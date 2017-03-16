Honda CBR500R $600 price drop!

One of Australia’s best, and quickest, LAMS legal bikes is now more affordable than ever with a $600 price drop now making Honda’s CBR500R a definitive bargain at $7499.

Available in two colour variants; Graphite Black/Candy Energy Orange and the best selling Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Powered by a DOHC, 8-valve liquid-cooled parallel twin engine that delivers great torque in a linear fashion before continuing onto a 180km/h top end, the CBR500R will leave many larger capacity machines in its dust.

Featuring LED headlights and tail lights, ABS as standard and now adjustable preload front suspension, the CBR500R also boasts great handling.

With a great mix of power and handling, the CBR500R is an excellent choice for riders ready to move up to a larger capacity motorcycle, or for any rider who’s looking for a light, sporty, all-round street machine.

