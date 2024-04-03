Yamaha ramps up the deals for EOFY 2024

Yamaha Motor Australia is serious about building on the stellar start to 2024 with a wide range of promotions leading into the end of the financial year, meaning there’s no better time to grab yourself a new Yamaha motorcycle!

These 10 promotions combine offerings from Yamaha Motor Finance with savings on selected models. Several existing promotions that were originally due to end are also extended to 30 June 2024, keeping the dealers going even longer.

Matthew Ferry – YMA Land Mobility Sales and Marketing Manager

“In the first few months of 2024, demand across the whole Yamaha range has been strong. Our aim is to capitalise on this by offering customers a wide range of benefits leading up to the end of the financial year in June. There really is something for every type of rider from young to old and road to dirt.”

All promotions and savings can be viewed in more detail here:

https://www.yamaha-motor.com.au/buying/offers

NEW 1% p.a. comparison rate finance for MY24 Yamaha WRF

Focusing attention on the all-new WR450F and 2024 WR250F, Yamaha has introduced a compelling finance rate, offering a 1% p.a. comparison rate finance deal over 24 or 36 months on the popular enduro machines.

Models: MY24 and earlier WR450F and WR250F

Terms: 24 or 36 month

Dates: 2 April to 30 June 2024

Includes: Commercial buyers

Cross Country Clearance sale

In addition, the Cross Country Clearance sale with up to $3000 in savings across the XC range continues.

NEW 1% p.a. comparison rate finance for Yamaha sport ATVs

Yamaha is also rolling out a similar deal on sport ATVs, with the Raptor 700/SE and YFZ450R/SE also receiving the 1% p.a. comparison rate finance deal over 24 or 36 months.

Models: All model year YFM700RSE and YFZ450RSE

Terms: 24 or 36 month

Dates: 2 April to 30 June 2024

Includes: Commercial buyers

MY23 Dark Side MT Savings

The Dark Side Savings also continues to offer up to $3000 off the MY23 MT-10 and MT-09SP. Strictly while stock lasts, don’t miss out!

NEW Yamaha AG savings

It’s not all performance vehicles from Yamaha, with savings also available on the Yamaha AG range, including the AG125 and AG200 models, ensuring it’s the perfect time to grab one ahead of tax time.

Savings: $300 customer saving on AG125 and $500 customer saving on AG200. All model years.

Dates: 2 April to 30 June 2024

NEW MY24 YZ model savings

With the MY25 range looming, Yamaha is offering some great model savings across its MX range, between $500 and $2000, depending on the model. See below for the breakdown!

Savings: YZ65 & YZ85/LW: $500. YZ125/SP: $1000; YZ250/SP: $1500; YZ250F/SP: Nil; YZ450F/SP: $2000

Dates: 2 April to 30 June 2024

Extended Yamaha Promos

A range of previous promotions which were due to wrap up have also been extended, ensuring you can grab yourself an amazing deal or finance on a huge range of funbike, SSV, electric bicycles and Tenere 700s.

1% Fun BikeFinance – finance available on all fun bikes

4.99% SSV Double Bonus – finance offer on the SSV range and savings of up to $4000 on selected SSVs

1% Moro Finance – finance on YDX-Moro 07 e-bikes

3.99% Ténéré Finance – finance on MY23 standard Ténéré 700

