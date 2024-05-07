KTM 990 RC R

The new KTM 990 RC R, which is set to roll off the Mattighofen Production line in early 2025, will be a fully-faired sportsbike ready not only for the track, but also for the road.

The prototype will make appearances as a wildcard entry in non-point scoring outings across select European Supersport series’.

Over the last 15 years KTM drip-fed sport orientated products to the public at a time when the company was extending its off-road racing prowess to the asphalt: the KTM RC8, the KTM RC single cylinder range and the track-only, limited edition KTM RC 8C were the prime examples.

The street homologated KTM 990 RC R will boast a 57 kg EURO5+ ready LC8c parallel-twin engine, honed for rasping torque (103 Nm at 10,500 rpm) and 126 horsepower.

The steel frame has been engineered with increased weight bias towards the front end. It features a sharp steering head angle of 25 degrees and offset for enhanced steering responsiveness.

Lengthy experimentation primed the six contact points on the tank for a better connection, leaning and ‘tucking in’ to ensure comfort but also support for knees, arms, and lower pressure on the hands.

A new fuel tank has been shaped as a main component of the ergonomic triangle.

Adjustable footrests play a part, as well as the fully adjustable WP APEX Open Cartridge Suspension, light weight cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Michelin tires.

The MotoGP heritage is evident with the wind-tunnel-chiseled aero wings that provide stability for braking and cornering and other edges and profiling around the bodywork that screams ‘racer’.

Minimal modifications are required for the transition for the KTM 990 RC R into a Track edition version with KTM ready to cater for racing via accessories that strip away the road-legal essentials, incorporate protective components, fine-tune adjustments, customise further, and revise racing bodywork, including a full exhaust system.

Riaan Neveling – Head of KTM Global Marketing

“The KTM 990 RC R is a groundbreaking innovation for those who live for the thrill of cornering. It’s for those who lean close to the road, almost brushing their knees, and then push the limits, dragging elbow to the tarmac on the racetrack. This bike offers power and prestige without the exorbitant price tag. ‘At last, we can unveil our KTM 990 RC R and introduce a truly exceptional motorcycle to dealerships in early 2025, fulfilling the anticipation of countless riders and race enthusiasts. Our DUKE Range and other Street products have garnered a loyal following for their distinct character; we believe the KTM 990 RC R will quickly attain cult status because it excels at the two things it was designed for so remarkably well. Success will be evident on the track, but the unparalleled experience for customers on the road will truly set it apart.”