Husqvarna’s 2018 Enduro range breaks cover with a wide range of updates

Images by H. Mitterbauer, M. Campelli, A. Cervetti, R. Schedl

Husqvarna Motorcycles have launched their complete line-up of 2018 enduro models – which features a sophisticated new series of two-stroke and four-stroke machines promising to take the range to a whole new level in terms of technology and performance.

Introducing the next generation of two-stroke machines – the all-new, electronic fuel-injected TE 250i and TE 300i, bringing benefits in terms of added ease of use, this new technology eliminates the need for oil premix and jetting changes.

Retaining the much-loved two-stroke character, the two new models also benefit from reduced emissions and a notably lower fuel consumption that seriously increases the bikes’ autonomy for long days on the saddle.

Together with the fuel-injected two-strokes, Husqvarna Motorcycles present a heavily updated range of TE and FE machines for model year 2018. Collecting feedback from top-level competition and combining it with extensive research, the brand’s engineers ensured that the 2018 TX 125, FE 250, FE 350, FE 450 and FE 501 remain true to Husqvarna Motorcycles’ commitment to offer premium motorcycles across their complete enduro range.

All-new two-stroke electronic fuel injection system features

The new EMS features a new electronic control unit (ECU) that is responsible for a number of functions. Gathering information from the throttle position sensor, the ambient air and intake pressure sensors and the crankcase pressure and water temperature sensors, it automatically compensates for temperature and altitude changes eliminating the need to modify carburettor jetting.

A standard map select switch allows riders to customise power characteristics according to personal preference or in varying conditions.

Both fuel injected models feature a 39mm Dell´Orto throttle body that is linked to the new dual cable handlebar throttle assembly. With a new throttle position sensor (TPS) relaying airflow data to the ECU, the system ensures optimal air, fuel and oil mixture. Additionally, the system features a bypass screw for idling speed regulation, with a cold start device providing more air for cold starts.

Vital for crankshaft, cylinder and piston lubrication, the two-stroke oil is stored in a separate tank that together with an electronic oil pump eliminate the need for pre-mixing. With its filler tube running through the upper frame, the 0.7 litre tank contains oil for five full tanks of fuel depending on riding conditions.

Controlled by the EMS, the oil pump delivers the ideal amount of oil according to the current RPM and engine load reducing waste as well as excessive smoke from the exhaust. The average ratio achieved for fuel/oil is 80:1.

The two models feature a fuel tank made of translucent plastic so the fuel level can be checked quickly and easily. The fuel tank has a 9.25 litre capacity and houses an integrated fuel pump and fuel level sensor.

Two-stroke fuel injection highlights

Fuel injectors at the transfer ports: Ideal amount of fuel in all conditions

Oil pump & oil tank: Convenient, eliminates pre-mix

39 mm throttle body: Regulates air flow, TPS relays airflow data

New EMS: Modern engine management, no need for jetting changes

Standard map select: Customise power characteristics

Frame integrated oil filler cap: Simple refills

Translucent fuel tank: Large capacity, fuel pump integrated

New features across the 2018 Husqvarna Enduro Range

Ideally combining the most advanced engine technology with a series of specific chassis upgrades, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ engineers have ensured that the all-new TE 250i/300i and all other two-stroke and four-stroke machines will continue setting the benchmark in terms of handling, power, weight and aesthetics.

WP Xplor 48 Front Fork Outer Tubes and Settings

Developed by WP Performance System the front forks are specifically designed for enduro riding. They consist of an open cartridge layout with a spring in each leg and split damping functions.

Compression (left) and rebound (right) can be adjusted via clickers situated on top of each tube. Fork pre-load can also be modified without the use of tools, via the standard adjuster. For MY18, the forks feature new outer tubes offering improved flex characteristics and reduced friction. A stiffer setting also provides extra sensitivity and improved bottoming resistance.

Magura Brakes

New for MY18 is the Magura front and rear braking system. Featuring a similar layout to the previous design (two piston front and one piston rear), the system features optimal sensitivity and a progressive feel while delivering the highest level of performance. The diameter of the brake disks is 260mm for the front and 220mm on the rear.

ProTaper Handlebar

Second to none in terms of functionality and style, the new ProTaper handlebar features class-leading fatigue resistance while adding minimal weight. The ProTaper logos are chemically applied and are scratch and peel resistant.

Airbox

With its unique design ensuring maximum airflow and filter protection, the TE 250i/300i airbox features a new intake snorkel that is adapted to the new throttle body and holds the air temperature sensor. Air filter access remains tool-less, with the standard Twin Air filter and fail proof filter cage ensuring maximum performance and ease of maintenance.

