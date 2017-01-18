2016 Australian Motorcycles Sales Figures – Results by model

2016’s Top Ten Selling Motorcycles in Australia by segment

Honda’s NBC110, as used by Australia Post, again topped the Australian Motorcycle sales charts overall with 2558 of the machines entering service during 2016. Second on the overall ranks was Honda’s starter bike for children, the CRF50F, which bested Yamaha’s PW50 by a fair margin. Only the NBC110 and CRF50F shifted more than two-thousand units individually in 2016.

Yamaha’s top seller, the legendary PW50, was third overall on the charts with 1960 sales just pipping the TT-R50E for third overall.

Harley-Davidson continued to show their dominance in the road bike sales market with the largest volume of road bike sales yet again. Despite excellent growth from Honda and Yamaha in their roadbike sales, 25.5 per cent growth for Honda in road bikes, and 12.4 per cent growth in road bike sales for Yamaha, Harley continued to hold the biggest share of road bike sales with their 5 per cent growth in 2016 giving them a total of 10,282 road bike sales to Honda’s 9651.

Top Ten Selling Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

Honda NBC110 / 2558 / +21.1% Honda CRF50F / 2400 / +2.4% Yamaha PW50 / 1960 / +0.4% Yamaha TTR50E / 1930 / +18.7% Harley Davidson XG500 / 1664 / +3.5% Yamaha WR450F / 1653 / +39.5% Yamaha YZF-R3A / 1522 / +31.7% Harley Davidson FXSB / 1509 / -2.8% Honda CRF110F / 1483 / +7.4% Kawasaki KLX110 / 1433 / +13.8%

Top Ten Selling Road Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

The top ten road motorcycles in Australia highlights the strength of the LAMS category, with all but two models being LAMS complaint, with the Harley-Davidson FXSB (Breakout) and VRSCDX (Night Rod) being the exceptions, while the Honda NBC110 as mentioned is the current ‘Postie Bike’ for Australia Post, contributing to its strong sales. Excluding the NBC110, the Harley-Davidson Street 500 remains the strongest performer, closely followed by the Yamaha YZF-R3 which saw the strongest growth from 2015.

Honda NBC110 / 2558 / +21.1% Harley Davidson XG500 / 1,664 / +3.5% Yamaha YZF-R3A / 1,522 / +31.7% Harley Davidson FXSB / 1,509 / -2.8% Yamaha MT07L / 1,382 / -3.2% Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 1,375 / -29.4% Honda CBR500R / 1,275 / +4.9% Honda GROM / 1,162 / NA Honda CB125E / 903 / -8.0% Harley Davidson VRSCDX / 902 / +28.5%

Top Ten Selling LAMS Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

As previously mentioned the LAMS category continues to see strong growth, and excluding the Honda NBC110, saw the Harley-Davidson Street 500 reign supreme, with the Yamaha WR450F Off-Roader just 11 sales behind, while Yamaha’s YZF-R3 remains a strong player, including continuing strong growth to usurp the Ninja 300 as the biggest 300cc seller.

On the more premium end of the LAMS category (joining the Street 500) Yamaha’s MT-07L (1,382) saw strong sales, losing only 3.2 per cent on the previous years sales, while the Honda CBR500R (1,275) was a strong performer up almost five per cent.

The new for 2016 Honda Grom also made a noticeable impact with 1,162 sales in it’s first year, with strong adoption in Australia.

Honda NBC110 / 2558 / +21.1% Harley Davidson XG500 / 1664 / +3.5% Yamaha WR450F / 1653 / +39.5% Yamaha YZF-R3A / 1522 / +31.7% Yamaha MT07L / 1382 / -3.2% Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 1299 / -33.3% Honda CBR500R / 1275 / +4.9% Honda GROM / 1162 / NA Honda CB125E / 903 / -8.0% KTM 500EXC / 902 / +42.5%

Top Ten Selling Supersport Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

The models that are included in each category are decided by industry group, FCAI. The merits of having models such as the CBR500R (1275), and CBR300R (611), included as sportsbikes can of course be debated, but either way these models do underline how poor the sportsbike market is in Australia, and has been for many years.

Ducati’s 959 Panigale (350), would be recognised by most as the nation’s top selling Supersports motorcycle with a narrow margin over BMW’s S1000RR (345). That pair of European machines streets ahead in the charts from the top selling Japanese sportsbike, Yamaha’s YZF-R1 (267) which pipped Honda’s Fireblade (242), while only a single unit separated the sales of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R (217), and Suzuki GSX-R1000 (216).

Honda CBR500R / 1275 / +4.9% Honda CBR300R / 611 / -41.5% Ducati 959 Panigale / 350 / NA BMW S 1000 RR / 345 / -5.0% Yamaha YZF-R1 / 267 / -52.4% Honda CBR1000RR / 242 / -29.0% Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R / 217 / +13.6% Suzuki GSX-R1000 / 216 / +14.3% Ducati 1299 Panigale / 192 / +29.7% Suzuki GSX-R750 / 167 / +17.6%

Top Ten Selling Naked Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

Top nakedbike performers include many of the previously mentioned LAMS models, with the Yamaha MT-09 proving the strongest non-Learner legal nakedbike offering, with the KTM 390 Duke (391) also making an appearance and boasting impressive growth of 28.2 per cent over the previous year.

