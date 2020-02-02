Home Motorcycle Gallery Motorcycle NewsMotorcycle RacingMotorcycle GalleryHistoric Road Racing 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery D 2020 International Island Classic - Phillip Island - Gallery D By Motorcycle News - February 3, 2020 Share Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest ReddIt Email Telegram 2020 International Island Classic Gallery D Images by Trev & Rob Mott Island Classic RbMotoLens SHANNONS INSURANCE cc R Kane BURNSIsland Classic RbMotoLens Pits NathanSPITERI Wayne MaxwellIsland Classic RbMotoLens PitsDieter dusted off his immaculate Yamaha ZJ650 Turbo for his ride down to the Island ClassicIsland Classic RbMotoLens PaddockIsland Classic RbMotoLens PABLOsNew R Scott CampbellIsland Classic RbMotoLens IC R Hasse GUSTAFSONThe T-Rex Yamaha prepared by Rex Wolfenden and ridden by Jed MetcherIsland Classic RbMotoLens IC Pits JedMetcher BikeIsland Classic RbMotoLens Egli APEIsland Classic RbMotoLens ccNEW R Benjamin BURKEIsland Classic RbMotoLens ccFORGOTTEN R DeanOUGHTREDIsland Classic ZXRIsland Classic YamahaIsland Classic VincentIsland Classic TZ MojoIsland Classic T Rex CBRIsland Classic Suzuki GSX RIsland Classic MikuniIsland Classic KatanaIsland Classic Honda CBRIsland Classic GSX RIsland Classic CarburettorIsland Classic SS DucatiIsland Classic International Challenge - Race Two - Jed Metcher and Alex Phillis tussled hardIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed Metcher Alex PhillisTeam Australia won the International ChallengeIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens FIM Oceania Road Race Cup AustraliaTeamIsland Classic International ChallengeIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R First StartIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Restart jed LeadsIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed MetcherJosh Hayes hits the front - Island Classic International Challenge - Race TwoIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed Metcher Alex Phillis Josh HayesIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Josh HayesIsland Classic International Challenge - Race TwoIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Start Jed Metcher LeadsIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed Metcher Leads from Alex Phillis Josh HayesIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Start Alex Phillis Steve Martin Beau Beaton Larry PegramIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens PABLOsFORMULA cc Start Scott CAMPBELL Nathan SPITERIPhillis, Hayes and Metcher quickest all weekendIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Lap Alex Phillis LeadsFinalRaceIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens InternationalChallenge ForgottenEra AlexPhillis RexWolfendenIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens KenWoottonPerpetualTrophy Alex Phillis RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcycle Gallery 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery C Motorcycle Gallery 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery B Motorcycle Racing Australia vs America for 2020 Oceania Historic Road Race Cup FOLLOW US19,079FansLike3,537FollowersFollow6,020SubscribersSubscribe Popular Articles Valentino Rossi considering his future in MotoGP MotoGP January 30, 2020 Fabio Quartararo to join Vinales in Factory Yamaha MotoGP squad MotoGP January 30, 2020 Wayne Maxwell dominates day one of ASBK Testing at P.I. ASBK / Aussie Road Racing January 29, 2020 Load more