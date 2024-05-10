2024 North West 200

Thursday Race Day

With Ben McCook

Racing is underway at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 in Northern Ireland, and there was no shortage of drama on the opening night. After two full days of back-to-back practice that saw the top men clock top speeds of 337 km/h as they circulated under existing lap records, it was time to get down to business on Thursday evening.

Glenn Irwin won the first ever Thursday night superbike race, taking his SBK tally to nine in a row. But the PBM Hager Ducati man didn’t get it as easy as some expected. Irwin had been three-seconds up on Davey Todd after final qualifying, which lent the impression that he was well ahead of the pack. But the 3s difference between the two men hadn’t told the full story; Irwin had worn a qualifying tyre and Todd had not. Also, Todd had been suffering from a slipping clutch during the session.

So, with all things equal, when the flag dropped to get the four-lap opening race underway it was the no.74 Milwaukee BMW of Davey Todd who took control. Todd led from the outset but Irwin was immediately on his tail, just inches from his back wheel and that’s where he stayed.

Behind them raged a ferocious battle between TT stars, Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison and Peter Hickman. The trio scrapped and skirmished all race long in what amounted to a thrilling bout between road racing heavyweights.

But everyone’s focus was on the front two as they pulled away from the field, tussling for the lead, right on the edge. Irwin harried and hassled Todd from behind every step of the way. The local hero had been expected to pull away and exert his dominance after his display in qualifying, but the longer the race went on, it became apparent that this was a proper dogfight between two riders right at the top of their game. It was British Superbike leader vs British Superstock leader, and the crowd were spellbound. Glenn led over the line at the end of lap two but the BMW was soon back ahead.

After almost 45 km of racing, Irwin finally got to the front and made it stick when it mattered most; at Juniper just before they crossed the line to start the final lap. However, any notion that Irwin had simply been toying with Todd was soon dispelled as Davey comfortably slipped into his new role as ‘the chaser.’

The last lap was frantic, and as they approached Juniper for the final time (the chicane is notorious for final lap passes), everyone held their breath. But the Ducati man judged it just right and got through unscathed. From there, it was a drag up the hill and onto the line as Irwin took his 9th Superbike win in a row, 2.5s ahead of a disappointed Todd.

Michael Dunlop nabbed the final place on the podium, with Hickman getting the better of Harrison. Conor Cummins had a great ride on the Milenco by Padgett’s Fireblade to complete the top six.

Irwin’s victory means that he has now equalled Joey Dunlop and Michael Rutter’s record of nine NW200 SBK victories. He has previously spoken of how much he wants the all-time record for himself.

Glenn Irwin

“Great race… Davey’s one of my best friends in this paddock. To be truthfully honest, to ride so hard with him is fun and not fun because you don’t want anything to happen either of us. But obviously you want to win. Davey had a plan and we had to really work hard to be there and cross the line first when it mattered. Hats off to him, he will win Superbike races here. I would like to keep winning in 2024 but I’ll maybe watch it next year.”

With two more superbike races on Saturday, that last sentence makes you wonder if he surpasses Joey Dunlop and Rutter this weekend, could that be the end of his participation at the roads event?

It would be a terrible blow to the North West if it was.

David Johnson bagged a 14th place finish on his first outing onboard the Platinum Club Racing Kawasaki.

Briggs Equipment Superbike Race 2024

Glenn IRWIN Ducati – Hager PBM Ducati 17:06.551 125.336mph Davey TODD BMW – Milwaukee BMW 17:09.096 125.026mph Michael DUNLOP Honda – MasterMac Honda Hawk Racing 17:23.337 123.320mph Peter HICKMAN BMW – PHR Performance 17:23.781 123.267mph Dean HARRISON Honda – Honda Racing UK 17:24.837 123.143mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s 17:41.060 121.260mph John McGUINNESS Honda – Honda Racing UK 17:41.724 121.184mph James HILLIER Honda – WTF Racing 17:42.112 121.140mph Paul JORDAN Honda – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 17:51.726 120.053mph Erno KOSTAMO BMW – 38 Motorsport ny Penz13 17:52.946 119.917mph

Supersport

Next up was the middle-weight division and that’s when the drama really started. This race normally sees groups of seven or eight riders battle it out for supremacy all race long. As the frantic pack left the line and negotiated Primrose, it looked as though we were in for our annual dose of Supersport bedlam.

But suddenly, with Todd in the lead ahead of Mike Browne under braking for York corner, Adam McLean came out of nowhere carrying far too much speed and skittled the race leader. Todd and his Powertool mate v2 Ducati hit the ground heavily, with McLean also taking a real hiding beneath the scramble of limbs, helmets and motorbikes.

Browne had to take avoiding action, and it was his teammate, pole sitter Richard Cooper, who made the best of a bad situation and streaked off into a comfortable lead. By the time the rest had sorted themselves out, the race as a contest was over.