Triumph’s Thruxton (376) and Bonneville T120 (289) both saw strong performances, with the T120 particularly impressive as it only become available in April of 2016. Ducati’s Scrambler 800 (284) range also makes an appearance, but saw a 28.2 per cent drop in sales.

Yamaha MT07L / 1,382 / -3.2% Honda GROM / 1,162 / NA Honda CB125E / 903 / -8.0% Yamaha MT-09 / 692 / -15.8% Yamaha MT03LA / 622 / NA KTM 390 DUKE / 391 / +28.2% Triumph Thruxton / 367 / +141.4% Honda CB500FA / 292 / +17.3% Triumph Bonneville T120 / 289 / NA Ducati Scrambler 800 / 284 / -28.1%

Top Ten Selling Adventure Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

The outright winner of the Adventure Touring segment was without question the highly acclaimed Honda CRF1000 Africa Twin, which saw shortages after manufacturing was disrupted by the 2016 Kumamoto Earthquake, with new stock only becoming available again in October.

The next two strongest performers are both LAMS compliant machines in the form of Suzuki’s DR650SE (529) and the Kawasaki KLR650 (388).

BMW’s R 1200 GS and Adventure variant also performed well, with the Adventure just 18 sales behind but showing 14.9% sales growth compared to the standard R 1200 GS which dropped almost seven per cent on 2015 sales.

Honda CRF1000 / 740 / +18400% Suzuki DR650SE / 529 / -13.3% Kawasaki KLR650 / 388 / -2.3% BMW R 1200 GS / 383 / -6.8% BMW R 1200 GS Adventure / 370 / +14.9% Triumph Tiger 800 XC / 276 / -17.4% Honda CB500XA / 271 / -15.8% Ducati Multistrada 1200 / 255 / +4.5% BMW G 650 GS / 241 / -8.4% BMW F 700 GS / 211 / +25.6%

Top Ten Selling Sport Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

The Sport Touring category saw the Yamaha MT-09 Tracer (179), Kawasaki Ninja 1000 (165) and BMW S 1000 XR (158) the leading non-LAMS models, with the Adventure Touring segment showing stronger sales figures. The Kawasaki Ninja 650L (361) and Honda’s CBR650FL (345) LAMS machines were also strong performers representing larger capacity options with credible Sport Touring claims.

Yamaha YZF-R3A / 1522 / +31.7% Kawasaki Ninja 300 / 1375 / -29.4% KTM RC390 / 513 / +43.3% Kawasaki Ninja 650L / 361 / -20.3% Honda CBR650FL / 345 / +1715.8% Yamaha MT09TRA / 179 / -41.9% Yamaha XJ6-F / 174 / +47.5% Kawasaki Ninja 1000 / 165 / +3.1% BMW S 1000 XR / 158 / +110.7% Kawasaki Verys 650 / 153 / +4.1%

Top Ten Selling Touring Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

Harley-Davidson dominated the Touring segment with the top three performers including the Street Glide Special (441), and aptly named Touring Ultra Limited (250) and Touring Road King (202). All three models also saw growth on 2015 figures.

Harley Davidson FLHXS / 441 / +11.9% Harley Davidson FLHTK / 250 / +4.2% Harley Davidson FLHR / 202 / +35.6% BMW R 1200 RT / 171 / -5.5% Yamaha FJR1300 / 149 / +11.2% Harley Davidson FLTRXS / 141 / +9.3% Harley Davidson FLHXSE2 / 138 / -10.4% Triumph T/Bird LT / 86 / -10.4% Honda GL1800 / 64 / -35.4% Harley Davidson FLHTKSE / 63 / +8.6%

Top Ten Selling Cruiser Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

It comes as no surprise that Harley-Davidson dominate its trademark segment with seven of the top 10, with the Street 500 and Breakout leading the charge, followed by the Night Rod. Yamaha’s V-Star XVS650 was the biggest non-HD seller, followed by Kawasaki’s Vulcan S, both of which represent LAMS legal cruiser options and compete with the Street 500.

Ducati’s successful Diavel is no doubt at home in the Cruiser segment with 418 sales and strong growth of 36.2 per cent

Harley Davidson XG500 / 1,664 / +3.5% Harley Davidson FXSB / 1,509 / -2.8% Harley Davidson VRSCDX / 902 / +28.5% Yamaha XVS650/A / 779 / +3.5% Harley Davidson FXDB / 654 / -11.1% Kawasaki Vulcan S / 571 / +18.2% Harley Davidson FXDLS / 499 / NA Harley Davidson FLSTFBS / 480 / +421.7% Harley Davidson XL883N / 452 / -1.5% Ducati Diavel / 418 / +36.2%

Top Ten Selling Off-Road Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

Unsurprisingly the Off-Road motorcycle segment was dominated by the inexpensive smaller capacity starter options, like the Honda CRF50F (2,400) and Yamaha PeeWee 50 (1,960) which saw small growth, while Yamaha’s TTR50E saw sales drop by almost 20 per cent.

