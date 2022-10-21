Aprilia GP Season of Savings on MY21 & MY22 Tuono V4s

The inimitable Aprilia hypernaked offers two exciting choices – the Tuono V4 Factory delivers uncompromised fun both on the road and track.

On the other side, new ergonomics and specially designed accessories make the Tuono V4 the ideal companion for touring and adventures, without, of course, sacrificing on speed.

Now with Aprilia’s GP season of savings, you can save $1500 on any MY21 and MY22 Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory. The offer is available at participating Aprilia dealers until December 1, 2022, or until stock lasts.

Save $1500* on any MY21 & MY22 Tuono V4 and Tuono V4 Factory (T&Cs apply)

Available at participating Aprilia dealers

Offer ends Dec 1, 2022, or while stock lasts

MODEL NORMAL R/A PRICE PROMOTION R/A PRICE SAVE Tuono V4 1100 MY21 $28,230 $26,730 $1500* Tuono V4 1100 MY22 $28,830 $27,330 $1500* Tuono V4 1100 Factory MY21 $32,030 $30,530 $1500* Tuono V4 1100 Factory MY22 $33,330 $31,830 $1500*

Find your nearest Aprilia dealer: https://www.aprilia.com/au_EN/dealer-locator/?f=all

T&Cs:

Participating dealers only. Applicable to MY21 and MY22 Tuono V4 models only. Buyer saving up to $1500 on-road costs in buyer’s state (on-road costs will vary between state). Normal rideaway price is an average advertised rideaway price only. Rideaway price includes government charges, CTP and dealer handling charges. These charges will vary between states which will reflect variation to saving in that state.