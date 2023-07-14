Yamaha XSR900 DB40 Prototype

Yamaha have shown off an XSR900 DB40 Prototype for the first time at the iconic Goodwood Festival of Speed.

In the 1980s, Yamaha pioneered a new wave of technological advancement in motorcycle engineering by introducing the Deltabox chassis in their Grand Prix race machines.

This technology would soon filter down to road bikes, and now, 40 years on, the Deltabox style design remains at the heart of many Yamaha motorcycles.

Based on the XSR900, the XSR900 DB40 Prototype – named to celebrate 40 years of the Deltabox chassis – is powered by the charismatic 890cc ‘CP3’ triple-cylinder engine, housed in the very latest version of the Deltabox style frame.

From a side view, the Deltabox is formed of a triangle linking the head pipe to the swing-arm pivot while the cross-section is box-shaped. This relationship between the steering head and the pivot point offers outstanding rigidity and feedback where a rider will need it most. The cross-shaped box section allows for a greater surface area while providing lighter weight and a higher level of rigidity.

Yamaha debuted the Deltabox chassis in their 1982 YZR500 OW61 Grand Prix machine, while the frame’s first appearance in a production racer came just three years later, the TZR250. The Deltabox has since become synonymous with Yamaha’s Supersport models, including the revolutionary R1 launched 25 years ago this year.

The XSR900 DB40 Prototype is the latest model based on the XSR900 platform to pay homage to Yamaha’s racing identity.