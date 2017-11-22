2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory

The 2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 range includes two models distinguished by different technical equipment and different colour schemes.

Tuono V4 1100 RR is available in two colour schemes, Grigio Portimao and Nero Assen, where the Tuono V4 1100’s new Superpole graphic has been revamped in a black and red colour scheme.

The Tuono V4 1100 Factory stands out technically because of the refined trio of Öhlins suspension systems and stylistically because of its tail fairing (approved for two-up), derived from the RSV4.

The wheel rims are the same for both models and their lightweight quality contributes to a reduction of the gyroscopic effect, all to the advantage of great handling.

The Tuono V4 1100 Factory is shod with the more sporty Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa, with a wider 200/55 on the rear, in any case approved for street use and available for the Tuono V4 RR as well which, on the other hand, comes standard with 190/55 on the rear and Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres.

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 overview

The Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 is the only naked powered by a 65° V4 engine, with the narrow V architecture making it possible to make an engine that is extremely compact lengthways which helps to centralise weights and to have a compact chassis.

The changes made in this evolution of the Italian V4 resulted in an increase in overall reliability and performance, without sacrificing any of the character and sound that motorcyclists love so much. The powerplant adopts an exhaust system with a silencer that has a double oxygen sensor and a built in valve.

The engine ECU has high calculating capacity and is able to manage the rise in maximum revs, 500rpm higher than the previous model. In order to guarantee maximum reliability, decreasing friction at the same time, the piston pins have DLC surface treatment, whereas the connecting rod heads boast a surface honing treatment.

The combustion chambers are no longer obtained through a fusion process, but by a finer, numerically controlled mechanical process, whereas the gearbox has a linear sensor that guarantees impeccable gearshift operation.

The Tuono V4 range features a frame that is closely derived from that of the Aprilia RSV4, seven-time World Superbike champion, while it introduces the top of the line quality for suspension systems and brakes.

The front Brembo braking system comes directly from the one on the RSV4 and relies on a pair of steel discs with a diameter of 330 mm, gripped by monobloc M50 callipers and activated by a radial master cylinder on the handlebar.

The Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 Factory also has a prestigious Öhlins NIX fork with fully adjustable hydraulics and spring preload. This unit saves about 400 grams compared with the one on the previous series and it is combined with the same brand rear shock absorber and steering damper (also adjustable).

The Aprilia Tuono V4’s on board electronics, the APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) is the patented control suite derived directly from the winning technology in world Superbike.

The fourth generation of APRC, standard on the Tuono V4 1100, fits the electronic management of the full Ride-by-Wire throttle, that has allowed all superfluous throttle body electronic management components to be eliminated, saving 590 grams.

The repositioning of the inertial platform allows APRC operation to have optimum detection of the dynamic conditions of the bike, resulting in efficient electronic control strategies.

The Tuono V4 1100 RR and Tuono V4 1100 Factory APRC includes:

ATC: Aprilia Traction Control, adjustable on the fly (without having to release the throttle) to 8 settings thanks to a practical joystick, boasts fine tuned and high performance operating logic.

AWC: Aprilia Wheelie Control, adjustable to 3 levels, has highly precise operating strategies thanks to the repositioning of the inertial platform. Wheelie control can be adjusted on the fly without closing the throttle, like the ATC, thanks to the practical left side electric block.

ALC: Aprilia Launch Control, for use on the track only, with 3 settings, uses extremely effective operating strategies.

AQS: Aprilia Quick Shift, the electronic gearbox that allows shifting without closing the throttle and without using the clutch, also equipped with the downshift function, to allow clutchless downshifting. Its open-throttle downshifting feature is exclusive.

APL: Aprilia Pit Limiter, the system that lets you select and limit the top speed allowed in pit lane at the track or simply to make it easier to comply with posted speed limits on the road.

ACC: Aprilia Cruise Control. The advanced electronic management of the Tuono V4 has allowed cruise control to be introduced, very convenient on longer trips because it lets you maintain the set speed without touching the throttle.

The Tuono V4 1100 range is fitted with the advanced multimap Cornering ABS system, developed in collaboration with Bosch to guarantee maximum safety on the road, without sacrificing any performance on the track. The 9.1 MP system is able to optimise braking and the ABS intervention in corners, thanks to a specific algorithm that constantly monitors various parameters such as lateral acceleration, the pressure applied to the front brake lever, the lean, pitch and yaw angle, modulating the braking action in order to better guarantee the ratio between deceleration and stability.

The ABS system works in unison with the Aprilia RLM (Rear Liftup Mitigation) system that limits the lift of the rear wheel during more abrupt braking. Cornering ABS, fine tuned in accordance with Aprilia’s specific indications, is adjustable to 3 levels of sensibility and can be switched off. In order to allow riders with various levels of experience to find the best possible combination, each of the three Cornering ABS maps can be combined with any of the three engine maps (Sport, Track, Race). The latter are all three “full power” and differ in the way they dole out the 175 HP of which the Aprilia V4 is capable, in addition to the percentage of engine brake dedicated to them.

The colour TFT digital instrumentation boasts with exceptional display options. The two selectable screen pages (Road and Race, both with night and day backlighting) correspond to as many represented indexes.

The V4-MP is also available as an option. This is the Aprilia multimedia platform that lets you connect your smartphone to the vehicle, introducing a true corner by corner electronic settings calibration system with data that can subsequently be downloaded to your laptop (or displayed directly on the smartphone screen) for analysis, just like they do at the races.

V4-MP adds a new connection protocol that reduces smartphone battery consumption to a minimum, in addition to providing a larger range of circuits already mapped in which you can manage the electronic settings corner by corner, as well as user acquisition of a new circuit that is not in the list Aprilia has provided. V4-MP includes the infotainment system, introduced by Aprilia for the first time on the Tuono V4, to manage voice commands and incoming/outgoing telephone calls with your smartphone.

2018 Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 RR [Factory] Specifications