evolved. On Saturday we are going to go to more of a 2023 set-up. We will try again to fine tune the electronics and make a step, especially in the engine braking side, as stopping for the chicanes is very important here. I just want to give myself that little bit more confidence for Saturday.”

There was early drama for Garrett Gerloff (Bonovo Action BMW) and team-mate Loris Baz. Going down to Rivazza on their out-lap, Gerloff lost control of his M 1000 RR and couldn’t avoid the back of his team-mate at the apex, leaving both tumbling through the gravel. Thankfully, both were relatively OK and soon got back out, with Baz going straight into the top ten on his first flying lap, whilst Gerloff went P12 on his return to the track. However, it was the American’s last lap time attack which really caused a stir, as he went third and like in FP1, was top BMW, albeit with the SCQ tyre. Baz finished in 12th.

One of the major headlines on day one, Bassani’s sensational afternoon pace, with the charismatic Italian at what is his true home-round. Setting consistently fast lap times in FP2 and was the rider to beat for most of the session. It’s an impressive step by the rider from Feltre, who admits that he himself hasn’t normally been strong on a Friday. Finishing in fourth but with a strong race pace, if this is the form he can demonstrate on Friday, can Bassani be a contender for a long-awaited first win in WorldSBK?

Also looking for a first win in WorldSBK after a maiden rostrum last time out, Danilo Petrucci (Barni Spark Racing Team) took ninth overall but was a feature at times at the pointy end of the timing screens.

Danilo Petrucci – P9

“We’ve had a good first day and I’m pleased to be back here at Imola. It’s quite a tough track with a lot of potholes and a slippery surface, but I’m pleased with the feeling I have with the bike. It was a pity about all the red flags just as I was improving on my time, but it’s still only day one and the important thing is to do well tomorrow, first in qualifying and then in race one.”

Andrea Locatelli was seventh in the morning and found a step in the second half of FP2, as he gets used to Imola for the first time in WorldSBK. He ended up as top Yamaha and was less than half a second from Rinaldi’s top time, whilst it was a strong opening day for team-mate Toprak Razgatlioglu, who topped FP1 by just 0.003s. He was back on the pace in the afternoon session too, consistently up inside the top six but unable to improve his time from FP1. The 2021 World Champion will hope he can re-assert himself as top Yamaha come Saturday and Sunday race days.

Andrea Locatelli – P5

“It’s a good track for me, I have good memories and the feeling today was great. We started in a really good way from FP1, we found a good base set-up and just tried to ride a lot and do some fine tuning around my R1 – because the feeling is really good. I think we can be fast on this track – we just need to work on generating rear grip, especially for this temperature. If we can find a little bit more grip, something to help me be more relaxed on the bike, I think we can be really competitive. I’m feeling strong and now it’s important to continue like this. We know the rider that finished at the front was on the Q tyre, and we didn’t use it. So to finish the first day like this is a good Friday for us! Every weekend the objective is to try for the podium, but also to stay in the top five and take points for championship.”

Toprak Razgatlıoğlu – P6

“For me, it was not a bad day just I am feeling less grip with the rear tyre. I hope we are improving for tomorrow, but in general we did a good job – it looks like just Bautista and I tried a race simulation today with many laps. I did 14, 15 laps – even with the red flags and good lap times. Just two or three of my laps cancelled! Also my best lap was cancelled because I think I touched the green on Turn 22. But, I am happy – we just need to improve the rear grip and we will see what is possible. I am just thinking about the race now, 19 laps and you need good pace! It looks like we are strong, but for me it is not quite enough – with more rear grip we can ride more relaxed and ready to fight.”

On his Imola debut, Scott Redding (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) was tenth and improved his time by nearly a second compared to FP1, even if overall lap times are slightly behind where they were, meaning the pace is still to drop further. He was one place ahead of fellow countryman Brad Ray (Yamaha Motoxracing WorldSBK Team), who was having a fine Imola debut and as high as fourth in the afternoon. Philipp Oettl (Team GoEleven) took P13, one place higher than Remy Gardner (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team), but was just over a second and a half away from Rinaldi at the top.

Remy Gardner – P14

“It was a difficult day but in the end I think I’ve learned the track quite well. I arrived in Imola feeling a little sick, but day by day I’m getting better and I’m confident about being in good shape tomorrow. In the Free Practice 2 I had more confidence with the track and we managed to be faster, but we know there’s still a lot of work to do. We’re confident about making progress tomorrow, we still have margin to improve.”

