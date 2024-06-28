Yamaha and Pramac hook-up confirmed

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has officially confirmed an agreement has been reached with Prima Pramac Racing to be Yamaha’s ‘second Factory Team’ from 2025 onwards while remaining an independently owned team and working from their base in Rugby (UK).

The seven-year programme will see close cooperation between the two parties, including Yamaha providing same-spec Factory YZR-M1 bikes, riders directly contracted by Yamaha, and MotoGP engineering staff contracted by Yamaha working together with Prima Pramac Racing team staff.

The 2025 Prima Pramac Racing rider line-up will be announced in due course.

By doubling Yamaha’s current presence on the MotoGP grid next year, Yamaha aim to make a strong statement of their intentions to return to winning ways in the near future.

Lin Jarvis – Managing Director, Yamaha Motor Racing

“These are busy times for Yamaha, both on track and behind the scenes. Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (YMC) and Yamaha Motor Racing (YMR) have made it no secret that they are putting all their effort into bike development. “We now enter the next phase – one that we have been looking forward to for a long time: the arrival of a second Yamaha team. “The new partnership with Prima Pramac Racing will take a different form than we have used in the past. “Rather than a satellite team, with this new agreement Yamaha have put their trust in Pramac Racing, and we will be providing them with Factory bikes of the same specification used by the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team. “The targets are to accelerate bike development, which remains YMC and YMR’s key priority in our quest to return to winning ways, as well as having four competitive riders in the MotoGP championship in two top-class teams. “In addition to the MotoGP programme, our collaboration includes a future Moto2 project to provide a platform to groom future MotoGP riders. It is too early to give details about this programme right now as this will be developed in the months ahead. “I would like to extend my personal appreciation and thanks to Paolo Campinoti, CEO of Pramac, and Gino Borsoi, Team Manager of Prima Pramac Racing, for their faith and trust in Yamaha. We have the greatest respect for their team, and we assure them of our full commitment to make this new partnership highly successful for many years to come.”

Fabio Quartararo

“Honestly, I’m super happy that Pramac Racing is joining Yamaha. Last year they won the Team Title. We take this opportunity to work with them, and to have two more Yamahas on track next year is amazing, to be faster and collect more data. So, I am super happy that Pramac will join us.”

Alex Rins

“I’m quite excited that the Pramac Racing Team is joining us. We will have more data in the future to work with if we have two more bikes on track, so it’s good news. I already know from previous seasons that it is great to have data coming in from other riders with different riding styles, so it is going to be important.”

Ducati comment on the change

Ducati Corse extended their thanks to Pramac Racing for their excellent work since 2005 as Ducati’s factory-supported MotoGP team.

Across 20 years of collaboration, Paolo Campinoti’s team has contributed to the sporting growth of Ducati and its riders in the premier class, achieving 8 victories, 55 podiums, and 20 pole positions. In addition, the Pramac Racing team won the Teams’ World Title in 2023 and, with its results, contributed to Ducati’s four Constructors’ World Titles in 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023.

Claudio Domenicali -Ducati CEO

“I want to personally thank Paolo Campinoti for all the years we have worked together. We have achieved great results with passion and enthusiasm but, above all, in an atmosphere of great respect and collaboration. Unfortunately, we were not able to find a solution to extend this partnership further, but the esteem and friendship that bind us are totally intact and will continue over time. Best of luck for the future to Paolo and his team.”

Luigi Dall’Igna – Ducati Corse General Manager