New Bridgestone Sport-Touring Tyres | Battlax T31

New Battlax Sport Touring T31

The Battlax Sport Touring T31 is Bridgestone’s new flagship tyre for safety and performance, with a new pattern design, compound upgrades and improved low temperature and wet weather performance.

Part of the development includes molecular level R&D on increasing silica dispersion in the rubber, while a larger contact patch for lean angles ensures higher camber thrust. The new front compound offers better rubber flexibility, ensuring vastly improved contact feel, with up to a 7 per cent larger contact patch.

There’s been no sacrifice on wear life either, with enhanced neutrality and lighter handling, while water dispersion is increased thanks to the new pattern design, and a 3LC and Cap & Base construction ensuring strong feel.

Bridgestone are claiming much stronger wet weather performance in comparison to the T30 Evo, in grip, traction and braking performance, while moderate dry performance gains are also found. Wear life should also be comparable to the T30 Evo, with no trade-offs made.

Bridgestone Battlax T31 Features