Stealing headlines further down were Honda, as once again, they struggled to make any ground. Whilst lap times improved compared to the morning, their position left them down in 15th and 17th on the combined times, as Xavi Vierge (Team HRC) led the way. Team-mate Iker Lecuona was 1.7s off the top time, with Leon Haslam (ROKiT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team) splitting the pair on his return as a replacement rider. The ‘Pocket Rocket’ – or perhaps for this weekend, ‘Pocket ROKiT’ – had a small technical issue but was okay in himself.

Xavi Vierge – P15

“So the first day here in Imola is done and dusted. It’s a new track for us and I like it a lot – the layout is great but very difficult because many of the corners are so narrow. But it’s a nice one to ride even if we’re unfortunately not as fast as we want to be. We are working incredibly hard to fix the difficulties we are having, which are very similar to those we had at Donington and prevent us from fully exploiting the bike’s potential. Right now, we are struggling with the rear and have no grip or contact when exiting the turns, which means that we can only try and make up something on the brakes and that’s not enough of course. We tried to make some adjustments to the setup between FP1 and FP2 with no substantial improvement so the plan is to make some bigger changes for tomorrow.”

Iker Lecuona – P17

“As for the track, I would like to say it’s enjoyable because I can see that it might be, but it’s not enjoyable for me as yet because I’m still struggling to get to grips with it. As for our performance, I can say the feeling I have right now is the worst I’ve had with the bike so far. In FP2 I felt very frustrated with myself, the bike and the situation because we find ourselves fighting for positions that don’t reflect our potential. I tried to do my best anyway, and I want to say thanks to the team because they are pushing a lot and continue to believe in me, but it’s not easy to accept being so far back fighting for fifteenth position. We need to take a moment and then get right to back to work, checking all the data and seeing if we can find something that can help us to reverse the situation tomorrow.”

Lorenzo Baldassarri (GMT94 Yamaha), Dominique Aegerter (GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team) and Gabriele Ruiu (Bmax Racing) completed the top 20.

Dominique Aegerter – P19

“Today was my first ever time in Imola on two wheels. I went there with a car almost a month ago, but with the bike it’s a different story. I had to find the settings and manage the gearing. It was very hot today as well, and riding in those conditions is always tricky, plus the red flags didn’t help us with getting the rhythm and consistent laps around the track. We will work hard tonight to find more solutions, we’re aiming for a good qualifying and first race.”

On his return to WorldSBK, Roberto Tamburini (PETRONAS MIE Racing Honda Team) was 21st, ahead of Isaac Vinales (TPR Team Pedercini Racing) and his own teammate, Eric Granado, who suffered an off-track excursion at Turn 2. Tito Rabat and Oliver Konig (Orelac Racing MOVISIO) completed the order, with day one of WorldSBK’s return to Imola in the history books.

WorldSBK Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Rinaldi Ducati Panigale V4R 1m47.128 2 A. Lowes Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.151 3 G. Gerloff BMW M1000 RR +0.326 4 A. Bassani Ducati Panigale V4R +0.420 5 A. Locatelli Yamaha YZF R1 +0.464 6 T. Razgatlioglu Yamaha YZF R1 +0.533 7 J. Rea Kawasaki ZX-10RR +0.536 8 A. Bautista Ducati Panigale V4R +0.563 9 D. Petrucci Ducati Panigale V4R +0.565 10 S. Redding BMW M1000 RR +0.674 11 B. Ray Yamaha YZF R1 +0.854 12 L. Baz BMW M1000 RR +1.312 13 P. Oettl Ducati Panigale V4R +1.558 14 R. Gardner Yamaha YZF R1 +1.566 15 X. Vierge Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.621 16 L. Haslam BMW M1000 RR +1.671 17 I. Lecuona Honda CBR1000 RR-R +1.779 18 L. Baldassarri Yamaha YZF R1 +1.833 19 D. Aegerter Yamaha YZF R1 +1.857 20 G. Ruiu BMW M1000 RR +1.953 21 R. Tamburini Honda CBR1000 RR-R +2.649 22 I. Vinales Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.309 23 E. Granado Honda CBR1000 RR-R +3.494 24 T. Rabat Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.619 25 O. Konig Kawasaki ZX-10RR +3.691

