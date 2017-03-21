Brandon Demmery to attend VR46 Master Camp

Deborah Motorsports Supersports 300 rider Brandon Demmery has received an invitation to attend the VR46 Master Camp hosted by Valentino Rossi in Italy in May. Brandon thanked Yamaha Australia for making the trip possible and expressed his excitement at the opportunity.

Brandon Demmery

“Yamaha Motor Company and Yamaha Motors Australia selected me to be one of six riders worldwide to attend the VR46 Master Camp in Tavullia Italy on the 10-14th May. The trip includes five full days of on track training on both dirt and tar, plus class room and fitness training with the VR46 trainers. To be given the opportunity to ride and train with Valentino Rossi and the other VR46 riders is a dream come true. I have always wanted to meet Vale but to be given the chance to do so in a more personal setting is amazing.