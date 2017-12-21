Bryan Staring with Kawasaki for 2018 ASBK assault

Kyle Buckley also with BCperformance for ASBK 2018

Bryan Staring will contend aboard his Kawasaki Motors Australia backed Ninja ZX-10R in the 2018 Australian Superbike Championship under the Kawasaki BCperformance Racing Team banner.

Following a stint on the world stage in the WSBK Superstock class, Staring returned home to Australian racing in 2017 with Crankt Protein Honda. He is now gearing up with the elite Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R, Staring is poised to reclaim his Australian Superbike Champion status in 2018.

“I’m wrapped to be racing with the Kawasaki BCperformance Racing Team for 2018. Kelvin Reilly displayed his professionalism throughout 2017, showing that both BCperformance and Kawasaki are very competitive,” commented Staring.

The 29 year old from WA, has made his mark in Australian motorcycle racing with Australian Championship #1 plates across three different categories. Staring was 2009 Australian Supersport Championship and the 2010 Australian Superbike Championship, after also claiming the 125cc Grand Prix Championship in 2004, all three of those titles were won on Honda machinery but in season 2018 Staring aims to add a green tinged #1 plate to his collection.

Bryan Staring

“Since 2011, I have gained a lot of experience with the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R across many different championships around the world and I look forward to partnering with Kawasaki again to take on the ASBK championship with the BCperformance team.”

Arguably the most successful rookie in the Superbike class this year, 21-year-old Queenslander Kyle Buckley has re-signed with the team for the upcoming season.

Kyle Buckley

“I’m extremely excited to be able to race the Ninja ZX-10R for another year with Kawasaki BCperformance. 2017 wasn’t a year of great luck for me and I am very thankful to Kelvin and Kawasaki Motors for keeping their faith in me. I feel that with this year’s experience, I will be able to get the ball rolling straight away and I can’t wait for the first test!”

Team Manager, Kelvin Reilly has been campaigning with Kawasaki machinery in Australia since 2012. Having since tucked away 3 Australian titles, Kelvin draws from years of experience as a rider in the British Superbike championship where he was lining up with the likes of now Kawasaki World Superbike champions, Tom Sykes and Jonathan Rea.

Kelvin Reilly

“With a big thanks to Kawasaki Motors Australia, I am looking forward to another year in the 2018 ASBK championship and I am really pleased to have Bryan Staring on our Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R for the 2018 season,” Kelvin commented. “Bryan showed good speed this year in the Australian Superbike Championship and I believe with his experience we will be a real title threat from the start. Kyle Buckley stays for a second season in the Superbike class and during the first 3 rounds last season he showed great potential by being consistent and top rookie until a leg injury mid-season that put an end to his progress. I’m looking forward to watching his development during his 2nd year on a Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R. “With both riders we have a really positive pairing for 2018 and a mixture of experience and youth. I would like to thank Robbie Bugden for his efforts during the past 2 seasons and I wish him all the best with his next move, although I’m pretty sure we will be seeing him in our pit garage during 2018! It’s a pleasure to be working with the same team of mechanics, the great team behind Kawasaki Motors Australia and our sponsors including Iceberg Enterprises, Landscapesupplies.com.au, Outdoor Fabrications, BAM Engineering, Ficeda and we can’t forget the rest.”

Kawasaki Motors Australia National Sales and Marketing Manager Robert Walker

“Obviously there is a significant history between Bryan Staring and Kawasaki so we trust that he will settle in and kick some goals with the Kawasaki BCperformance Racing Team next year. “Kyle Buckley has been a strong contender as well so we are glad to be backing him through the team which will be our largest supported effort in the ASBK Championship. The combination of a proficient racing team and top level riders makes the perfect recipe for success in 2018,” Robert commented.

The team is aiming to come out of the blocks hard right from the outset at round 1 of the 2018 Australian Superbike Championship, which will take place at Phillip Island, Victoria in support of the first 2018 World Superbike Championship round on 22nd February 2018.

2018 ASBK Calendar