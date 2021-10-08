6 Hours of Most Qualifying

YART–Yamaha Official EWC Team were the only team to have three riders come in under the 1:33 mark at Most overnight. Thus of course it is YART that claimed pole position once again with the Austrian team ahead of BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team and Yoshimura SERT Motul, the current standings leader.

On Saturday YART will have to attempt to convert this into a win after a tough season during which they were forced to withdraw twice and crashed at the end of the race at Estoril.

Mandy Kainz – YART Team Manager

“It’s been a long but good day for us. We secured another pole position, five from the last six races! I think we are well prepared for Saturday’s race. We came to Most as the team to beat and there was a lot of expectation on us to get pole position. To be honest I wasn’t so sure because we haven’t been here with the Bridgestone tyres, but they are working really well with the R1 here at Most. All three riders rode incredibly well but especially Niccolò who has been really sick over the last few days, I didn’t expect him to ride today if I’m honest! But he rode really well and like Karel and Marvin put in a brilliant lap time. All three riders managed more or less the same lap time and we were the only team to have all three riders in the 33’s, which is a confidence boost for us! The 6 Hours will be a sprint compared to the usual races this season with two 24-hours and the 12-hour, but I think we have the right bike, tyres and for sure the right riders, but all we can do now is prepare as well as we can and we’ll see what happens on Saturday.”

BMW Motorrad World Endurance Team, who once again had to do without Javier Forés after his crash during testing at the Bol d’Or, will start from 2nd on the grid with riders Markus Reiterberger, who posted the day’s fastest lap of all, a 1m33.191s, Ilya Mikhalchik and Kenny Foray.

Markus Reiterberger – Team BMW Rider

“So far, the days here in Most have been really good, and the qualifying sessions also went very well. We set the fastest qualifying lap of the entire field, which is something I am very proud of. We have consistently improved the bike, which is now in very good condition, both for a flying lap and over the full race distance. I really like the track in Most. It is very cool, but the conditions are superb for fast laps. We are excellently equipped for the race. We hope we get off to a good start, that the weather plays ball, and that we get through the race without any problems. Then we will really have a chance to challenge for the win.”

After a working session in the first qualifying, Yoshimura SERT Motul’s Gregg Black, Xavier Simeon and Sylvain Guintoli posted the third-fastest time of the afternoon.

Damien Saulnier – Team Manager SERT

“The days were very busy and intense. But the results are there. This third place in qualifying is almost like a pole position; we are the first of those who have never ridden at Most! The Bridgestone tyres work well here, the riders and the Japanese technicians are satisfied, so everyone is happy. Now we remain very focused on the race. We will have to manage our lead, without making any mistakes. It would be a big mistake to think that it is a foregone conclusion. We are all well aware of that.”

F.C.C. TSR Honda France will start from 4th on the grid on Saturday morning ahead of Poland’s Wójcik Racing Team in their YZF-R1, who seem very much at ease at Most. Hook was the quickest of the Honda squad but all three riders were very close on times.

Then it is Webike SRC Kawasaki France Trickstar and VRD Igol Experiences. The independent French team, who might still be able to wrest the 2021 title from Yoshimura SERT Motul, are preparing to race and seize their chances depending on what happens during the race.

Moto Ain, ERC Endurance-Ducati and Tati Team Beringer Racing round off the Top 10 on the starting grid.

Team 18 Sapeurs-Pompiers CMS Motostore, who are 11th on the grid, were the fastest Superstock team in qualifying with riders Hugo Clère, Johan Nigon and Philip Steinmayr (who has replaced an injured Bastien Mackels).

Maco Racing will start from 12th with only two riders, Anthony West and Ondřej Ježek. Westy was 1.5-seconds faster than his team-mate, but two-seconds off the pace of pole sitters YART.

On Friday the track will be taken over by cars competing in the FIA WTCR races. Motorcycles will return to the track on Saturday.