World Superbike Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Alvaro Bautista 357 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu 264 3 Andrea Locatelli 175 4 Jonathan Rea 163 5 Axel Bassani 146 6 Michael Ruben Rinaldi 102 7 Alex Lowes 99 8 Danilo Petrucci 98 9 Dominique Aegerter 97 10 Xavi Vierge 92 11 Remy Gardner 69 12 Iker Lecuona 66 13 Scott Redding 63 14 Garrett Gerloff 61 15 Philipp Oettl 52 16 Michael Van Der Mark 19 17 Loris Baz 13 18 Tom Sykes 11 19 Lorenzo Baldassarri 9 20 Bradley Ray 8 21 Hafizh Syahrin 8 22 Isaac Vinales 1 23 Ivo Miguel Lopes 1

WorldSSP

Federico Caricasulo (Althea Racing) emerged as the fastest rider, setting an impressive time of 1’51.257s, placing him at the top of the combined timesheets. Caricasulo’s lap time gave him a significant advantage of 0.745 seconds over Stefano Manzi (Ten Kate Racing Yamaha) who finished in second place.

Adrian Huertas (MTM Kawasaki) showcased his pace, securing the third position with a time of 1’52.010s, 0.753 seconds behind the leader.

Championship leader Nicolo Bulega, despite a crash during the session, managed to secure the fifth position 0.787 seconds adrift from Caricasulo.

Unfortunately Oli Bayliss found that his lingering shoulder injuries were too much to bear and has been ruled unfit for the meeting. Bayliss will examine his options from here in regards to surgery.

Luke Power was 26th quickest on Friday while countryman Tom Edwards was 29th.

WorldSSP Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 F Caricasulo Ducati Panigale V2 1m51.257 2 S Manzi Yamaha YZF R6 +0.745 3 A Huertas Kawasaki ZX-6R +0.753 4 B Sofuoglu MV Agusta F3 800 RR +0.760 5 N Bulega Ducati Panigale V2 +0.787 6 V Debise Yamaha YZF R6 +1.075 7 R De Rosa Ducati Panigale V2 +1.082 8 L Ottaviani MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.248 9 Y Montella Ducati Panigale V2 +1.266 10 N Tuuli Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +1.287 11 M. Schroetter MV Agusta F3 800 RR +1.394 12 J Navarro Yamaha YZF R6 +1.585 13 E Pusceddu Yamaha YZF R6 +1.816 14 F Fuligni Yamaha YZF R6 +1.930 15 A Diaz Yamaha YZF R6 +2.050 16 G Van Straalen Yamaha YZF R6 +2.067 17 A Verdoia Yamaha YZF R6 +2.128 18 T Booth-Amos Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.220 19 N Spinelli Yamaha YZF R6 +2.259 20 L Mahias Kawasaki ZX-6R +2.323 21 F Fuligni Ducati Panigale V2 +2.560 22 M. Kofler Ducati Panigale V2 +2.637 23 J Mcphee Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.561 24 T Mackenzie Honda CBR600RR +3.732 25 Y Okaya Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.779 26 L Power Kawasaki ZX-6R +3.864 27 A Sarmoon Yamaha YZF R6 +4.130 28 A Norrodin Honda CBR600RR +4.800 29 T Edwards Yamaha YZF R6 +4.831 30 A Wongthananon Yamaha YZF R6 +5.187 31 M Abe Yamaha YZF R6 +5.355 32 H Truelove Triumph Street Triple RS 765 +5.745 33 O Bayliss Ducati Panigale V2 +8.284

World Supersport Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Nicolo Bulega 247 2 Stefano Manzi 192 3 Federico Caricasulo 156 4 Marcel Schroetter 156 5 Niki Tuuli 93 6 Glenn Van Straalen 89 7 Bahattin Sofuoglu 84 8 Valentin Debise 80 9 Jorge Navarro 77 10 Can Oncu 63 11 Yari Montella 60 12 Adrian Huertas 58 13 Nicholas Spinelli 57 14 Raffaele De Rosa 55 15 Tom Booth-Amos 33 16 John Mcphee 31 17 Oliver Bayliss 26 18 Simone Corsi 23 19 Lucas Mahias 21 20 Tarran Mackenzie 15 21 Tom Edwards 15 22 Anupab Sarmoon 14 23 Adam Norrodin 9 24 Andrea Mantovani 9 25 Harry Truelove 5 26 Apiwath Wongthananon 4 27 Andy Verdoia 3 28 Marco Bussolotti 2 29 Rhys Irwin 1 30 Federico Fuligni 1 31 Adrian Fernandez Gonzalez 1

WorldSSP300

In Friday’s WorldSSP300 action at the Prometeon Italian Round, Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia Yamaha) emerged as one of the standout riders. Vannucci set the best time of the day with a lap time of 2’06.799s, as he topped both Free Practice sessions.

