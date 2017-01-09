2017 Suzuki Hayabusa lands in Oz

2017 Hayabusa available in Glass Sparkle Black; and Pearl Blue/Glass Sparkle Black for $20,790 Ride-Away (RRP)

The latest version of Suzuki’s iconic sportsbike – the legendary Hayabusa – in two colour schemes is now available from Australian dealerships.

Impressing the motorcycling world upon its inception in 1999 and named after the Japanese bird of prey capable of speeds in excess of 300 km/h, the latest Suzuki Hayabusa is sure to turn heads with its two striking new colour schemes.

Over the last decade, the motorcycle has evolved while staying true to its concept – a high-performance motorcycle. Its power, speed, smooth ride and overwhelming presence continue to fascinate owners and onlookers alike.

The Hayabusa is equipped with top shelf radial mount Brembo monobloc front brake calipers, promising tactile feedback to the rider and increased initial bite to tame the Hayabusa’s power.

The standard equipment Antilock Brake System (ABS)* unit features a lightweight, compact design. The ABS enhances brake performance by helping prevent, to a certain extent, wheel locking due to changes in road conditions or excessive braking, by matching stopping power to available traction.

This hyper-sports bike also features the advanced Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (S-DMS) giving the rider a choice of three available engine maps to suit rider preferences and riding conditions.

The MY17 Suzuki Hayabusa is available now in Glass Sparkle Black and Pearl Blue / Glass Sparkle Black colour schemes and retains the same recommended retail price as last year’s model at $20,790 Ride Away*.

For further information, interested customers should visit their nearest Suzuki motorcycle dealer, customers can check stock via the Stock Locator on suzukimotorcycles.com.au

*Recommended rideaway price includes 12 months registration, 12 months compulsory third party insurance (CTP), a maximum dealer delivery charge and stamp duty. From participating dealers.

2017 Suzuki Hayabusa Specifications