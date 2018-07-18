2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Image Gallery B
Images by AJRN
After one of the most memorable races at Assen, the ninth round of the MotoGP championship took a short trip over to Sachsenring, which is loacted in the Saxon region of Germany for the Pramac Motorrad Grand Prix Deutschland.
Here is the second part of our visual coverage of all of the action, from what was a great race.
As always the action has been stunningly captured by our resident snapper AJRN.
Images brought to you by AJRN
Image Gallery B
MotoGP.
MOTOGP
Monster Energy to sponsor Factory Yamaha MotoGP Team
Monster Energy takes over from Movistar for 2019Energy drink company Monster Energy will take...
MotoHeaven P.I. MotoGP VIP Hospitality package
MotoHeaven Phillip Island MotoGP Hospitality PackageThere's no bigger motorcycling event on the Australian calendar...
Boris on the German GP | Sachsenring’s his bell
MotoGP 2018 Round Nine - Sachsenring - German GP with Boris Sachsenring's his bell “Oh look!” Marquez...
2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Gallery A
2018 Sachsenring MotoGP | Image Gallery A Images by AJRN After one of the most memorable...
Leave a Reply