Frame

The hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded frame is crafted by WP Performance Systems. The flex characteristics are specifically tailored to benefit suspension functionality, handling and comfort. For superior protection, the frame is also fitted with frame guards and an engine protector that bolts directly to the frame.

Composite Carbon Fibre Subframe

Unique to Husqvarna Motorcycles, the composite subframe showcases pioneering technology and innovation. This three-piece component is made of 30 per cent carbon fibre, which makes it remarkably light (1.4 kg). Specific care is taken to create a calculated rigidity for optimal handling and rider ergonomics.

Swingarm

The hollow, cast aluminium swingarm is designed to offer optimal stiffness and reliability at the minimum possible weight. The machining above the rear axle allows the chain adjuster markings to be seen from above for easy maintenance.

CNC-Machined Triple Clamps

The 22mm offset black-anodised CNC machined triple clamps ensure premium quality as standard on all Husqvarna enduro models. Expertly crafted using superior techniques and materials to provide high levels of quality and reliability. A two-way handlebar adjustment comes as standard allowing for customisable ergonomics.

WP Rear Shock

The WP DCC rear shock is designed to provide advanced damping characteristics, while keeping a compact and lightweight design. With a pressure balance inside the shock the action of the stroke becomes effortless, resulting in greater rider comfort and handling.

Additionally, the corrugated outer contours of the reservoir increase cooling. The component is fully adjustable and matched to a linkage system with a specific geometry to deliver the best possible traction and absorption.

Footpeg Mount

The Husqvarna frame features a clever, self -cleaning footpeg mount that prevents the build-up of dirt collected through deep ruts or muddy terrain. As a result, the footpeg will spring back into their original position ensuring perfect control. The large aluminium footpegs have an enduro specific grip pattern. Positioned 6mm higher than on the MX models they provide increased ground clearance.

Magura Hydraulic Clutch

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect action in every condition. Clutch play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remains identical in cold and hot conditions, as well as over time.

ODI Grips & Throttle Assembly

The ODI lock-on grip on the left side does not require gluing, while on the right, the vulcanised grip features an integrated throttle mechanism. The assembly has easy free-play adjustment and by changing the throttle cam, throttle progression can be tailored to rider preferences.

Exhaust System

The exhaust systems are expertly designed to deliver the best possible performance while adhering to strict FIM noise limits. The mufflers are crafted from lightweight and strong aluminium to reduce weight and are positioned closely to the centre of gravity to improve handling. The header pipes are specifically designed to match specific engine characteristics, delivering top level performance while keeping weight to a minimum.

Electric Start & Li-Ion Battery

The 2018 Husqvarna Enduro model range (except TX 125 model) feature a standard electric starter. The system uses a compact Li-Ion battery which is 1 kg lighter than a conventional battery.

Integrated Cooling System

The radiators are expertly crafted by WP Performance Systems using high strength aluminium. CFD (computational fluid dynamics) is used to channel air through the radiators efficiently and provide optimal cooling in all conditions.

The cooling system is integrated into the frame increasing heat dissipation while eliminating the need for additional hoses. Protecting against debris the radiator protectors also act as a brace diverting energy from an impact around the radiator and into the frame.

Wheels

Black high-strength alloy rims by D.I.D are coupled to CNC-machined hubs using lightweight spokes and silver anodised aluminium nipples.

Tyres

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ enduro range features Metzeler 6 Days Extreme tyres. The FIM approved tyres provide advanced grip in a wide variety of conditions.

Bodywork

Distinctive and futuristic bodywork, with striking pearl blue and electric yellow graphics stylishly adorn the Swedish inspired design. The advanced ergonomics provide superior comfort and control allowing riders to perform at their peak for extended periods of time.

Husqvarna TE 250i and TE 300i features and benefits

The 250cc and 300cc 2-stroke engines set the benchmark for unrivalled power and lightweight construction. The engines feature precisely positioned shaft arrangements for optimal mass centralisation, a counter balancer shaft to reduce vibrations, a twin-valve controlled power valve and a 6-speed enduro gearbox.

For MY18 two inlet positions are located on the transfer ports at the rear of the cylinder where a pair fuel injectors are mounted. The injectors deliver the fuel downwards into the transfer ports, which guarantees excellent atomisation with the air travelling upward to the combustion chamber.

This ensures a more efficient burn of the air/fuel mixture resulting in reduced fuel consumption and emissions.The 66.4mm (TE 250i) and 72mm (TE 300i) bore cylinders feature twin valve controlled power valve systems, which deliver smooth and controlled power throughout the RPM range.

