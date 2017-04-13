Ixon Zephyr HP textile motorcycle jacket promises all-weather comfort and practicality

Designed for the all weather commuter and weekend warrior the Ixon Zephyr HP covers all bases

The Zephyr HP textile motorcycle jacket from Ixon is the ideal everyday commuter gear, with year round performance thanks to optimised airflow, removeable winter and waterproof liners, and CE approved protection, while still being ideal for weekend warriors.

The textile shell provides optimum air flow thanks to the fixed ventilation grids on the top of the back, while zippered vents on the chest and forearm allow for optional thermal regulation. The removable winter lining provides extra warmth on those chilly winter days, while a removable and fully breathable Drymesh insert provides a protective waterproof barrier to reject moisture penetration.

Ixon have kept safety at the forefront of the design, incorporating CE level 2 approved elbow and shoulder protectors, featuring a memory foam lining on the interior for added comfort. The back pocket is also designed to accommodate an optional back protector to bolster the jackets level of protection.

The Ixon Zephyr HP includes two internal and two external pockets, as well as an additional weatherproof zippered pocket: very handy for the safe and secure storage of your wallet and phone. Connection to Ixon riding pants is also an option thanks to the Zephyr HP 360 degree zippered waist, providing a seamless interface for increased protection and warmth.

If you are looking for one motorcycle jacket for all conditions, then look no further. Conforming to the CE safety standards, and available in three different colour schemes with reflective printings, the Ixon Zephyr HP Textile Motorcycle Jacket is an all round winner for Motorcyclists who demand quality, safety and comfort in one jacket for all four seasons.

The Ixon Zephyr HP motorcycle Jacket is available in men’s sizes Small to 4XL for $379.95 RRP, in the following colours: Black/White, Black/Red or Black/White/Bright Yellow. For more information or to find your nearest retailer or visit www.ficeda.com.au