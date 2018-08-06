Kyle Ryde (GP2) tops Thruxton Supersport Race 1

Ben Currie first Supersport rider in opening race

Currie crashes out of Race 2 – Josh Owens takes the win

It was a mixed weekend for Ben Currie, taking top Supersport honours in the first Race, with the first two riders across the line, Kyle Ryde and Josh Owens, belonging to the GP2 category.

In Race 2 however Currie recorded a DNF result, after losing the front in an overtaking maneuver that collected Kyle Ryde, with another GP2 racer, Josh Owens taking the Race 2 win.

Benjamin Currie – shared on social media

“I F&£k@d up! First of all sorry to @kyleryde.77, hope you heal up all good. Today’s race was difficult against the moto2 bike. The pace just wasn’t there from Kyle for whatever reason, and I tried to make the break with a few laps to go and the slip stream was killing us. I tried to hold my line and lost the front end, resulting in taking us both down, which is not what I wanted. This is the game we are in, it’s a fine line from success and misfortune, but we just need to ride the wave, dust ourselves off and come back swinging for Cadwell!”

Supersport Race 1

Kyle Ryde took victory on his GP2 machinery in an action-packed opening Dickies British Supersport race at Thruxton that saw eight riders battling for victory.

James Westmoreland was able to grab the holeshot to lead at the end of the opening lap however disaster struck the Gearlink Kawasaki rider moments later when he was forced to retire with a technical problem on the second lap.

With Westmoreland retiring, Josh Owens took over front running with seven riders in hot pursuit. Trading places throughout the 12 lap Sprint race, it came down to the final corner on the last lap as Ryde was able to hold off Owens to take his second win in a row on the GP2 machine.

Ben Currie was third overall on track but was the leading Supersport machine ahead of series leader Jack Kennedy on his return from injury while James Rispoli was third.

Currie’s Supersport victory sees him close up to just 11 points behind series leader Kennedy whilst Ross Twyman holds third just one point ahead of Rispoli.

Dickies British Supersport Championship, Thruxton, Sprint Race

Kyle Ryde (GP2 – RS Racing Kalex) Josh Owens (GP2 – RS Racing Kalex) +0.177s Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki) +0.520s Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) +0.703s James Rispoli (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +0.940s Jamie Perrin (Slidecodor/Go Racing Developments Yamaha) +1.234s

Supersport Race 2

Josh Owens proved to be in a class of his own in the second Dickies British Supersport race, cruising to a dominant victory by 12.666s. Jamie Perrin led into the opening corner but as they crossed the line at the end of the opening lap it was Ben Currie leading Jack Kennedy with Perrin back in third.

As the leading riders traded places throughout the opening laps, Owens moved into the lead on lap five and was able to steadily pull away from the rest of the field to take the overall win. It was drama behind him however as Kyle Ryde, James Rispoli, Currie, Kennedy, Perrin and James Westmoreland battled it out for the final rostrum positions.

It looked set to be a last lap showdown however Currie crashed out entering the Club Chicane on lap 16, collecting Ryde in the process and seeing the red flag deployed and result declared.

Championship leader Jack Kennedy eventually claimed second overall, but the Supersport class victory while Rispoli claimed second and Perrin third.

British Supersport Championship, Thruxton, Feature Race

Josh Owens (RS Racing Kalex) Jack Kennedy (Integro Yamaha) +12.666s James Rispoli (Everquip Racing Yamaha) +12.977s Jamie Perrin (Slidecodor/Go Racing Developments Yamaha) +13.277s James Westmoreland (Gearlink Kawasaki) +13.497s Sam Wilford (IDWe Racing Yamaha) +13.651s

…DNF. Ben Currie (Gearlink Kawasaki)

British Supersport Championship Standings after Thruxton