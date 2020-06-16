2020 Honda Super Cub C125

The Super Cub has a long history on a global scale, available in over 160 countries and amassing over 100 million units sold and for such a physically small and slim model, is a giant in the motorcycling world. When the Cub hit its ‘100 million’ milestone in 2019, Honda released the modernised C125, a revamp in its original colourway, that striking and recognisable pale blue.

The 2020-year model rolls into Honda dealers around the country this week, available for an MLP of $6,199 in a new colour: Pearl Nebula Red.

The unique story of the Super Cub begins back in 1958 (Honda’s first 10 years of operation) with the C100, the first Super Cub designed by Mr Soichiro Honda himself with his long-time business partner Takeo Fujisawa. Its stated aim was straightforward: ‘to provide the joy of playing a useful part in people’s lives,’ and it has certainly done that.

This ‘ode to the past’ model really highlights the Cubs timeless appeal and aims to continue the evolution of the legendary machine, by modernising a true classic to fit the demands of present day, city life.

Simple, robust, reliable, economical is the Super Cub C125 engine in a nutshell. The air-cooled two-valve fuel-injected SOHC 125cc unit will keep the Super Cub ahead of city traffic and its automatic centrifugal clutch gives ultra-smooth, quiet gear changes – with no clutch. Although not pictured, the Australian C125 Super Cub this year, will also come standard with a carry rack, passenger foot pegs and a side stand.

The steel frame is optimised with a tuned rigidity balance that maintains the Super Cub’s famously welcoming usability. Longer travel front and rear suspension compared to the original design, 17-inch cast aluminium wheels and disc front brake deliver a supple, confident ride with strong stopping power. ABS is also standard equipment.

All lighting is contemporary and crisp LED while the instruments highlight the depth of the overall design with two lenses separated by dual chrome rings; the outer ring houses the sweep of the analogue speedometer’s needle plus warning lights, the inner an understated, digital display.

A modern finishing touch is the Honda Smart Key; put it in a pocket and forget about it, the Super Cub C125 is live and good to go. It also controls the immobiliser as an extra theft deterrent and is equipped with an ‘answer back’ function whereby the indicators will ‘blink’ at the push of a button to make finding the vehicle easy in busy parking areas.

