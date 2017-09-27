Ficeda introduce 2018 Scott Motosports 350 Race & Dirt apparel range

Ficeda Accessories have introduced the 2018 350 Race & Dirt Apparel range from Scott Motosports, designed specifically for comfort, style and durability, for even the most intense off–road conditions.

Lightweight and breathable with minimum bulk and maximum mobility, the durable 350 gear features stretch and vent panels that will keep you cool and protected, without restricting natural movement so that you need only focus on the dirt ahead.

Providing quality MX equipment since 1970, Scott Sports specialises in providing products tailored for riders who strive to be their best, whether there’s anyone watching or not.

Scott 2018 350 Race & Dirt range features

Articulated pre-bent fit in rider attack position

Ribbed Spandex upper knee

Stamped Leather inner knees for durability

Natural lower leg cuff

Ultra-light TPR’s

Nylon 900-D inner lining on knee leather to eliminate knee brace wear

Scott 2018 350 Race Pant

The Scott 2018 350 Race Pant is available in sizes 28– 38, in three colour variants: Blue/Orange, Blue/Yellow and Green/Yellow, for $139.95 RRP.

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au for more information.

Scott 2018 350 Race Jersey

The Scott 2018 350 Race Jersey is available in sizes SM- 2XL and colour variants Blue/Orange, Blue/Yellow and Green/Yellow, for $49.95 RRP.

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au for more information.

Scott 2018 350 Dirt Pant

The Scott 2018 350 Dirt Pant is available in sizes 28 to 38, in Black/White and Blue/White colour variants, for $139.95 RRP.

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au for more information.

Scott 2018 350 Dirt Jersey

The Scott 2018 350 Dirt Jersey is available in sizes Small to 2XL, in Black/White and Blue/White for $49.95 RRP.

Available now from all good motorcycle stores or head to www.ficeda.com.au for more information.