Dirk Geiger (Freudenberg KTM-Paligo Racing) finished just 0.168 seconds behind Vannucci to secure the second-best time. Jeffrey Buis (MTM Kawasaki) was third with a best time of 2’07.114s.

Petr Svoboda (Fusport-RT Motorsport by SKM-Kawasaki) staged a remarkable comeback after a challenging FP1, climbing up the ranks to claim the fourth-best time. Bruno Ieraci, a wildcard entry for the ProDina Kawasaki Racing team, continued to showcase his potential by securing the fifth-best time. Championship leader Mirko Gennai (Team BrCorse) completed the top six 0.673s off Vannucci.

WorldSSP300 Friday Combined Practice Times

Pos Rider Bike Time/Gap 1 M. Vannucci Yamaha YZF-R3 2m06.799 2 D Geiger KTM RC 390 R +0.168 3 J Buis Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.315 4 P Svoboda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.536 5 B Ieraci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.586 6 M. Gennai Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.673 7 K Sabatucci Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.704 8 M. Gaggi Yamaha YZF-R3 +0.799 9 F Seabright Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.944 10 D Mogeda Kawasaki Ninja 400 +0.972 11 M. Garcia Kove 321RR +0.972 12 D Bergamini Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.074 13 A Zanca Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.126 14 L Veneman Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.243 15 J Garcia Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.362 16 J Uriostegui Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.403 17 J Perez Gonzalez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.404 18 J Osuna Saez Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.425 19 G Mastroluca Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.461 20 M. Martella Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.462 21 S Di Sora Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.525 22 T Alberto Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.526 23 M. Agazzi Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.554 24 R Sarchi Kawasaki Ninja 400 +1.596 25 L Lehmann KTM RC 390 R +1.599 26 A Coppola Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.746 27 R Bijman Yamaha YZF-R3 +1.890 28 H Maier Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.026 29 E Valentim Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.068 30 I Peristeras Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.114 31 R Tragni Yamaha YZF-R3 +2.632

World Supersport 300 Championship Points

Pos Rider Points 1 Mirko Gennai 86 2 Petr Svoboda 85 3 Dirk Geiger 71 4 Jose Luis Perez Gonzalez 67 5 Samuel Di Sora 65 6 Humberto Maier 65 7 Jeffrey Buis 54 8 Matteo Vannucci 54 9 Bruno Ieraci 50 10 Marco Gaggi 39 11 Enzo Valentim 34 12 Fenton Seabright 25 13 Daniel Mogeda 24 14 Loris Veneman 22 15 Kevin Sabatucci 22 16 Galang Hendra Pratama 19 17 Julio Garcia 15 18 Devis Bergamini 14 19 Jose Manuel Osuna Saez 10 20 Ruben Bijman 9 21 Alessandro Zanca 5 22 Yeray Saiz Marquez 3 23 Lennox Lehmann 1 24 Troy Alberto 1

WorldSBK Imola Schedule

(AEST)

Time Class Event Friday 1700 R3 bLU cRU Cup FP1 1745 WorldSSP300 FP1 1830 WorldSBK FP1 1925 WorldSSP FP1 2130 R3 bLU cRU Cup Superpole 2215 WorldSSP300 FP2 2300 WorldSBK FP2 0000 (Sat) WorldSSP FP2 Saturday 1700 WorldSBK FP3 1745 WorldSSP300 Superpole 1825 WorldSSP Superpole 1910 WorldSBK Superpole 1945 R3 bLU cRU Cup R1 2040 WorldSSP300 R1 2200 WorldSBK R1 2315 WorldSSP R1 0015 (Sun) R3 bLU cRU Cup R2 Sunday 1700 WorldSBK WUP 1725 WorldSSP WUP 1750 WorldSSP300 WUP 1900 WorldSBK SPRace 2030 WorldSSP R2 2200 WorldSBK R2 2315 WorldSSP300 R2