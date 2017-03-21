Brandon Demmery to attend VR46 Master Camp
Deborah Motorsports Supersports 300 rider Brandon Demmery has received an invitation to attend the VR46 Master Camp hosted by Valentino Rossi in Italy in May. Brandon thanked Yamaha Australia for making the trip possible and expressed his excitement at the opportunity.
Brandon Demmery
“Yamaha Motor Company and Yamaha Motors Australia selected me to be one of six riders worldwide to attend the VR46 Master Camp in Tavullia Italy on the 10-14th May. The trip includes five full days of on track training on both dirt and tar, plus class room and fitness training with the VR46 trainers. To be given the opportunity to ride and train with Valentino Rossi and the other VR46 riders is a dream come true. I have always wanted to meet Vale but to be given the chance to do so in a more personal setting is amazing.
“I’m also hoping to gain a lot of knowledge and to improve my skills with the help of the VR46 trainers. Over the five days I will have the chance to ride at Misano on a Yamaha R3, ride the ranch dirt track on a Yamaha YZF250, race a go kart and also turn laps on a mini moto bike. I will also sit through fitness, riding and suspension classes which will be invaluable. I want to thank Yamaha Japan and Yamaha Australia for giving me this opportunity. I can’t thank them enough for having the faith in me as a rider and to be a representative of the company at the Mastercamp.”
