Wired Bikes introduce redesigned e-balance bikes

The new look electric balance bikes from Wired Bikes are exactly what future two-wheel champions need to develop and advance their core riding skills.

Designed in Australia, the latest release 12” and 16” Wired Bikes have been completely redesigned from the original, taking cues from BMX and MX to make the ultimate combination of style and function.

Wired Bikes Brand Manager, Damien Ballinger, says the balance bikes are small but pack a punch with value, power and style.

Damien Ballinger

“We’ve completely redesigned the look to incorporate suspension forks, a more powerful motor and a battery that is now protected by the downtube. Whilst the overall styling of the bike is influenced heavily by BMX, the forks add more of an MX feel but are more than just an aesthetic choice. While the girls want the pink one and the boys just want to go fast, we’ve built in three levels of power providing adjusted torque, acceleration and top speed so kids can build up their skills and safely work their way to a more powerful ride”

Having the battery placed inside the main triangle means the chromoly steel frame can protect the battery from major impacts commonly associated with bikes that have the battery mounted under the downtube. This means there’s a lower chance of mud, debris, rocks or gutters causing a problem with your battery as your child rides along.

The forks allow improved handling and feel as well as cushioning to improve the overall comfort of the ride over rough terrain. This is important because depending on the throttle setting, your little ones could be zooming at up to 29 km/h on the 16” and 19 km/h on the 12”.

The throttle control has three settings, with the beginner requiring the child to push off like a traditional balance bike and then use the throttle once moving to get to a max speed of 10 km/h on the 16”.

This setting has minimal torque for softer acceleration to reduce the effect of kickback. The intermediate setting sees riders take off from a standing start with mid-level torque and a 17 km/h top speed. Advanced has unrestricted throttle control and torque with a top speed of 29 km/h.

Hidden in the rear wheel is the 16” hub drive motor, which pumps out 40 Nm of torque with 250W (max 400 W) and is powered by a rechargeable 36 V 5.2 Ah lithium battery.

The 12” bike, being aimed at much younger riders, has a 24V 5.2Ah battery with a 12” hub motor pumping out 24 Nm of torque and 250 W (max 350 W). Depending on the terrain and how hard you’re riding the bike, you’ll get up to 75 minutes of fun before having to recharge the battery.

The single rear disc brake means there’s no thinking required for the kids, with one hand making the bike go and the other making it stop; being a rear brake means they are less likely to go over the bars (and more likely to rip sick skids).

The 12” is for young riders up to 35 kg and is priced at $899.99 RRP whereas the 16” is for riders up to 45 kg and $999.99 RRP. Available in matte black, metallic pearl pink and pearl white across both sizes, all Wired Bikes are available at AMX Superstores and local motorcycle dealers nationally.