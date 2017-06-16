Massive Husqvarna run-out 1% finance sale

Husqvarna Australia has come down with a little Zach Osborne fever after the brand’s first ever AMA Supercross 250 East Championship victory, and now you can join the celebrations!

While the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team rider now rocks a big, beautiful number one, we’re rocking a big #1 of our own, with a brand new 1.00% p.a. Comparison Rate deal on all 2017 motocross models.

In fact, we’re so excited by this history-making occasion, we’ve decided to spread the love all the way across leftover 2015/16 runout models – of all descriptions!

That’s right! You can get a 1.00% p.a. Comparison Rate deal on all 2017 motocross models, AND all remaining 2015 and 2016 Husqvarna runout models.

Husqvarna Motorcycles will sponsor you by paying your establishment fees and monthly accounting fees.

Remember, our 1.00% p.a. Comparison Rate applies only to selected HQVA models, and it’s a limited time offer, available only until the 31st of August. So like Zach Osborne winning an AMA Supercross Championship, you’d better move quick!

Terms and Conditions

Consumer Loan. Campaign runs 12th June to 31st August 2017. Settlement by COB on 14th September 2017. 1.00%p.a Comparison Rate on all 2017 MX models. Available to Platinum & Platinum Plus approved customers. Term 36 months. HQVA Finance establishment Fee – Waived. Monthly account Keeping Fee – Waived. Maximum Dealer Origination Fee – $250 allocation. Monthly Payments accepted on Direct Debit Only. Maximum Finance amount as per table below, insurance and accessories not included. Maximum Finance Amount May Not be exceeded.

Applicable only to Models shown below: 2017 Model: TC85, TC125, TC250, FC250, FC350, FC450. Consumer Loan. Campaign runs 12th June to 31st August 2017. Settlement by COB on 14th September 2017. 1.00%p.a

Comparison Rate on all 2015/16 models. Available to Platinum & Platinum Plus approved customers. Term 36 months. HQVA Finance establishment Fee – Waived. Monthly account Keeping Fee – Waived. Maximum Dealer Origination Fee – $250 allocation. Monthly Payments accepted on Direct Debit Only. Maximum Finance amount as per table below, insurance and accessories not included. Maximum Finance Amount May Not be exceeded.

Applicable only to Models shown below: 2015 Model: TC85, TC125, TC250, FC250, FC350, FC450, TE250, TE300, FE350, FE450, FE501 and

2016 Model: TC85, TC125, TC250, FC250, FC350, FC450, TE125, TE250, TE300, FE250, FE350, FE450, FE501, 701 Enduro, 701 Motard.