2018 BMW Model Updates

Model year 2018 will see a number of model facelift measures in the BMW Motorrad programme. The models can be ordered from all BMW Motorrad partners in the new configuration from August 2017.

BMW Motorrad Spezial. Customising your bike ex works.

BMW Motorrad is now expanding its individualisation range with BMW Motorrad Spezial and is offering distinctive-design, performance and value enhancing as well as exclusive customisation options ex works. For the start the new offer includes special paint finishes for selected models through high-quality milled parts packages to forged wheels.

BMW Motorrad Connectivity – fast and safe information with the least possible distraction from the traffic situation.

Providing fast and clear information for the rider with the least possible distraction from what is happening on the road – this is achieved with the unique operating concept of the new Connectivity option by BMW Motorrad featuring a high-quality 6.5 inch full-colour TFT display.

The rider can access motorcycle and co nnectivity functions quickly with a great level of comfort thanks to the advanced BMW Motorrad multi-controller and the integrated approach.

BMW R 1200 GS

Emergency Call (optional equipment).

Connectivity (optional equipment).

LED auxiliary headlights in new design (optional equipment).

BMW R 1200 GS Adventure

As of model year 2018, the R 1200 GS Adventure will not just be available in new paint finishes. With a view to even more safety and riding pleasure, its range of optional equipment is extended to include the Emergency Call, Connectivity, the expanded optional Pro riding modes as well as the new generation of electronic suspension adjustment Dynamic ESA.

A new passenger package, the extra high seat, Keyless Ride as a new component of the Touring optional equipment package as well as the Shift Assistant Pro as a new feature of the Dynamic optional equipment Package round off the expanded range of options for the R 1200 GS Adventure.

An overview of the new features of the R 1200 GS Adventure:

Emergency Call (optional equipment).

Connectivity (optional equipment).

Pro riding modes with additional “Dynamic” and “Enduro” riding modes. Using a coding plug, the “Dynamic” mode is changed to “Dynamic Pro” and the “Enduro” mode to “Enduro Pro” mode. The Pro riding mode continues to feature ABS Pro, dynamic brake light, Dynamic Traction Control DTC as well as Hill Start Control HSC (optional equipment).

Dynamic ESA next generation with automatic damping adjustment and automatic self-levelling function (optional equipment).

Keyless Ride as a new component of the Touring Package (optional equipment).

Shift Assistant Pro as a new component of the Dynamic Package (optional equipment).

Passenger package with standard windshield and standard seat (optional equipment).

High Rallye seat (optional equipment).

LED auxiliary headlights in new design (optional equipment).

New colour Racing red, black frame, black brake callipers, silver fuel tank.

Style Rallye: new colour Light white/Cordoba blue, Cordoba blue frame, gold brake callipers, Cordoba blue fuel tank with large logo, Rallye seat, radiator and frame protection, short windshield.

Style Exclusive: new colour Black storm metallic/Dark slate metallic matt/Achat grey, frame Achat grey, gold brake callipers, Dark slate metallic fuel tank with large logo.

The colours Racing red matt and Light white are no longer available.

BMW R 1200 RT

As of model year 2018, the R 1200 RT will not just be delivered in new paint finishes, but will also receive the banking-optimised ABS Pro as well as the dynamic brake light as standard to increase safety even further. The range of optional equipment is expanded by the Emergency Call for making an emergency online call as well as Dynamic Traction Control DTC (in conjunction with the Pro riding modes optional equipment). An embossed RT logo in the passenger seat area visually enhances the visual appeal of the R 1200 RT even further.

An overview of the new features in the BMW R 1200 RT

ABS Pro including dynamic brake light as standard.

Emergency Call (optional equipment).

Dynamic Traction Control DTC (in conjunction with the Pro riding modes optional equipment).

RT logo embossed on passenger seat.

BMW Motorrad Spezial parts (special paintwork and equipment).

Style Elegance: Carbon black metallic, windshield covers and chrome-plated handlebar weights, chrome pannier trim, gold brake callipers, silver wheel rims, silver drivetrain.

Style Sport: new colour Mars red metallic / Dark slate metallic matt with tapes, gold brake callipers, Sport windshield, Asphalt grey wheel rims, black drivetrain.

The paint finish Platinum bronze is no longer available.

BMW R 1200 R

Style Exclusive: new colour Iced chocolate metallic, gold brake callipers, stainless steel fuel tank cover, Achat grey metallic matt frame, tape on fuel tank.

The paint finish Thunder grey metallic will no longer be available.

BMW R 1200 RS

Style Exclusive: new colour Frozen bronze metallic/Black storm metallic, gold brake callipers, stainless steel fuel tank cover, Frozen bronze metallic engine spoiler, Achat grey metallic matt frame.

New colour Blackstorm metallic.

The paint finish Lupin blue metallic will no longer be available.

BMW S 1000 XR

Style HP: new HP Motorsport colours (Light white/Racing blue metallic/Racing red) including Pro seat with stitched XR-logo (from 09/2017).

The paint finish Light white/Granite grey metallic/Racing red will no longer be available.

BMW S 1000 RR

Akrapovič full titanium exhaust system (optional equipment, from 10/2017).

BMW C 650 Sport

New paint finish Austin yellow metallic.

The paint finish Valencia orange metallic matt will no longer be available.

BMW C 650 GT

New paint finish Ocean blue metallic matt.

The paint finish Frozen bronze metallic will no longer be available.

BMW K 1600 GT, K 1600 GTL and K 1600 B

LED auxiliary headlights in new design (optional equipment).

BMW Motorrad Spezial parts for K 1600 GT and K 1600 GTL (special paint finishes and optional equipment).

BMW F 700 GS

New paint finish Racing blue metallic in conjunction with Light white frame colour.

The paint finish Racing Red is no longer available.

BMW F 800 GS

New paint finish Racing blue metallic in conjunction with Light white frame colour.

The paint finish Ostra grey metallic will no longer be available.

BMW F 800 GS Adventure