2024 SCOTT Goggle Collection

The all new 2024 SCOTT goggle collection is here! With cool and modern designs, colourways and graphics throughout, this collection is guaranteed to keep your style and perseverance on point on the track.

This year’s collection is dominated by new and exciting colourways. Say hello to premium black, khaki green, and the bright orange and greens in the Prospect and Fury ranges. More vibrant colours added to the Primal and Split OTG, whereas, the 89X Era extends its heritage feel with its retro colourways.

New SCOTT Prospect Amp Goggle – $179.95 RRP

These lenses are injection moulded to provide improved definition and optical clarity, allowing you to see contours and transitions in the dirt like never before.

New SCOTT 89X ERA Goggle – $149.95 RRP

NEW colourways added to the 89X Era goggle range. In the dirt or on the streets, 89X Era combines classic moto style with modern performance features.

