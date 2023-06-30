Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa 25th Anniversary

The Hayabusa, Suzuki’s flagship motorcycle, celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2023 and in commemoration, Suzuki are releasing a 25th anniversary model.

The special features for the 25th anniversary model are an orange and black-based body, and special colours for the drive chain adjuster and front brake rotor.

Engravings have been added to the muffler body and drive chain, and a 25th anniversary emblem and a three-dimensional “SUZUKI” logo on the tank. Also, the single-seat cowl is standard equipment.

The first generation of the model was introduced at Intermot, held in Germany in 1998, as the “Hayabusa (GSX1300R)” and sales started in 1999. The product concept was “Ultimate Sport”, and its high power and handling performance, coupled with its unique and aerodynamic styling, created a sensation and it became a flagship motorcycle representing Suzuki.

The second generation, with increased displacement from 1,299 cc to 1,340 cc, was released in 2007. It inherited the outstanding and powerful performance of the first generation, with a newly adopted feature, the Suzuki Drive Mode Selector (SDMS).

In 2021, the third generation Hayabusa was introduced, with a fully improved engine and chassis, and various electronic controls. The engine and chassis were all developed further, along with adopting the electronic control system “S.I.R.S (Suzuki Intelligent Ride System)”, such as traction control systems and Bi-directional quick shift systems, embodying the styling design concept, “The Refined Beast”.

Toshihiro Suzuki – Suzuki President

“The Hayabusa series has been a flagship model representing Suzuki, and has fans all over the world. We would like to express our deepest gratitude that this model is able to celebrate its 25th anniversary, and that it has been continuously loved by everyone for this long. I have personally test ridden the prototype of the current third generation model, and I am proud to say that we, the Suzuki team, can present to you the best model to date. The Hayabusa will never stop its evolution. We ask for your continued love and support.”

Suzuki GSX1300R Hayabusa

25 Years of History in brief