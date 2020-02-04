Home Motorcycle Gallery Motorcycle NewsMotorcycle RacingMotorcycle GalleryHistoric Road Racing 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery E 2020 International Island Classic - Phillip Island - Gallery E By Motorcycle News - February 4, 2020 Share Facebook WhatsApp Pinterest ReddIt Email Telegram 2020 International Island Classic Gallery E Images by Trev & Rob Mott Island Classic RbMotoLens SHANNONS INSURANCE cc R Kane BURNSIsland Classic RbMotoLens Pits Hasse GUSTAFSONIsland Classic RbMotoLens PitsIsland Classic RbMotoLens PaddockIsland Classic RbMotoLens Metcher Phillis StartIsland Classic RbMotoLens IC Pits Taylor KNAPPIsland Classic RbMotoLens IC Pits David CRUSSELLIsland Classic RbMotoLens AaronMorris PitsIsland Classic RbMotoLens ccFORGOTTEN R DeanOUGHTREDIsland Classic RbMotoLens ccFORGOTTEN Pits DeanOUGHTREDIsland Classic Z KawasakiIsland Classic Yamaha FrameA 350 Velocette from 1939Island Classic VelocetteIsland Classic TR YamahaIsland Classic Suzuki HarrisIsland Classic Mojo YamahaIsland Classic KawasakiIsland Classic Honda RCIsland Classic GT SuzukiIsland Classic CBR HondaIsland Classic BarrelsThere was carnage in race oneIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R J Allen S WebsterIsland Classic International Challenge - Race OneIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Restart jed LeadsAles Phillis #20 and Jed Metcher #22IIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed Metcher Alex PhillisIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed Metcher Alex Phillis Josh HayesIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Larry PEGRAM Staeve MartinIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Dave JohnsonInternational Challenge Race ThreeIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R Jed Metcher Leads from Alex Phillis Josh HayesIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC Pits Micheal Neeves high seatJordan Szoke is loving his first visit to Phillip Island. The 18-time Canadian Superbike Champion is here racing for Team America in the 2020 International Challenge. He is pictured here animatedly discussing proceedings with four-time AMA Superbike Champion Josh HayesIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens Pits Jordan SZOKE Josh HayesJed Metcher led the field towards turn oneIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IC R StartIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens IndividualPoints TopThree AlexPhillis JedMetcher JoshHayesIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens InternationalChallenge ForgottenEra AlexPhillis RexWolfendenIIC Phillip Island RbMotoLens PointsScorerCup TopThree AlexPhillis JedMetcher JoshHayes RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcycle Gallery 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery D Motorcycle Gallery 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery C Motorcycle Gallery 2020 International Island Classic Images | Gallery B FOLLOW US19,082FansLike3,536FollowersFollow6,020SubscribersSubscribe Popular Articles Wayne Maxwell talks ASBK Testing and the V4 Ducati ASBK / Aussie Road Racing January 30, 2020 Norton Motorcycles in administration | What could this mean for owners? Motorcycle News January 30, 2020 Fabio Quartararo to join Vinales in Factory Yamaha MotoGP squad MotoGP January 30, 2020 Load more