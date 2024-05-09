Jobs Available at one of Australia’s Premier Motorcycle Dealers

Fraser Motorcycles

Fraser Motorcycles are on the hunt for the best talent in the motorcycle industry and they are offering the rewards to match.

A family business since 1955, Fraser Motorcycles has steadily grown to become one of the recognised Motorcycle retailers in Australia.

Due to recent growth – a number of positions have become available at their locations, including: Fraser Motorcycles Wollongong, Fraser Motorcycles Newcastle, Harley-Davidson Northern Beaches & Ducati Parramatta.

Motorcycle Sales

After Sales

Service Advisor

Motorcycle Technicians

Apprentice Motorcycle Technicians

Passion is at the heart of their success and Fraser Motorcycles would love to hear from you if you wish to pursue one of these incredible opportunities.

Enquire or Apply for one of these unmissable opportunities here – https://frasermotorcycles.com.au/blogs/careers

Positions open at: