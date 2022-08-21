Dean Ferris

Three-time Australian champion Dean Ferris is set to conclude an illustrious and legendary full-time career in racing at the end of today’s final round of the 2022 Australian ProMX Championship at Coolum.

Ferris has enjoyed much success on both a national and international scale, and heads into today’s final round with a mathematical chance of winning his fourth championship.

“I have made peace with this decision; I have two beautiful young daughters and an amazing wife. It is time that I make them number one,” Ferris commented in a reflective mood. “Racing to win takes an enormous effort and it is time for me to call it quits on full-time racing and make my life about my family.”

Whilst Ferris is at peace with his decision, he aims to take this season’s championship fight to the final chequered flag. “My mind is on one thing today and that’s to win my fourth championship, we have won the most motos this year, I have an amazing team around me, and we will do what we can to win the 2022 title,” Ferris concluded.

Dean Ferris and the Penrite Honda Team is focused on today’s last hurrah and will do what they can to give him the ultimate send off. Honda Racing Australia’s director, Yarrive Konsky, thanks Dean for his commitment to racing and to Honda in his final full season.

“Dean could have chosen any team. The three-time champion was sought after by several high-profile squads and he chose Honda. It was following his disastrous round in Wonthaggi that I was convinced he would be a championship contender this year. He rang me the day after and said he had a plan; he took full accountability for his results and said he was getting to work to be back on top. The following round he went out and won the second moto to claim second overall. From thirteenth to second in weeks. In many ways, that sums up his professional career. Dean refused to give up at any point and did whatever it took to be the best version of himself. Dean has been the consummate professional and we are proud of everything that we have achieved this year together. We still have two important races to go and we will be giving it everything we have,” said Konsky