Honda’s CRF110F (1,483), Kawasaki’s KLX110 (1,433) and the Yamaha TTR110E (1,194) all showed year on year growth, with Honda’s CRF230F also posting a strong 1185 sales.

Yamaha’s WR450F with it’s 40 per cent growth was the strongest larger capacity performer, followed by the KTM 500EXC which also saw a similar year on year percentage increase in sales, while the Suzuki DR-Z400E maintained a strong position with 878 sales and low growth.

Honda CRF50F / 2400 / +2.4% Yamaha PW50 / 1960 / +0.4% Yamaha TTR50E / 1930 / -18.7% Yamaha WR450F / 1653 / +39.5% Honda CRF110F / 1483 / +7.4% Kawasaki KLX110 / 1433 / +13.8% Yamaha TTR110E / 1194 / +14.9% Honda CRF230F / 1185 / +4.5% KTM 500EXC / 902 / +42.5% Suzuki DR-Z400E / 878 / +1.2%

Top Ten Selling Motocross Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

In the Motocross segment Yamaha held the top two positions with their YZ250F (855) and YZF450F (787) models, followed closely by the Honda CRF450R, with all three seeing moderate sales drops compared to 2015 figures (11.8 per cent, 9.3 per cent, 12.2 per cent respectively).

KTM posted incredibly strong growth with their 450 SXF (47), 85SX (457) and 250SFX (443) models, which saw 27.7 per cent, 23.2 per cent and 27.3 per cent increases respectively.

Yamaha YZ250F / 855 / -11.8% Yamaha YZ450F / 787 / -9.3% Honda CRF450R / 757 / -12.2% Kawasaki KX450F / 590 / +2.8% Honda CRF250R / 589 / -30.0% Kawasaki KX250F / 569 / +3.3% KTM 450SXF / 470 / +27.7% KTM 85SX / 457 / +23.2% KTM 250SXF / 443 / +27.3% Yamaha YZ250 / 406 / +1.2%

Top Ten Selling Enduro Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

The Enduro segment saw almost across the board strong growth in the top 10 selling models, with the only exception being Yamaha’s WR250F (417), which may well be linked to the stunning success of the larger capacity WR450F model in 2016.

KTM again saw incredibly strong growth with their 500EXC (902), 350EXCF (846), 300EXC (830) and 450EXC (584) holding second through to fifth positions and boasting sales increases of between 40.3 per cent and 58.1 per cent.

Husqvarna also saw strong growth from their TE300 (358, up 30.2 per cent), FE350 (305, up 27.6 per cent) and FE501 (266, up 34.3 per cent) models.

Yamaha WR450F / 1,653 / +39.5% KTM 500EXC / 902 / +42.5% KTM 350EXCF / 846 / +40.3% KTM 300EXC / 830 / +58.1% KTM 450EXC / 584 / +52.9% Yamaha WR250F / 417 / -12.0% Husqvarna TE300 / 358 / +30.2% Husqvarna FE350 / 305 / +27.6% Yamaha WR250R / 288 / +6.7% Husqvarna FE501 / 266 / +34.3%

Top Ten Selling Trail Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

The Honda CRF230F led the trail category with 1,185 units sold, followed by the Suzuki DR-Z400E (878) and the Honda CRF250L (820), with the next strongest performer the Yamaha TTR230/A at 395 units, while the Kawasaki KLX150BF saw a 392.5 per cent increase to 330 units.

Honda CRF230F / 1,185 / +4.5% Suzuki DR-Z400E / 878 / +1.2% Honda CRF250L / 820 / -12.8% Yamaha TTR230/A / 495 / +15.9% Kawasaki KLX150BF / 330 / +392.5% Kawasaki KLX250S / 284 / +11.8% Yamaha XT250 / 206 / 8.4% Suzuki DR-Z250 / 200 / -2.4% Suzuki DR200S / 58 / +20.8% Yamaha XT660R / 48 / +41.2%

Top Ten Selling Trail Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

Make & Model / 2016 sales / Percentage change from 2015

In the Trail category the Suzuki Trojan (657) was the outright leader despite a 4.4 per cent drop in sales, followed by Honda’s CTX200 (435), and the Yamaha AG200 (414), with most of the top 10 seeing sales drop in 2016.

Suzuki TROJAN / 657 / -4.4% Honda CTX200 / 435 / +18.2% Yamaha AG200 / 414 / -12.7% Honda XR150L / 256 / -14.4% Kawasaki Stockman 250 / 220 / +35.8% Suzuki TF125 / 104 / -18.1% Yamaha AG100 / 70 / -32.7% Honda XR125L / 2 / -77.8%

Top Ten Selling Fun Motorcycles in Australia – Full 12-months of 2016

