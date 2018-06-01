2018 Le Mans MotoGP | Grid Girls

The fifth round of the MotoGP championship took place at the iconic HJC Helmets Grand Prix de France in Le Mans.

Wrapping up our visual coverage of all of the action here are the fabulous Gird Girls.

Images brought to you by AJRN