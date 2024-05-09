2025 Husqvarna Motocross Range
Husqvarna Motorcycles have introduced multiple technical updates to their motocross range for 2025 including revised frames, engine mounts, bodywork, and suspension settings, which all combine to create an elevated riding experience with an exciting new two-stroke model added to the range – the TC 300.
2025 Husqvarna Motocross range Technical Highlights
- Revised chassis for enhanced flex and cornering agility
- New linkage seals and linkage bolt for smoother shock performance and weight savings
- New Dunlop Geomax MX34 tyres for exceptional grip on all surfaces
- New engine mounts on FC models further improve chassis flex
- New WP suspension settings adapted to the revised chassis
- Revised radiator shrouds finished with new graphics
- Revised swingarm improves durability of the chain slider
- Slightly higher and wider seat with a high-grip cover for maximum control and manoeuvrability
- Throttle body fuel injection on two-stroke engines ensures class-leading power and rideability
- FC 250 and FC 350 DOHC engines deliver class-leading torque and peak power
- Multifunctional Map Select Switch offers two engine maps and houses the Quickshifter, Traction, and Launch Control buttons on all four-stroke models
- Aluminium-polyamide hybrid subframe construction provides specifically calculated rigidity and advanced durability
- WP XACT 48 mm front forks with AER technology offer progressive end-of-stroke damping
- WP XACT rear shock design with CFD-optimised main piston and tool-free adjusters
- High-performance Brembo hydraulic clutch system
- Premium-quality ProTaper handlebars and ODI grips
- Electric starter on all models powered by a lightweight Li-Ion 2.0 Ah battery
The TC 300 certainly strengthens the two-stroke line-up available from Husqvarna Motorcycles. Using the proven foundations of the TC 250, the 300 cc model is capable of racing with 450 cc four-strokes thanks to its versatile engine that delivers exceptional torque and peak performance. Australia does not receive the TC150 models that some markets receive, but the TC 125 will be available in Australia.
The FC 250 and FC 350 continue to be powered by state-of-the-art, DOHC engines that are designed to be lightweight and play a vital role in elevating overall handling. Together with the FC 450 – the flagship motocross machine manufactured by Husqvarna Motorcycles – all 4-stroke models feature the latest technology and electronic rider aids for superior on track performance.
The latest generation frame ensures all seven models offer exceptional handling in 2025. With material reduced around the upper shock mount and at the front of the chassis, the revisions were introduced to enhance flex characteristics, reduce weight, and improve cornering without compromising straight-line stability. Additionally, and exclusive to the three four-stroke machines, new engine mounts aid the agility of each motorcycle.
Further chassis revisions include new suspension settings, linkage seals, and a smaller diameter linkage bolt to save weight while redesigned tank shrouds allow easier access to the adjusters on the WP shock. The seat height is 5 mm higher and wider at the lowest point for easier movement on the motorcycle while new, Swedish-inspired graphics create a distinctive look.
New for 2025 are Dunlop’s latest MX34 tyres, which provide improved acceleration and cornering, while ProTaper handlebars, ODI grips, and Brembo clutch and brake systems are retained for their proven performance and durability.
A competition-focused range of Technical Accessories accompanies the launch of the 2025 motocross machines with the headlining component the Connectivity Unit Offroad. Once installed and paired with the free-to-download Ride Husqvarna Motorcycles app, riders can create and save multiple engine maps and suspension set-ups to suit a variety of racing surfaces and conditions.
The 2025 motocross range will be available in limited numbers at authorised Husqvarna Motorcycles dealers in Australia and New Zealand from August 2024 onwards.
2025 Husqvarna Motocross Range Specifications
|2025 Husqvarna TC 125 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 2-stroke
|Displacement
|124.8 cc
|Bore/stroke
|54/54.5 mm
|Compression ratio
|–
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|6 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Control
|Electronic exhaust control
|Lubrication
|Mixture oil lubrication 1:40
|Gear ratios
|14:32 15:30 17:28 19:27 19:23 22:24
|Primary ratio
|23:73
|Final drive
|13:50
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Vitesco Technologies EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 100/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|350 mm
|Seat height
|946 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7,2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|92,6 kg
|2025 Husqvarna TC 250 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 2-stroke
|Displacement
|249 cc
|Bore/stroke
|66.4/72 mm
|Compression ratio
|–
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Control
|Electronic exhaust control
|Lubrication
|Mixture oil lubrication 1:60
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 –
|Primary ratio
|26:72
|Final drive
|14:49
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Vitesco Technologies EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63,9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|346 mm
|Seat height
|946 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7,2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|99,6 kg
|2025 Husqvarna TC 300 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 2-stroke
|Displacement
|293.2 cc
|Bore/stroke
|72/72 mm
|Compression ratio
|–
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 39 mm
|Control
|Electronic exhaust control
|Lubrication
|Mixture oil lubrication 1:60
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21
|Primary ratio
|26:72
|Final drive
|14:47
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Vitesco Technologies EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63,9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|346 mm
|Seat height
|946 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7,2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|99,6 kg
|2025 Husqvarna FC 250 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|249.9 cc
|Bore/stroke
|81/48.5 mm
|Compression ratio
|14.5:1
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm
|Control
|4 V / DOHC with finger followers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear ratios
|13:32 16:32 17:28 19:26 21:25 –
|Primary ratio
|24:72
|Final drive
|14:52
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|336 mm
|Seat height
|946 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7,2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|101,2 kg
|2025 Husqvarna FC 350 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|349.7 cc
|Bore/stroke
|88/57.5 mm
|Compression ratio
|14.6:1
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm
|Control
|4 V / DOHC with finger followers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 –
|Primary ratio
|24:72
|Final drive
|14:52
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheel base
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|336 mm
|Seat height
|946 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7,2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|102 kg
|2025 Husqvarna FC 450 Specifications
|Engine type
|Single cylinder, 4-stroke
|Displacement
|449.9 ccm
|Bore/stroke
|95/63.4 mm
|Compression ratio
|13.6:1
|Starter/battery
|Electric starter / Lithium Ion 12,8V 2Ah
|Transmission
|5 gears
|Fuel system
|Keihin EFI, throttle body Ø 44 mm
|Control
|4 V / SOHC with rocker levers
|Lubrication
|Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|Gear ratios
|14:28 16:26 18:24 21:24 22:21 –
|Primary ratio
|29:72
|Final drive
|13:51
|Cooling
|Liquid cooling
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc DDS-clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Ignition / Engine Management
|Keihin EMS
|Frame
|Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel
|Subframe
|Aluminium reinforced Polyamide
|Handlebar
|Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm
|Front Suspension
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Rear Suspension
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Suspension travel front/rear
|305/293 mm
|Front/rear brakes
|Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm Brembo
|Front/rear rims
|1.60 x 21″; 2.15 x 19″ DID
|Front/rear tyres
|80/100-21″; 110/90-19″ DUNLOP MX34
|Chain
|520 Non-Sealed
|Silencer
|Aluminium
|Steering head angle
|63.9°
|Triple clamp offset
|22 mm
|Wheelbase
|1,490 ± 10 mm
|Ground clearance
|336 mm
|Seat height
|946 mm
|Tank capacity, approx.
|7,2 l
|Weight, without fuel, approx.
|102,8 kg