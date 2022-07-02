Yamaha Day Competitions 2022

Yamaha celebrated its birthday on 1 July, but the celebrations of the 2022 Yamaha Day theme, Ties, will continue throughout the month of July with prizes still to be won.

Yamaha Motor Australia and New Zealand are giving you the chance to win 1 of 3 ShopYamaha vouchers each valued at a whopping $500 AUD.

All across the world, Ties is one of Yamaha’s founding brand principles, which they define as ‘centered around creating value, surpassing expectations, and retaining customers for life.’ But to you, Ties can mean something else and this is your opportunity to share.

Ties might mean the unique sound of the cross-plane engine of a YZF-R1M as it screams through a tunnel. For others, it could be the sensation of a WaveRunner NanoExcel2 hull cutting through the water. Or maybe it’s the confident feeling of using HelmMasterEX GPS to hold position as you target that trophy fish you have been after. What Ties means to you is what Yamaha want to hear!

To enter the Yamaha Day Ties Competition, simply tell your Ties story. Share an image or a video to Instagram with a caption of 25 words or less, make sure you include the hashtags #YamahaDay2022 & #YamahaDay, and then tag one of our official accounts listed below.

@YamahaMotorAus

@YamahaOutboardsAus

@YamahaWaveRunnersAus

@YamahaMotorNZ

@YamahaMarineNZ

@YMF_YMI

Entries are open to residents of Australia and New Zealand only. Competition starts Friday, 1 July 2021 and closes 11:59pm 31 July 2021.

For the terms and conditions and all the fine print, head to the Yamaha Motor Australia Competitions Page 2022 (link).