2021 FIM Endurance World Championship

6 Hours of Most Qualifying Results

Pos Team ……………………………………………………………….. Blue . Rider …………………. Yellow . Rider …………………….. Red . Rider ……………………….. Bike Class Blue . Rider Yellow . Rider Red . Rider Average Gap 1 YART – Yamaha Official Team EWC HANIKA Karel FRITZ Marvin * CANEPA Niccolò Yamaha EWC 1m33.553 1m33.541 1m33.619 1m33.571 – 2 BMW MOTORRAD WORLD ENDURANCE TEAM MYKHALCHYK Illya * REITERBERGER Markus FORAY Kenny BMW EWC 1m33.770 1m33.191 1m34.804 1m33.921 +0.350 3 YOSHIMURA SERT MOTUL BLACK Gregg * SIMEON Xavier GUINTOLI Sylvain Suzuki EWC 1m34.501 1m33.961 1m34.176 1m34.212 +0.641 4 F.C.C. TSR Honda France HOOK Josh * TAKAHASHI Yuki DI MEGLIO Mike Honda EWC 1m34.648 1m34.828 1m34.769 1m34.748 +1.177 5 Wójcik Racing Team REA Gino * MORAIS Sheridan LINFOOT Dan Yamaha EWC 1m35.093 1m34.637 1m34.594 1m34.774 +1.203 6 WEBIKE SRC KAWASAKI FRANCE TRICKSTAR GUARNONI Jérémy * NIGON Erwan CHECA David Kawasaki EWC 1m34.539 1m34.654 1m35.779 1m34.990 +1.419 7 VRD IGOL EXPÉRIENCES ALT Florian * MARINO Florian TEROL Nicolas Yamaha EWC 1m34.745 1m34.637 1m35.917 1m35.099 +1.528 8 MOTO AIN DE PUNIET Randy * BAZ Loris PEROLARI Corentin Yamaha EWC 1m35.037 1m34.898 1m36.104 1m35.346 +1.775 9 ERC Endurance Ducati MASSON Etienne * ZANETTI Lorenzo Demetrio GINES Mathieu Ducati EWC 1m35.345 1m35.192 1m35.968 1m35.501 +1.930 10 TATI TEAM BERINGER RACING SUCHET Sébastien * SUCHET Valentin BOULOM Enzo Kawasaki EWC 1m35.838 1m35.981 1m35.930 1m35.916 +2.345 11 TEAM 18 SAPEURS POMPIERS CMS MOTOS CLERE Hugo NIGON Johan STEINMAYR Philipp Yamaha SST 1m35.864 1m37.037 1m36.289 1m36.396 +2.825 12 MACO RACING Team WEST Anthony * JEŽEK Ondrej Yamaha EWC 1m35.683 1m37.144 – 1m36.413 +2.842 13 Team Bolliger Switzerland #8 WALRAVEN Nigel * BÜHN Jan PELLIJEFF Jesper Kawasaki EWC 1m37.922 1m35.457 1m36.207 1m36.528 +2.957 14 Wójcik Racing Team 2 SZKOPEK Marek * FILLA Michal Yamaha SST 1m37.406 1m36.240 – 1m36.823 +3.252 15 No Limits Motor Team SCASSA Luca * MASBOU Alexis CALIA Kevin Suzuki SST 1m36.693 1m37.408 1m36.509 1m36.870 +3.299 16 Team LRP Poland VINCON Dominik * KRZEMIEN Kamil LEWANDOWSKI Bartłomiej BMW EWC 1m36.322 1m35.449 1m39.286 1m37.019 +3.448 17 TME Racing SALAC Filip * KÖNIG Oliver JŮDA Dominik Yamaha SST 1m36.738 1m37.426 1m38.595 1m37.586 +4.015 18 BMRT 3D MAXXESS NEVERS LOISEAU Anthony * HARDT Jonathan PILOT Julien Kawasaki SST 1m37.722 1m37.501 1m37.582 1m37.601 +4.030 19 Team Aviobike GESSLBAUER Gerold * SCHAFZAHL Hannes Yamaha SST 1m37.396 1m38.801 – 1m38.098 +4.527 20 ENERGIE ENDURANCE 91 PESEK Karel * ROUSSANGE Noel CHOY Martin Kawasaki SST 1m37.708 1m38.277 1m38.762 1m38.249 +4.678 21 JMA MOTOS ACTION BIKE GEENEN Cöme * BONNET Julien ORTIZ Gregory Suzuki SST 1m38.007 1m38.484 1m39.587 1m38.692 +5.121 22 Motobox Kremer Racing #65 DEHAYE Geoffroy * STRÖHLEIN Stefan WALCHHÜTTER Lukas Yamaha EWC 1m39.324 1m38.640 1m38.851 1m38.938 +5.367 23 FALCON RACING ROBERT Hugo * MILLET Julien MILLET Loic Yamaha SST 1m38.612 1m39.204 1m40.535 1m39.450 +5.879 24 TRT27 BAZAR 2 LA BECANE STOLTZ Regis * GIRARDET Hugo ERUAM Cyril Suzuki SST 1m39.930 1m38.876 1m40.370 1m39.725 +6.154

