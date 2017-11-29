It’s that time of year, with Christmas presents looming in the near future, and Yamaha Motor Australia have some great gift ideas for budgets big and small.

2018 Yamaha PW50

If you’re looking to induct the younger generations into the joys of motorcycling, then look no further than Yamaha’s famous PW50, featuring a two-stroke 50cc powerplant and automatic gearbox. With a shaft final drive reducing maintenance and a low seat height designed for young riders, this is the ideal first motorbike.

The PW50 also currently comes with a free gearbag and sticker kit and Yamaha have ensured this is a great beginners machine with a number of features, like the heat sheilded high exhaust, with bicycle like ergonomics, for an easy transition from a non-powered two-wheel machine.

With the automatic gearbox fitted for twist and go performance the handlebars also feature brake levers on both sides, allowing easy control of the front and rear drum brakes.

Every fun bike will receive the free previously mentioned Yamaha Racing gearbag valued at $200 plus a #1 CDR Yamaha sticker kit valued at $70, all thanks to CDR Yamaha rider Dean Ferris once again winning the MX1 title. Factory cashback is also offered on selected fun bike models.

2017 MotoGP VR46 T-Shirt – $58

Part # VRY-17TSH-BL

Don’t miss your chance this Christmas to make yourself part of the Yamaha Racing team and show your support for your hero Valentino Rossi.

Made from 100% cotton with a large number 46 on the front and the Yamaha Factory Racing graphic on the front and back.

Yamaha Racing Enduro Jacket – $285

Part # A17-GJ101-F0

Make yourself a part of the Yamaha Racing Team this Christmas. This Yamaha Racing Enduro Jacket is perfect for any Yamaha enthusiasts out there.

Made from 330D Polyester, ventilated lining, adjustable collars and cuffs, lots of pockets, vents and provisions for water bladder.

2017 MotoGP MV25 T-Shirt – $58

Part # MVY-17TSH-BL

If you are a massive Maverick Vinales fan this is your chance to show your support with 2017 Vinales gear.

This T-Shirt is from the MV25 collection. Includes the Yamaha Factory Racing logo on the front. Also includes the number 25 on both the front and back of the shirt.

Children’s Balance Bike – $225

(Blue) Part # N17-JP603-E0

(Red) Part # N17-AP603-B7

Looking for that perfect present for your kids this Christmas. Get them passionate for bikes and Yamaha early with a Blue Children’s Balance Bike.

The wooden balance bike features our Yamaha Racing and GYTR logo, Yamaha speedblock graphics and Yamalube logo.





Yamaha Gift Cards

Not sure exactly what the right gift is, or want to give friends or family the opportunity to make their own choice? How about one of Yamaha’s Gift Cards, which were featured at the recent Sydney Motorcycle Show.

They come in a variety of designs, allowing a card to be chosen that’ll match the interests of the gift receiver, whether that’s road bikes, off-road or farm machinery related.

A Yamaha Gift Card can go towards anything available from Yamaha, be it motorcycles, accessories or servicing consumables.