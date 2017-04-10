The winners and the losers at the Argentine MotoGP through the lens of AJRN
MotoGP 2017 – Round Two – Argentina – Image Gallery A – MotoGP Images by Andrew Northcott
MotoGP 2017 – Championship Points Standings after Round Two
- VINALES Maverick 25 SPA 50 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
- ROSSI Valentino 46 ITA 36 Movistar Yamaha MotoGP
- DOVIZIOSO Andrea 4 ITA 20 Ducati Team
- REDDING Scott 45 GBR 17 Octo Pramac Racing
- CRUTCHLOW Cal 35 GBR 16 LCR Honda
- FOLGER Jonas 94 GER 16 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
- MILLER Jack 43 AUS 15 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
- BAUTISTA Alvaro 19 SPA 13 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
- MARQUEZ Marc 93 SPA 13 Repsol Honda Team
- ZARCO Johann 5 FRA 11 Monster Yamaha Tech 3
- PEDROSA Dani 26 SPA 11 Repsol Honda Team
- ESPARGARO Aleix 41 SPA 10 Aprilia Racing Team Gresini
- PETRUCCI Danilo 9 ITA 9 Octo Pramac Racing
- BAZ Loris 76 FRA 9 Reale Avintia Racing
- ABRAHAM Karel 17 CZE 8 Pull&Bear Aspar Team
- RINS Alex 42 SPA 7 Team Suzuki Ecstar
- BARBERA Hector 8 SPA 6 Reale Avintia Racing
- LORENZO Jorge 99 SPA 5 Ducati Team
- RABAT Tito 53 SPA 5 Team EG 0,0 Marc VDS
- ESPARGARO Pol 44 SPA 2 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
- SMITH Bradley 38 GBR 1 Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Tagged: 2017 MotoGP, AJRN, Aleix Espargaro, Alex Rins, Alvaro Bautista, Andrea Dovizioso, Andrea Iannone, Andrew Northcott, Aprilia Racing Team Gresini, Aspar MotoGP, Avintia Racing Ducati, Bradley Smith, Cal Crutchlow, Dani Pedrosa, Danilo Petrucci, Ducati Team, Hector Barbera, Jack Miller, Jonas Folger, Jorge Lorenzo, Karel Abraham, Loris Baz, LRC Honda, Marc Marquez, Marc VDS, Maverick Vinales, Monster Yamaha Tech 3, MotoGP, MotoGP 2017, Movistar Yamaha MotoGP, Octo Pramac Yakhnich Ducati, Pol Espargaro, Repsol Honda, Sam Lowes, Scott Redding, Team Suzuki Ecstar, Tito Rabat, Valentino Rossi
Vinales makes Argentina two in a row – Jacker Miller ninth Remy Gardner taken out […]
Read More
Marvin Musquin wins Seattle SX – Tomac, Dungey overall tied Chad Reed ninth in Seattle […]
Read More
Argentine MotoGP Sunday Race Day Guide with Dr. Martin Raines Marc Márquez starts from […]
Read More
Marc Marquez takes pole for Argentine MotoGP They say you can’t keep a good […]
Read More
MotoGP 2017 – Round Two – Argentina – Day One Report Maverick Viñales (Movistar […]
Read More
Bryan Smith made it three in a row for Indian at the Charlotte half-mile […]
Read More
No Comment
You can post first response comment.