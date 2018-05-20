Glenn Irwin goes two for two at North West 200

Seeley dominates Supersport & claims Saturday Superstock win

Glenn Irwin stamped his domination on the 2018 North West 200 event after claiming double superbike victories under great conditions. Alastair Seeley meanwhile took victory in the Superstock and Supersport events, also claiming two race victories on Saturday.

The initial start of the final feature superbike event was red flagged after just one lap. Irwin seized control of the restart, blitzing the opposition from the drop of the flag to lead by 3.5 seconds after the opening circuit.

The expected big bike clash between Irwin, Seeley and Michael Dunlop failed to materialise as BSB star Irwin dominated. Dunlop eventually trailed in almost ten seconds behind the Carrickfergus man on his Tyco BMW with Lee Johnston third on the Honda Racing Fireblade.

Irwin had also led the earlier big bike seven lapper by six seconds before hitting trouble on the fourth lap. After that scare Irwin’s lead was cut to less than a second but he recovered to take the chequered flag from Dean Harrison (Silicone Kawasaki) with Michael Rutter third on the Bathams BMW.

Australian David Johnson suffered a gearbox failure.

Glenn Irwin

“What can I say, it’s just been an awesome day! I managed to get the holeshot in both Glenn Irwinraces and just got my head down which allowed me to break the tow of the other riders. With clear road, you can ride almost the perfect lap and the support I was getting from the crowd was unreal – I didn’t need a pitboard as the crowd were giving me all the signals I needed! The sun shone all day and the crowd was huge so with it being a hard week for the team after Shakey’s accident, hopefully today’s wins have lifted everyone’s spirits.”

Michael Rutter

“I was delighted to get onto the podium in the Superbike race and I wasn’t sure where I’d finished to be honest as it wasn’t clear if Alastair had picked up a penalty or not. I’d have been happy with fourth as I felt like I rode well and the bike was working well too so to finish on the podium again was a real nice bonus. We were in contention throughout though and whilst it was a hard race, we deserved a good finish. The Superstock race started well and I felt like the podium positions would be wide open until the last lap but, unfortunately, I found a false neutral at Juniper which caused me to overshoot and lose time and then I made my own mistake at University as I was trying really hard to claw back the time. I found a false neutral again on the final lap so it was an eventful race and then in the Superbike race at the end, I just lost the tow a little bit and if that happens it’s hard work around here. Overall, it’s been another good week and to finish on the podium against the calibre of teams and riders that were here is a great achievement for everyone at Bathams Racing.”

Merrow Hotel & Spa NW200 Superbike race (7 laps)

Glenn IRWIN – Ducati – Be Wiser Ducati Racing Team Michael DUNLOP – BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad Lee JOHNSTON – Honda – Honda Racing Martin JESSOPP – BMW – Riders Motorcycles BMW Conor CUMMINS – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Dean HARRISON – Kawasaki – Silicone Engineering Racing Michael RUTTER – BMW – Bathams Racing Gary JOHNSON – Kawasaki – RAF Regular & Reserves James HILLIER – Kawasaki – Quattro Plant / JG Speedfit Alastair SEELEY – BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad Ian HUTCHINSON – Honda – Honda Racing Sam WEST – BMW – PRL Worthington Davey TODD – Suzuki – Cookstown BE Racing Kris DUNCAN – Kawasaki – Turriff Caravan/Cameron Autotech Bruce BIRNIE – BMW – Carnegie Fuels

Anchor Bar Superbike race (7 laps)

