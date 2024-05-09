2025 Husqvarna Motocross Range

Husqvarna Motorcycles have introduced multiple technical updates to their motocross range for 2025 including revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork, and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with an exciting new two-stroke model added to the range – the TC 300.

2025 Husqvarna Motocross range Technical Highlights

Revised chassis for enhanced flex and cornering agility

New linkage seals and linkage bolt for smoother shock performance and weight savings

New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres for exceptional grip on all surfaces

New engine mounts on FC models further improve chassis flex

New WP suspension settings adapted to the revised chassis

Revised radiator shrouds finished with new graphics

Revised swingarm improves durability of the chain slider

Slightly higher and wider seat with a high-grip cover for maximum control and manoeuvrability

Throttle body fuel injection on two-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability

FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power

Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control buttons on all four-stroke models

Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability

WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping

WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters

High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system

Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips

Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery

The TC 300 certainly strengthens the two-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna Motorcycles. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc four-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Australia does not receive the TC150 models that some markets receive, but the TC 125 will be available in Australia.

The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna Motorcycles – all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.

The latest generation frame ensures all seven models offer exceptional handling in 2025. With material reduced around the upper shock mount and at the front of the chassis, the revisions were introduced to enhance flex characteristics, reduce weight, and improve cornering without compromising straight-line stability. Additionally, and exclusive to the three four-stroke machines, new engine mounts aid the agility of each motorcycle.

Further chassis revisions include new suspension settings, linkage seals, and a smaller diameter linkage bolt to save weight while redesigned tank shrouds allow easier access to the adjusters on the WP shock. The seat height is 5 mm higher and wider at the lowest point for easier movement on the motorcycle while new, Swedish-inspired graphics create a distinctive look.

New for 2025 are Dunlop’s latest MX34 tyres, which provide improved acceleration and cornering, while ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and Brembo clutch and brake systems are retained for their proven performance and durability.

A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories accompanies the launch of the 2025 motocross machines with the headlining component the Connectivity Unit Offroad. Once installed and paired with the free-to-download Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, riders can create and save multiple engine maps and suspension set-ups to suit a variety of racing surfaces and conditions.

The 2025 motocross range will be available in limited numbers at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand from August 2024 onwards.

2025 Husqvarna Motocross Range Specifications

2025 Husqvarna TC 125 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 2-stroke Displacement 124.8 cc Bore/stroke 54/54.5 mm Compression ratio – Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 6 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm Control Electronic exhaust control Lubrication Mixture oil lubrication 1:40 Gear ratios 14:32 15:30 17:28 19:27 19:23 22:24 Primary ratio 23:73 Final drive 13:50 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Vitesco Technologies EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 100/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 350 mm Seat height 946 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7,2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 92,6 kg

2025 Husqvarna TC 250 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 2-stroke Displacement 249 cc Bore/stroke 66.4/72 mm Compression ratio – Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm Control Electronic exhaust control Lubrication Mixture oil lubrication 1:60 Gear ratios 14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 – Primary ratio 26:72 Final drive 14:49 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Vitesco Technologies EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63,9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 346 mm Seat height 946 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7,2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 99,6 kg

2025 Husqvarna TC 300 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 2-stroke Displacement 293.2 cc Bore/stroke 72/72 mm Compression ratio – Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm Control Electronic exhaust control Lubrication Mixture oil lubrication 1:60 Gear ratios 14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 Primary ratio 26:72 Final drive 14:47 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Vitesco Technologies EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63,9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 346 mm Seat height 946 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7,2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 99,6 kg

2025 Husqvarna FC 250 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 4-stroke Displacement 249.9 cc Bore/stroke 81/48.5 mm Compression ratio 14.5:1 Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Gear ratios 13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25 – Primary ratio 24:72 Final drive 14:52 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Keihin EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front Suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear Suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheelbase 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 336 mm Seat height 946 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7,2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 101,2 kg

2025 Husqvarna FC 350 Specifications Engine type Single cylinder, 4-stroke Displacement 349.7 cc Bore/stroke 88/57.5 mm Compression ratio 14.6:1 Starter/battery Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah Transmission 5 gears Fuel system Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers Lubrication Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps Gear ratios 14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 – Primary ratio 24:72 Final drive 14:52 Cooling Liquid cooling Clutch Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics Ignition / Engine Management Keihin EMS Frame Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel Subframe Aluminium reinforced Polyamide Handlebar Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm Front suspension WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm Rear suspension WP XACT Monoshock with linkage Suspension travel front/rear 305/293 mm Front/rear brakes Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo Front/rear rims 1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID Front/rear tyres 80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34 Chain 520 Non-Sealed Silencer Aluminium Steering head angle 63.9° Triple clamp offset 22 mm Wheel base 1,490 ± 10 mm Ground clearance 336 mm Seat height 946 mm Tank capacity, approx. 7,2 l Weight, without fuel, approx. 102 kg