For different conditions and rider preference, alterations to the power delivery can be made by simply changing between the three supplied springs.

The lightweight piston is perfectly matched to each cylinder transmitting minimal oscillating mass and ensuring high levels of reliability and performance. Piston → High reliability and performance

Both engines are designed to improve mass centralisation. As a result, the lightweight, die-cast engine casings are developed to accommodate the shaft arrangements in the ideal position, centralising oscillating mass and improving ride-ability. Additionally, the counter balancer shafts are integrated in a very compact manner having little effect on the overall design.

The engines house a laterally mounted counter balancer shaft. The balancer significantly reduces vibration resulting in a smoother and more comfortable ride.

The crankshafts feature a 72 mm stroke and are balanced in conjunction with the counter balancer shaft for minimum vibration. By incorporating a heavier ignition rotor, the crankshafts produce more inertia than on the TC 250 MX model, which improves control in the lower RPM range.

A 6-speed gearbox features enduro specific ratios with an innovative shift lever reducing dirt build up and guaranteeing easy operation in all conditions.

The TE 250i and TE 300i feature a DDS (damped diaphragm steel) clutch. The clutch uses a single diaphragm spring instead of the more common coil spring design, resulting in a much lighter clutch action. This design also incorporates a damping system that increases both traction and durability. Assisted by the Magura hydraulic clutch, the system provides a light and modular feeling, which is almost maintenance and adjustment free.

Both models are fitted with an electric starter located below the engine ensuring the system remains well protected. Additionally, the system is linked to a lightweight and powerful Li-Ion battery for reliable starting.

Husqvarna TE 250i/TE 300i highlights

Two-stroke technology with electronic fuel injection

Reduced fuel consumption

No premix needed

Smooth and clean power delivery

Low maintenance costs

Hydraulic clutch

Strong handling and agility characteristics

2018 Husqvarna TE 300i Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooled, Single cylinder, 2-stroke, 293.2 cc, 72 x 72 mm bore x stroke,

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Dell ´Orto, throttle body 39 mm

Clutch – DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – Synerject EMS

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48mm forks, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330 mm travel

Front/rear brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21”; 140/80-18”

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 370 mm

Seat height – 960 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 9.25 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 105.4 kg

2018 Husqvarna TE 250i Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooled, Single cylinder, 2-stroke, 249 cc, 66.4 x 72 mm bore x stroke

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Dell ´Orto, throttle body 39 mm

Lubrication – Electronically regulated oil injection

Clutch – DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – Synerject EMS

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48 forks, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330 mm travel

Front/rear brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21”; 140/80-18”

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 70 mm

Seat height – 960 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 9.25 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 105.2 kg

Husqvarna TX 125 features and benefits

The TX 125 engine have an advanced construction featuring the latest in 2-stroke technology. As a result, the engine is powerful, light and very compact. Additionally, the engine is designed to centralise mass, providing outstanding ride-ability and minimal rider fatigue.

The cylinder features a 54 mm bore with an innovative power valve design that delivers class leading power and torque. The piston is designed to perfectly match the cylinder layout offering premium reliability.

With the TX 125 featuring 54.5mm of stroke, the crankshaft is perfectly balanced and delivers more inertia compared to the TC 125 design thanks to a heavier ignition rotor which provides more controllable low end power.

High-pressure die cast production processes result in a thin wall thickness and a low overall weight. The shaft arrangements are located in the ideal position reducing the effect of oscillating mass for more precise handling. The historical Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

The design of the TX 125 engine allows for the optional fitment of an electric starter. The starter will be available in a Husqvarna accessories kit and include all the necessary equipment needed to make the modification.

The TX 125 features a 38 mm flat slide Mikuni TMX carburettor. With an updated setting for MY18, the carburettor provides a smooth and controllable power delivery with optimal performance over the entire RPM range.

The bike is also fitted with a 6-speed wide range gearbox. The enduro specific ratios are tailored to the exact power characteristics of the two machines, while an innovative gear level reduces dirt build up ensuring perfect operation in all conditions.

The reliable, high quality, German-made clutch system guarantees even wear, near maintenance-free operation and perfect modulation in every condition. Meaning that play is constantly compensated so that the pressure point and function of the clutch remain identical in cold or hot conditions, as well as over time.