Glenn IRWIN – Ducati – Be Wiser Ducati Racing Team Dean HARRISON – Kawasaki – Silicone Engineering Racing Michael RUTTER – BMW – Bathams Racing Lee JOHNSTON – Honda – Honda Racing Alastair SEELEY – BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad Conor CUMMINS – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Martin JESSOPP – BMW – Riders Motorcycles BMW Sam WEST BMW – PRL Worthington James HILLIER – Kawasaki – Quattro Plant / JG Speedfit Daniel COOPER – BMW – IMP Cross Engineering Craig NEVE – BMW – Jackson Racing Academy Davey TODD – Suzuki – Cookstown BE Racing Kris DUNCAN – Kawasaki – Turriff Caravan/Cameron Autotech Adrian CLARK – Kawasaki Stephen DEGNAN – Kawasaki – PMH Promotions Toni RECHBERGER – Suzuki – MSC Rottenegg

…DNF. David Johnson

Supersport & Superstock

Seeley failed to make the podium in either superbike race, but he won Saturday’s opening Supersport event before going on to claim his 24th North West victory in a thrilling Superstock race.

The 38-year-old also smashed the 600cc lap record on the EHA Yamaha R6 during the first race of the day, setting a new mark of 117.913mph on the final lap to take his second Supersport success of the week following his Thursday evening victory.

Seeley’s winning margin was 5.5 seconds from James Hillier (Quattro Plant Kawasaki) and Lee Johnston (Padgett’s Honda). Seeley turned the tables in the Superstock race on rival Peter Hickman (Smith’s BMW). The Englishman won Thursday evening’s stocker battle with a stunning late braking manoeuvre on Seeley at Juniper chicane.

This time it was the Northern Irishman who outwitted his opponent, riding around the outside of Hickman on the approach to the same corner to take the lead on the final lap.

Seeley’s hat-trick at the 2018 North West earned him the Man of the Meeting trophy which was presented by the late Robert Dunlop’s wife, Louise. Davey Todd was the Best Newcomer winner and Victor Lopez took the Best Overseas trophy.

Peter Hickman

“I’m naturally delighted to have won my first NW200 Superstock race and the team deserved it as much as me as they’ve worked incredibly hard and given me a great bike. I timed it perfectly in the first race and thought I’d done the same in the second as I tried to get a gap only for Alastair to brake later than I thought possible at the final chicane. In both Superbike races, I made really good starts but had a few issues with the dash in the first race and then a problem with the rear tyre that forced me out. Then in the second, a stone got flicked up and it went through the fairing and then through the radiator pipe which was incredibly unlucky. The biggest disappointment was not getting out in either Supersport race though as everyone had put a lot of effort in getting the bike ready but overall, it’s been a solid enough meeting ahead of the TT.”

Supersport Race- Saturday

Alastair SEELEY – Yamaha – EHA Racing James HILLIER – Kawasaki – Quattro Plant / JG Speedfit Lee JOHNSTON – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Dean HARRISON – Kawasaki – Silicone Engineering Racing Michael DUNLOP – Honda – MD Racing Martin JESSOPP – Triumph – Riders Motorcycles Conor CUMMINS – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Gary JOHNSON – Triumph – Lee Hardy Racing James COWTON – Kawasaki – McAdoo Kawasaki Racing Dan KNEEN – Honda – Jackson Racing

Supersport Race – Thursday

Alastair SEELEY – Yamaha – EHA Racing James HILLIER – Kawasaki – Quattro Plant / JG Speedfit Lee JOHNSTON – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Dean HARRISON – Kawasaki – Silicone Engineering Racing Gary JOHNSON – Triumph – Lee Hardy Racing Conor CUMMINS – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Ian HUTCHINSON – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Daniel COOPER – Honda – KW Electrical / CMS James COWTON – Kawasaki – McAdoo Kawasaki Racing Dan KNEEN – Honda – Jackson Racing

Superstock Race – Saturday

Alastair SEELEY – BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad Peter HICKMAN – BMW – Smith’s Racing BMW Dean HARRISON – Kawasaki – Silicone Engineering Racing Michael DUNLOP – BMW – MD Racing Gary JOHNSON – Kawasaki – RAF Regular & Reserves Dan KNEEN – BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad Martin JESSOPP – BMW – Riders Motorcycles BMW James HILLIER – Kawasaki – Quattro Plant / JG Speedfit Conor CUMMINS – Honda – Padgett’s Motorcycles Daniel COOPER – BMW – IMP Cross Engineering

