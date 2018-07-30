FLY 2019 Range

FLY Evolution DST Racewear

Quality and innovation with a constant goal to improve: this is what defines our designers’ mindset each year when they set out to build our Evolution Racewear. Race tested for over ten years and constantly upgraded, this year we took it to the next level with a complete redesign.

FLY introduce Evolution DST (Durable Stretch Technology); FLY’s most progressive performance Racewear to date that combines stretch mobility with durability. Low profile, multi-panel stretch construction designed for maximum performance and a comfortable fit that moves naturally with your body. Take it to the next level with Evolution DST Racewear.

FLY Evolution DST Racewear – Pant $259.95 Jersey $69.95 Glove $49.95

FLY LITE HYDROGEN Racewear

Lite Hydrogen delivers unparalleled lightweight performance, comfort, and flexibility. We continue to develop and improve the Lite Hydrogen line through constant feedback from our athletes—both amateur and pro. The goal has always been to create the lightest, most breathable Racewear with an athletic tailored fit. The new Lite Hydrogen race pant is 4.8 ounces lighter than last year’s pant. Each panel has been carefully analysed to ensure that the rider has maximum flexibility, breathability, and support where needed. Lite Hydrogen: the original lightweight, minimalist Racewear.

FLY LITE HYDROGEN Racewear – Pant $229.95 Jersey $69.95 Glove $34.95

FLY KINETIC Racewear

FLY’s Kinetic line blends form and function like no other Racewear. Ultra-durable construction combined with innovative features has earned the Kinetic line its workhorse reputation for reliability and classic Racewear comfort.

From pro racers to weekend riders, Kinetic Racewear over delivers every time.

FLY KINETIC Racewear – Pants from $149.95 Jersey from $49.95 Gloves from $39.95

FLY Women’s LITE Racewear

Our women’s Racewear line has been at the head of the pack for over a decade. We’ve always created Racewear specifically for women, not just men’s gear in women’s sizes. To continue this tradition for 2019, we created new Lite Women’s Racewear. An all-new line of stretch construction Racewear designed to provide an anatomically correct fit for the female body and the ultimate comfort and performance.

FLY F-16 Riding Gear – Pant $209.95 Jersey $59.95 Glove $34.95

FLY F-16 Riding Gear

It’s a goal of ours to provide high-quality, useful features in every set of gear we build, and the F-16 line is no different. Each new version includes even more features that make this gear one of the best value on the market with its clean race inspired graphics and classic fit and finish.

FLY F-16 Riding Gear – Pants from $99.95 Jersey from $29.95 Gloves from $29.95