Husqvarna TX 125 highlights

Continuous 2-stroke development offering maximum performance and low running costs

Low weight & agile handling

Hydraulic clutch

High quality standard components

2018 Husqvarna TX 125 Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooled, Single cylinder, 2-stroke, 124.8 cc, 54 x 54.5 mm bore x stroke,

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Mikuni TMX 38

Lubrication – Mixture oil lubrication 1:60

Clutch – Wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – MEDJ (mahle electric drives japan) digital 12V/75W

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48 forks, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330 mm travel

Front/rear brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21”; 120/90-18”

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 370 mm

Seat height – 960 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 10 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 92.0 kg

Husqvarna FE 250 and FE 350 features and benefits

The engines featured in both models are second to none in terms of their overall performance and versatility. All their major components and shaft arrangements have been carefully positioned to suit the performance and handling characteristics of each model.

Weighing just 27.6 kg, the FE 250 engine has a quite torquey nature that makes the bike accessible for both professionals and amateurs. As for the FE 350 engine, it delivers a significant boost of power and torque offering 450-rivalling power.

The Husqvarna Enduro 4-stroke model range features a standard mounted handlebar map switch and an advanced traction control feature. The system is able to analyse the throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too fast, the ECU will register a loss of grip and reduce the amount of power to the rear wheel to ensure maximum traction in all conditions.

The DOHC design features polished camshafts with DLC coated finger followers transmitting minimal friction and improving overall performance. Added to the design are lightweight titanium valves (32.5 mm intake & 26.5 mm exhaust for the FE 250, 36.3 mm intake & 29.1 mm exhaust for the FE 350).

The cylinder features a lightweight forged bridged-box-type piston by CP. As a result, the low oscillating masses deliver exceptional power, high revs and a very wide power band. The compression ratio is 12.8:1 for the FE 250 and 12.3:1 for the FE 350.

On the crankshaft, the plain big end bearing features two force-fitted bearing shells ensuring maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts that also drive the water pumps and timing chains.

Both engines are designed to be compact while centralising rotating masses. As a result, the crankcases are engineered to house the shaft arrangements at the ideal centre of gravity. The casings are manufactured using a high-pressure die cast production process, resulting in thin wall thickness while retaining exceptional reliability. The iconic Husqvarna logo adorns the bronze finished crankcase covers.

Both models feature a 6-speed gearbox with specific wide-range enduro type gearing. The shifting fork uses a special low friction coating to ensure smooth and precise shifting while a gear sensor allows the EMS to select a specific engine map for each gear. Additionally, a no-dirt gear lever prevents dirt build up allowing the mechanism to spring back into place and guarantee perfect control in all conditions.

The two engines feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system improves traction and durability.

The clutch basket is a single-piece CNC machined steel component that allows the use of thin steel liners and contributes to the compact design of the engine. The Magura hydraulic system ensures perfect modulation in all conditions.

Husqvarna FE 250/FE 350 highlights

Class leading performance and weight for the FE 250

450 performance & 250 manoeuvrability for the FE 350

Standard map switch & traction control

Magura hydraulic clutch for consistent, maintenance-free operation

2018 Husqvarna FE 250 Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooled, Single cylinder, 4-stroke, 249,9 cc, 78 x 52,3 mm bore x stroke, 12,8:1 compression ratio, Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm

Lubrication – Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Clutch – DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – Keihin EMS

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48 forks, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330mm travel

Front/rear brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21”; 140/90-18”

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 370 mm

Seat height – 970 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 8.5 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 105.8 kg

2018 Husqvarna FE 350 Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooled, Single cylinder, 4-stroke, 349.7 cc, 88 x 57.5 mm bore x stroke, 12,3:1 compression, Control 4 V / DOHC with finger followers

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm

Lubrication – Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Clutch – DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – Keihin EMS

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48 forks, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330 mm travel

Front/rear brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21″; 140/80-18″

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 370 mm

Seat height – 970 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 8.5 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 106.8 kg

Husqvarna FE 450/FE 501 features and benefits

Combining low weight with a compact design, the FE 450 and FE 501 engines feature the latest technology available offering unequalled performance, ride-ability and reliability. Additionally, both engines are suited specifically for enduro type riding with a standard electric start, 6 speed wide ratio gearbox and an array of electronic rider aids.

The Husqvarna Enduro four-stroke model range features a standard mounted handlebar map switch and an advanced traction control feature. The system is able to analyse the throttle input from the rider and the rate at which RPM increases in the engine. If the RPM increases too fast, the ECU will register a loss of grip and reduce the amount of power to the rear wheel to ensure maximum traction in all conditions.

The compact SOHC cylinder head on both engines offers maximum performance at the minimum possible weight. The camshaft actuates four lightweight valves (titanium intake Ø=40 mm 32,6 g, steel exhaust Ø=33 mm 42,6 g) through a robust rocker arm system.

