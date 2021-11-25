Yamaha YZF-R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute

To celebrate the legendary MotoGP career of the biggest star to grace the sport, Valentino Rossi, Yamaha Motor Europe has produced a special R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute, designed with unique specs, to give to the nine-time world champion for the many successful years spent at the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing with Yamaha.

Having made his debut 26 years ago, Rossi rose to become the most prominent figure in MotoGP history, producing some of the most mesmerising and memorable performances that influenced and inspired an entirely new generation of motorcycle racing stars.

To commemorate his illustrious achievements, which included nine world championship titles across the MotoGP, 250cc and 125cc classes, 115 wins, and 235 podiums over 425 race starts, Yamaha have built this unique R1, donning a special livery produced by Aldo Drudi, Rossi’s long-time helmet designer and friend.

The R1 GYTR VR46 sports upcoming 2022 GYTR spec’ parts and unique features that are all a direct result of Yamaha’s WorldSBK development, which helped Yamaha achieve the 2021 WorldSBK Triple Crown, culminating in the highest spec R1 GYTR ever produced for track day usage. A special gift that the Tavullia legend will have the opportunity to enjoy at the Misano circuit soon.

A new carbon-fibre fairing kit and full carbon rear sub-frame have been produced, with the tank capacity increased to 22 L, all designed with weight saving in mind.

The Brembo brakes have been developed for incredible stopping power, while the high performance ECU REX 140 Marelli produces world class power delivery.

The full list of the special parts coming from WorldSBK Championship winning experience is listed below, and are additional to the GYTR parts such as the Ohlins suspension and GYTR front and rear sprockets.

The R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute was given to Valentino Rossi for the One More Lap event at the EICMA 2021, which the Italian star attended for the first time, as Yamaha pay tribute to VR46 and his historic legacy.

The R1 GYTR VR46 Tribute was built with carefully selected parts which, among others, include the following.

From the 2022 GYTR catalogue

GYTR Electronic throttle

GYTR Slipper Clutch

GYTR Head Gasket

GYTR Radiator Kit

GYTR Air Funnel Set

GYTR Handlebar Set

GYTR Handlebar Switches

GYTR Front Brake Protector

GYTR Adjustable Rear Set

GYTR Akrapovic Factory Line System

GYTR Marchesini Wheel Set

Special parts from WorldSBK development