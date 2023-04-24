2023 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship

Mission King of the Baggers – Round One – Road Atlanta

Images by Brian J. Nelson

Mission King Of The Baggers Race 1

H-D Screamin’ Eagle’s Kyle Wyman was unstoppable in the first of two Mission King Of The Baggers races at Road Atlanta on Saturday.

After botching his line and shift points in the opening laps, Wyman settled in and pulled away from his pursuers to take his second win of the season and his seventh career King Of The Baggers victory.

At the end of the eight-lap race, Wyman was 3.908 seconds clear of defending champion Tyler O’Hara, the Indian Motorcycle/Progressive/Mission Foods-backed Challenger rider holding off the advances of Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim and Sac Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands/Indian’s Bobby Fong at the finish line.

O’Hara beat Gillim by .137 of a second with Fong just another .177 of a second behind.

Mission King Of The Baggers Race 2

Kyle Wyman rode his Harley-Davidson Road Glide to victory again on Sunday after passing Indian Motorcycle/Progressive/Mission Foods’ Tyler O’Hara on the opening lap and sped to his second successive victory.

O’Hara finished 1.830 seconds behind Wyman with Sac Mile/SDI Racing/Roland Sands/Indian’s Bobby Fong third. Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson teamsters Hayden Gillim and James Rispoli finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Kyle Wyman – Mission King Of The Baggers Winner

”That’s how you want to do it, aside from the challenge was a little bit of a throwaway, but we won every session and won both races. That’s kind of how you want to do it. I kind of wheelied on the start and had to roll out of it. Didn’t quite get the launch I wanted. Went to the brakes a little bit sheepishly, I would say, for turn one and Tyler got the wheel underneath me. I haven’t ridden behind Tyler in what feels like a long time. I don’t think at all this year and maybe even towards the end of last year not so much. So, just to see that thing. There were a couple places where I felt like our strength in that first sector really showed. Even on the warmup lap, I felt like if I wanted to get a run over turn five, I needed to give myself a little bit of space actually because we’ve got pretty tall gearing through there. So, I kind of gave myself a little bit of space. Gave myself an opportunity to see where the strengths and weaknesses were between the two of us. I had a pretty good run on the back straightaway. He touched the rev limiter in one of his gears and kind of got me a little bit of a run down the back straight, it seemed like. I hit my shifts pretty good, but he might have missed one and it got me alongside of him going through nine. We were kind of side-by-side going through ten. We were both fighting for the position a little bit. He ended up taking the extra bite that put him off the track but kept it on two wheels and ended up second. But from there, I had about a second gap and then built it up to two, or 2.6. Then just kind of managed the pace from there. Went a little bit quicker today than yesterday, as did everybody I think went quicker today. I had a side quess of a 29 and didn’t quite get it this weekend, but it’s no big deal if we got the W.”

With his third straight victory, Wyman now leads the championship point standings with 75 points, eight points clear of Rispoli and 10 points ahead of Gillim. Defending Mission King Of The Baggers Champion O’Hara is 14 points behind in fourth place.

Mission King Of The Baggers Race 1 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kyle Wyman H-D – 2 Tyler O’Hara IND +3.908 3 Hayden Gillim H-D +4.045 4 Bobby Fong IND +4.222 5 James Rispoli H-D +4.909 6 Travis Wyman H-D +17.509 7 Jake Lewis H-D +17.997 8 Max Flinders IND +37.495 9 Kyle Ohnsorg IND +38.414 10 Hawk Mazzotta IND +40.905 Not classified (75% = 6 Laps) DNF Cory West H-D DNF DNF Jeremy McWilliams IND DNF DNF 14 Frankie Garcia H-D DNF

Mission King Of The Baggers Race 2 Results

Pos Name Make Diff 1 Kyle Wyman H-D – 2 Tyler O’Hara IND +1.830 3 Bobby Fong IND +4.086 4 Hayden Gillim H-D +6.123 5 James Rispoli H-D +6.275 6 Jeremy McWilliams IND +11.934 7 Travis Wyman H-D +12.842 8 Kyle Ohnsorg IND +22.715 9 Jake Lewis H-D +1:01.685 10 Patricia Fernandez H-D +1:33.887 11 Eric Stahl H-D +1 Lap Not classified DNF Hawk Mazzotta IND DNF DNF Max Flinders IND DNF DNF Cory West H-D DNF DNF Frankie Garcia H-D DNF DNF 713 Robert Johnson H-D DNF

Mission King Of The Baggers Standings