International Challenge Race One

Island Classic 2018

By Trevor Hedge – Images by TBG

Jeremy McWilliams swept around the outside of the field at turn one as the first six-lap International Challenge race got underway at 1215 today under blue skies, and on a 46-degree track temperature at Phillip Island, as an early battle for the lead quickly developed with David Johnson.

Troy Corser quickly moved up to second place after starting from the fourth row of the grid, and immediately started battling with David Johnson as Jeremy McWilliams and Paul Byrne gave chase.

Cameron Donald then retired from the race at turn four. The Irving Vincent running too hot and developing a miss.

Jason Pridmore was the fastest man on lap two, a 1m37.294 to move past Glen Richards and Michael Rutter to take sixth place.

Jeremy McWilliams then stole second place from Troy Corser, while Pridmore moved further forward, taking fifth place from Paul Byrne after putting in a 1m37.786. The fastest man on that third lap though was McWilliams, who was now climbing all over David Johnson.

Pridmore continued his charge forward, pushing past Corser for third place but the two men at the front of the field, McWilliams and Johnson, were two-seconds ahead of the American with two laps to go.

McWilliams and Johnson were swapping positions but the Northern Irishman stepped things up another notch as they got the last lap board to stretch away from the South Australian.

Glen Richards was now up to full steam, passing Corser and Byrne to move up to fourth place.

Jeremy McWilliams proved peerless and took the chequered flag for victory with a 1.5-second buffer over Johnson.

The battle for third place went down to a slipstream tussle to the line with Glen Richards managing to pip Pridmore off the podium. Still, a fantastic result from the American on his first visit to Phillip Island and the fastest lap of the race something to build on for the remainder of the event.

Paul Byrne took fifth place while Corser had to settle for sixth in the end ahead of Dan Linfoot, Jake Zemke and Peter Hickman while Steve Martin rounded out the top ten ahead of teammate Shawn Giles

Corser is on the T-Rex spare bike today after experiencing problems with their number one machine. As a result the two-time World Superbike Champion simply can’t match the speed of his more powerful rivals here today.

David Johnson reported that the air pressure in the rear tyre got way too hot in the heat of the battle and thus he had no grip in the latter half of the race.

Jason Pridmore has been learning the intricacies of the Phillip Island circuit very fast and after race one declared it ‘Simply the best racetrack in the world’.

Glen Richards had the brake lever coming back to the bar in that bout which gave him a number of heart stopping moments.

Colin Edwards was having problems with false neutrals and the bike jumping out of gear, which his crew are trying to rectify ahead of this afternoon’s second race.

Island Classic 2018

International Challenge Race One Results

McWilliams – UK Johnson – AUS +1.571 Richards – UK +4.290 Pridmore – USA +4.303 Byrne – AUS +5.234 Corser – AUS +6.037 Linfoot – UK +10.508 Zemke – USA +12.075 Hickman – UK +13.117 Martin – AUS +13.149 Giles – AUS +13.184 Beaton – AUS +14.027 Edwards – USA +22.186 Ditchburn – UK +25.329 Long – USA +39.193