While a Cooper victory was a dead cert, behind him Michael Dunlop and Peter Hickman went head-to-head on their more-or-less identical Triumphs all race long. There was nothing between the pair, but as the race progressed, it seemed as though Dunlop might have the measure of the no. 666 machine. However, Hickman hit the front as they went onto the final lap as MD’s injury began to take its toll and, in the end, Hicky’s Iron Maiden backed 765 triple took a reasonably comfortable 2nd.

Behind them a crazy five-way fight for 4th ensued, with Conor Cummins, Gary McCoy, Jeremy McWilliams, Paul Jordan and Mikey Evans all involved. It may well be that if the York corner antics on lap 1 hadn’t occurred then this would have been the race for the win. However, such was the ferocity of the contest you would never have guessed that it was only for 4th.

Ride of the day has to go to Mike Browne. The pint-sized dairy farmer was left right at the back of the race after taking avoiding action during the York Corner melee. But, with nothing to lose, he got his head down and began to claw back time on the rest. By half distance, he poked ahead of Dom Herbertson and Christian Elkin and set about catching the 10-wheel runaway train up ahead.

‘Browne’s catching them’ gasped startled onlookers in amazement as the all-blue Yamaha began to put time into the Cummins group.

Suddenly, he was with them… and once he caught them, the rest had no chance as he took the chequered flag and 4th position with a confident swagger. His lap positions read 14th, 10th, 8th, and 4th… and you can’t help but think that his teammate won’t get it so easy on Saturday if the BPE/ Russell racing men get away together.

Fraser Homes Supersport Race 2024

Richard COOPER Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 18:18.988 117.075mph Peter HICKMAN Triumph – Trooper Triumph by PHR 18:25.525 116.383mph Michael DUNLOP Triumph – MD Racing 18:25.882 116.345mph Mike BROWNE Yamaha – BPE by Russell Racing 18:44.228 114.447mph Paul JORDAN Honda – Jackson Racing by Prosper2 18:45.291 114.338mph Conor CUMMINS Honda – Milenco by Padgett’s 18:45.598 114.307mph Michael EVANS Triumph – Smith Racing 18:46.467 114.219mph Jeremy McWILLIAMS Yamaha – JMcC Roofing 18:48.242 114.039mph Gary McCOY Suzuki – MadBros Racing 18:48.532 114.010mph Craig NEVE Triumph – Bathams Racing 18:49.049 113.958mph

Superstock

Davey Todd scraped himself off the floor and changed back into his Milwaukee leathers for this one. If the truth be told, he even looked determined on the warm-up lap as he led the field through.

While Glenn Irwin won’t be competing in the Superstock races (he only takes part in the blue ribband SBK bouts), the SuperStock races might be where it’s at this year’s North West.

Honda racing have only turned up with Stockers, as has Peter Hickman. So, this is the race of prestige, the one where all the top roads men get to battle it out on an even, 1000cc footing.

However, Todd led from start to finish despite the close attentions of Dean Harrison. While Hickman looked like he was really up for it as the pack hit Mill Road round-a-about on lap one, his race was short-lived.

Whether it was over-exuberance or an issue with the bike (it’s unclear at this stage), Peter unfortunately went straight on at Mill Road and lost ground. Minutes later, he was reported as being out of the race.

While Todd and Harrison lapped fairly close together, it wasn’t a battle that had the same excitement as the earlier Superbike encounter (Todd just looked in control) and in the end, Davey Todd pulled away to win by seven-seconds.

A struggling Michael Dunlop finished third, the only rider to finish on the podium in all three races.

James Hillier, John McGuinness and Erno Kostamo completed the top 6.

Afterwards a battered and bruised Todd said. “I tried to make no mistakes and wasn’t sure how much of a gap I had. Its such a fine margin between making a pass and making a mistake on the brakes and running on. There’s a lot more in the bike, I’m just pretty sore right now and I’m pretty glad we got a day off but the lap times are insane this week and we just need to keep that going.”

2nd place Dean Harrison added. “Over the moon, it’s been going well all week. Few little teething problems, let’s say. But putting it on the box on a Thursday night is a good start to the week. It’s where we need to be.”

A sore but satisfied Dunlop said, “We’re not slow, I’m the only rider on the podium in all three races. The pace is there, if we could just get fit. I just need to get through this week and take it from there.”

South Australian David Johnson carded a 16th place finish.

Riders, teams, fans and officials will now enjoy a well-earned rest day after a jam-packed 48-hour programme. It’s been a full-on schedule so far, but the serious business starts on Saturday. They have been racing on a Thursday night at the event since 2012, but no matter how long that happens, Saturday will always be ‘race day’ here at the North West 200. That is the day of prestige, when legends are made and the one that everyone remembers. This year will be no different, and with a glorious weather forecast, we should be treated to some cracking racing and new lap records.

Amici Ristorante Superstock Race 2024