The lightweight aluminium cylinder features a 95 mm bore housing a lightweight Konig bridge-box-type piston. This combination produces very little oscillating mass significantly reducing vibration and increasing rider comfort. The compression ratio is 11.8:1 for both models.

A plain big end bearing comprising of two force-fitted bearing shells ensure maximum reliability and durability, guaranteeing long service intervals of 135 hours.

In order to counteract the rotational force of the crankshaft and reduce vibration, both engines use multifunctional counter balancer shafts that also drive the water pumps.

The crankcases are designed to house the shaft arrangements and internals of the engine in the best possible position, centralising masses for a lightweight handling feel. High-pressure die cast production processes result in a thin but reliable wall thickness and keep weight to a minimum.

The lightweight 6-speed gearboxes ensure smooth and precise shifting thanks to a low friction coating on the shifting fork. The gear lever features a design that prevents dirt build-up and keeps the lever tip in its original position even in the toughest conditions while a gear sensor allows for specific engine maps in each gear.

Both engines feature DDS (Dampened Diaphragm Steel) clutches. The exclusive characteristics of this system include a single diaphragm steel pressure plate instead of traditional coil springs making the clutch pull very light while the integrated damping system guarantees optimal traction and durability.

The clutch baskets are single-piece CNC machined steel components that allow the use of thin steel liners and contribute to the compact design of the engines. The Magura hydraulic systems ensure perfect modulation in all conditions.

Husqvarna FE 450/FE 501 highlights

Class leading performance and reliability for the FE 450

Most powerful Husqvarna enduro engine for the FE 501

Intuitive & confidence-inspiring riding experience

Advanced electronics include traction control & adjustable engine maps

Exclusive DDS clutches with Magura hydraulics for smooth & light clutch action

Electric starters & compact Li-Ion batteries

2018 Husqvarna FE 450 Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooled, Single cylinder, 4-stroke, 449.9 cc, Bore x stroke: 95 x 63.4 mm, 11.8:1 compression, Control 4 V / OHC with rocker levers

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm

Lubrication – Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Clutch – DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – Keihin EMS

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330 mm travel front/rear

Brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21”; 140/80-18”

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 370 mm

Seat height – 970 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 8.5 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 108.8 kg

2018 Husqvarna FE 501 Specifications

Engine type – Liquid-cooling, Single cylinder, 4-stroke, 510.9 cc, Bore x stroke 95 x 72 mm, 11.8:1 compression, Control 4 V / OHC with rocker levers

Transmission – 6 gears

Fuel system – Keihin EFI, throttle body 42 mm

Lubrication – Pressure lubrication with 2 oil pumps

Clutch – DDS wet multi-disc clutch, Magura hydraulics

Ignition – Keihin EMS

Frame – Central double-cradle-type 25CrMo4 steel

Subframe – Carbon fibre reinforced polyamide

Handlebar – Pro Taper, Aluminium Ø 28/22 mm

Suspension – WP-USD Xplor 48mm forks, WP-Monoshock with linkage, 300/330 mm travel front/rear

Front/rear brakes – Disc brake Ø 260/220 mm

Front/rear rims – 1.60 x 21”; 2.15 x 18” DID

Front/rear tires – 90/90-21”; 140/80-18”

Chain – X-Ring 5/8×1/4″

Silencer – Aluminium

Steering head angle – 63.5°

Triple clamp offset – 22 mm

Wheel base – 1,495±10 mm

Ground clearance – 370 mm

Seat height – 970 mm

Tank capacity, approx. – 8.5 l

Weight, without fuel, approx. – 109.3 kg

Husqvarna Motorcycle Clothing

Mixing Swedish inspired design with premium quality, the all new Husqvarna Motorcycles 2018 clothing line-up offers a casual and functional range of garments to meet the needs of dedicated Husqvarna fans.

With every item designed to provide the best combination of quality, comfort and durability, the new collection features a wide range of offroad specific garments and riding equipment.

From the top of the line MOTO-9 Gotland helmet to the heavily updated Gotland series of protective clothing (jacket, shirt, pants, and gloves), the 2018 line-up has been designed to offer optimum durability in all riding conditions.

Husqvarna Motorcycle Accessories

Husqvarna Motorcycles’ range of accessories contains premium, quality parts that are designed to enhance the performance of your Husqvarna bike while protecting its most sensitive areas during the toughest offroad riding.

Meeting the highest standards in terms of quality, Husqvarna Motorcycles’ accessories feature innovative development that inspires Husqvarna riders to go further and experience more.