Superstock Race – Thursday

Peter HICKMAN – BMW – Smith’s Racing BMW Alastair SEELEY – BMW – Tyco BMW Motorrad Michael DUNLOP – BMW – MD Racing Michael RUTTER – BMW – Bathams Racing James HILLIER – Kawasaki – Quattro Plant / JG Speedfit Dean HARRISON – Kawasaki – Silicone Engineering Racing Lee JOHNSTON – Honda – Honda Racing Gary JOHNSON – Kawasaki – RAF Regular & Reserves Sam WEST – BMW – PRL Worthington Derek McGEE – Kawasaki – NJ Doyne / McGee Racing

SuperTwins

Juniper chicane was also the scene of a dramatic finale to the Supertwin event with James Cowton forcing his way past Joey Thompson on his McAdoo Kawasaki to take the win by 0.6 seconds.

20-year-old Thompson looked certain to claim his first North West win on the Paton as he led Cowton and Jeremy McWilliams (KMR Kawasaki) along the coast road on the final lap.

But a mistake by the youngster on the approach to Juniper was seized upon by Cowton and McWilliams also managed to squeeze through as the Paton rider floundered.

There are no less than 13 new entries into the top 40 in the Duke Road Race Rankings 2018 after the North West 200 – the first of the International road races of the season, with Alastair Seeley taking the highest place, slipping into third.

Current Rankings Champion Dean Harrison slots into sixth, with Honda ‘works’ rider Lee Johnston filling seventh spot. Another previous champion, James Cowton climbs 12 places to inherit 10th place, with 2013 winner Michael Dunlop rising seven spots to fourth.

Jeremy McWilliams

“I’m pretty pleased with second place and it’s fair to say there’s been a big team effort on Ryan’s part to get us here so I owed him something in return! After missing the majority of Tuesday’s session, today has exceeded my expectations but the bike was strong, probably the strongest bike Ryan’s produced and it was just a shame Derek wasn’t out there as well as we could have had a 1-2 or a 1-3 finish. The leading pack was very strong, as was the Paton of Thompson, so it was a tough race and a relief to get onto the podium after such a close battle. We’re still making changes to the bike, as is often the case on a Friday at the North West, and we’re looking for that bit extra but all in all, I’m really happy and looking forward to Saturday’s race.”

SuperTwin Result – Saturday

James COWTON – Kawasaki – McAdoo Kawasaki Racing Jeremy McWILLIAMS – Kawasaki – KMR Kawasaki/IEG Racing Joey THOMPSON – Paton – Team ILR / Mark Coverdale Christian ELKIN – Kawasaki – Dynocentre NI Michael SWEENEY – Kawasaki – Kiely Heating Racing Victor LOPEZ – Kawasaki – Martimotos Racing Denver ROBB – Kawasaki Jonathan PERRY – Kawasaki – Jonathan Perry Racing Xavier DENIS – Kawasaki – Optimark Road Racing Marty LENNON – Kawasaki – Milne Racing

SuperTwin Result -Thursday

Martin JESSOPP – Kawasaki – Riders Motorcycles Jeremy McWILLIAMS – Kawasaki – KMR Kawasaki/IEG Racing Joey THOMPSON – Paton – Team ILR / Mark Coverdale Adam McLEAN – Kawasaki – Roy Hanna Motors James COWTON – Kawasaki – McAdoo Kawasaki Racing Christian ELKIN – Kawasaki – Dynocentre NI Victor LOPEZ – Kawasaki – Martimotos Racing Darren COOPER – Kawasaki – Team DCR Michael SWEENEY – Kawasaki – Kiely Heating Racing Denver ROBB – Kawasaki

