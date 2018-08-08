New generation Honda Monkey lands in dealers

Honda’s much loved Monkey is making its return and arrives in dealers this week, with the new generation model retaining the retro styling cues in new quality packaging and powered by a 125cc single-cylinder engine.

The new Monkey is built for today’s roads but with all of its former retro styling and echoes of craftsmanship. A modern day take on that little happy go lucky two-wheeler that captured hearts around the world.

The new Monkey is offered as a premium collectable, while anyone can enjoy its 125cc fuel-injected engine, carrying Honda’s reputation. The Monkey may be compact, but this single-overhead-cam design promises reasonable performance and strong reliability, while the four-speed manual gives riders the control and efficiency of a conventional motorcycle.

A huge improvement over the original is an inverted hydraulic fork front suspension setup for control and road feel, while twin rear shocks and cushy seat help smooth out the roughest pavement in the urban jungle.

The Monkey also features an LED lamp, which is bright and clear, then mix in ABS and you’ve got a great choice whether you’re a first timer or just riding for fun.

Available in four paint schemes – Pearl Nebula Red, Banana Yellow, Pearl Glittering Blue and Pearl Shinning Black, this is a limited model and available for $4999 + ORC.

For more information on the Monkey or to book a test ride visit: https://motorcycles.honda.com.au/Naked/Monkey (link)

For a full run down on this new model and the history of the Honda Monkey, check out:

New 125cc Honda Monkey here in July (link)